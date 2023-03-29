Revealed: the 7 most popular lawn mowers on Which?

As we start getting treated to more sunny days, you might be thinking of your lawn in the build-up to summer. Based on the number of visits to our lawn mower reviews over the past year, we've put together a list of the most popular models among Which? users.

But remember – 'popular' and 'impressive' can be two different things, so make sure you consult our expert reviews before you consider buying. For every lawn mower that we go hands-on with, we pay attention to the features that matter. Our lab experts check how well each mower cuts, how simple they are to operate and how well they tackle long, unruly grass.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the most popular lawn mowers on Which? We've included details on the number of cutting heights, plus the size of lawn they're best suited to.

1. Spear & Jackson S2434 CR (£137.28)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Lawn size suitable for: Small lawn

Small lawn Number of cutting heights: 5

We liked: Can cut wet grass, easy to manoeuvre, simple to use

We didn't like: Bag is a bit fiddly

This cordless machine has a 34cm cutting width, making it well-suited to dealing with small lawns. At the time of writing, it's the most popular lawn mower we've tested.

You can cycle through five different cutting heights (ranging from 22mm to 62mm) to get the best finish on your lawn. This model comes bundled with a plastic roller, a 35-litre grass collection box, a 24v battery and a charging dock. To make it easier to use, you can fold the handle and adjust it to suit different heights.

The Spear & Jackson S2434 CR is available from Argos, although availability is limited to collection only at selected stores.

To see how this mower fared in our hands-on tests, see our Spear & Jackson S2434 CR review.

2. EGO LM1903E-SP (£611.78)

Power: Cordless

Cordless Lawn size suitable for: Large lawn

Large lawn Number of cutting heights: 7

We liked: Fairly quiet, decent amount of power

We didn't like: Heavy, grass collector can be fiddly

This EGO mower is a cordless model with a 56v battery. It's operated through a 10-speed, self-propelled system and is able to run without the blades operating – handy if you need to move the machine around the garden. Your clippings sit in a 55-litre collection box.

We measured this mower with a 47cm cutting width, which means it should be able to cope with larger lawns over 150 sq m. You can adjust the height of the handle and there are seven cutting heights ranging from 20-80mm. Through the year, you'll find yourself cycling between the full range to keep your garden looking its best.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

Find out if this popular mower is a Which? Best Buy with our EGO LM1903E-SP review.

3. Powerbase 1600W Electric Lawn Mower 37cm (£101.15)

Power: Electric

Electric Lawn size suitable for: Medium lawn

Medium lawn Number of cutting heights: 7

We liked: Easy to control, rear roller leaves stripes

We didn't like: Deck can get caught on undulating ground on low settings

If you're shopping for an affordable electric mower, this model from Powerbase might catch your attention. It has a 37cm cutting width, so you can use it to tackle a medium-sized lawn up to 150 sq m. There are seven cutting heights, running up to 70mm.

This lawn mower has a 40-litre grass catcher – it's not the biggest we've seen, but it's fairly typical for a mower of this size. You can also insert a plug into the side of the machine to switch from collecting mode to mulching mode. Meanwhile, the rear roller is designed to leave stripes on your lawn for a neat finish.

You can buy it now from Homebase .

Is this popular mower worth a closer look? We've been hands-on, so consult our Powerbase 1600W Electric Lawn Mower 37cm review.

4. Bosch Universal Rotak 550 (£197.50)

Power: Electric

Electric Lawn size suitable for: Medium lawn

Medium lawn Number of cutting heights: 6

We liked: Comfortable handles, effective cutting height adjustment

We didn't like: Limited handle height adjustment

A corded electric mower powered by a 1,300W motor. It's slightly heavier than average for a corded model at 14kg, with the grass-collection bag adding another 1.1kg. A cutting width of 36cm means you can use it to tidy up small and medum-sized gardens between 50-150 sq m.

The Bosch Universal Rotak 550 has a 40-litre grass bag and six cutting heights between 20-70mm. You can pick the right one for you using the button on top of the mower's body – it lets you raise or lower the cutting deck without a fuss. Quick-release levers on this mower allow you to fold the handle for storage.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

See how this electric mower compares to similarly-priced rivals with our Bosch Universal Rotak 550 review.

5. Stihl RME 235 (£208.05)

Power: Electric

Electric Lawn size suitable for: Small lawn

Small lawn Number of cutting heights: 5

We liked: Lightweight, easy to use

We didn't like: Limited set of features

This is one of the smallest lawn mowers that Stihl sells, weighing in at just 13kg. It has a 33cm cutting width and a 30-litre grass collector.

The Stihl RME 235 has five cutting heights between 25m and 65mm, which you can pick between using the lever on the side of the machine. The metal-tube handle can be adjusted to keep you comfortable while you're working up and down your lawn.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

For more details on this Stihl mower, see our Stihl RME 235 review.

6. Bosch 370 ER (£219.99)

Power: Electric

Electric Lawn size suitable for: Medium lawn

Medium lawn Number of cutting heights: 6

We liked: Lightweight, easy to manoeuvre

We didn't like: Other Rotak models have a more robust grass box

This lawn mower from Bosch is among our most-viewed on the Which? website over the last year. It has a 37cm cutting width that makes it suitable for most normal lawns up to 300 sq m.

During testing, we found this model to be lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. You'll have to read our full review for details on its cutting power and effectiveness.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

See how this lawn mower ranks with our full Bosch 370 ER review.

7. Bosch Advanced Rotak 750 (£199.99)

Power: Electric

Electric Lawn size suitable for: Large lawn

Large lawn Number of cutting heights: 7

We liked: Foldable handle, controls are clearly marked

We didn't like: Noisy, power cable could be longer

First launched in 2018, this is still a popular mower. It has a 1,700W motor and a cutting blade width of 45cm, which makes it suitable for gardens with grass areas of more than 150 sq m.

The Bosch Advanced Rotak 750 has seven cutting heights between 20-80mm, with a button on the top of the mower letting you raise or lower the deck effortlessly. You can also adjust the telescopic handle by squeezing a bar on the handle from a height of 85cm to 105cm.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

Our Bosch Advanced Rotak 750 review reveals whether or not this mower is worthy of Which? Best Buy status.

