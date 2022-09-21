Revolut data hack: what you need to know

Fintech Revolut has been hit by a cyberattack that exposed the data of over 50,000 customers, Which? Money reports, putting users at increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Now in its seventh year, Revolut has amassed more than 20 million global customers to date, with 4.8 million in the UK - its biggest market. The company was hit by a data breach late at night on Sunday 11 September, which it says affected less than 1% of its customer base.

The breach was identified by the early hours of Monday morning, however, personal data including customer contact details and account data had already been compromised.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What Revolut customer data has been exposed?

Details of the data breach were published by the State Data Protection Inspectorate this week – the Lithuanian authority responsible for monitoring the application of data protection law – because Revolut is licensed and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania.

It said access to the Revolut database was breached through social engineering. A common example of this is an employee falling victim to a phishing scam and inadvertently sharing a password - though we don't know if that's what happened in this case.

The breach led to the data of 50,150 customers around the world being compromised, though no passwords or card Pins were accessible.

The data that was exposed varied for different customers, but the list includes: contact details (name, email, phone number, postal address); partial debit card data (card numbers were masked and therefore unusable); account data (such as past transactions); and details of their device and last known IP address.

A Revolut spokesperson told Which? Money: ‘Revolut recently experienced a highly targeted cyber attack. This resulted in an unauthorised third party obtaining access to the details of a small percentage (0.16%) of our customers for a short period of time.

'We immediately identified and isolated the attack to effectively limit its impact and have contacted those customers affected. Customers who have not received an email have not been impacted.

'To be clear, no funds have been accessed or stolen. Our customers’ money is safe - as it has always been. All customers can continue to use their cards and accounts as normal.

'We take incidents such as these incredibly seriously, and we would like to sincerely apologise to any customers who have been affected by this incident as the safety of our customers and their data is our top priority at Revolut.’

Revolut is working with the Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK, as well as other regulators and relevant authorities, as investigations proceed.

What has Revolut told data breach victims?

Revolut has contacted specific customers who have been affected by this incident by email, telling them that a special team will oversee their accounts and ensure their money and data remain secure.

Affected customers do not need to take any specific action and can continue to use their cards and accounts as normal. However, you should be vigilant to suspicious activity, including suspicious emails, phone calls or text messages.

Revolut said it will not contact customers by phone or text asking for security codes or login data, so any attempts to access information in this way are fraudsters.

Find out more: What are my rights following a data breach?

Protect against fraud and identity theft

It’s likely that cybercriminals will increase phishing attempts in the wake of this attack, so all Revolut customers should be on high alert for texts and emails that may contain malicious links.

Scammers may also pose as Revolut fraud staff over the phone, in an attempt to trick customers into divulging security details. Treat all phone calls about the data breach as potential fraud.

Identity theft is a pressing concern for victims of this, or any other, data breach.

Your name, address and date of birth can be enough information for a criminal to open bank accounts, obtain credit cards, loans and state benefits, and order goods as ‘you’.

In the aftermath of a data breach, you should keep a close eye on any post delivered, and check your bank and credit card statements regularly. Set up any available bank alerts to notify you of activity on your accounts.

Check your credit reports, too - you can do this for free.

You can also take more direct steps to prevent fraudsters from using your details:

Place a fraud alert on your credit report with any one of the three UK credit reference agencies – Experian, TransUnion or Equifax – for free. This means any lender processing a credit application in your name will know that you may be a victim of fraud or identity theft, and they will take extra steps to verify the applicant is really you before moving ahead with the application. When you add a fraud alert to one credit report, it will automatically be applied to your credit reports at all three credit reference agencies, so you only need to do this once.

with any one of the three UK credit reference agencies – Experian, TransUnion or Equifax – for free. This means any lender processing a credit application in your name will know that you may be a victim of fraud or identity theft, and they will take extra steps to verify the applicant is really you before moving ahead with the application. When you add a fraud alert to one credit report, it will automatically be applied to your credit reports at all three credit reference agencies, so you only need to do this once. Sign up for Cifas protective registration service which will place a flag alongside your name and personal details in its ‘National Fraud Database’, costing £25 for two years. This means companies and organisations who are signed up as members of the database will see you’re at risk, and take extra steps to make sure it’s really you applying for products and services.

Find out more: spot and protect yourself from scams