Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A-series: what's the best mid-range smartphone?

Samsung makes some incredibly expensive smartphones, but its cheaper A-range, including the mid-range Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G promise to combine the latest technology with more affordable prices.

Up against it is Google with the latest in its own popular 'a' range – the mid-market Pixel 7a – released at the same price as Samsung's highest spec A-series phone: the A54 5G.

Which of these powerful yet well priced handsets comes out on top, and are you better off saving with the cheaper A34? Read on to find out.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Google Pixel 7a



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Google Pixel 7a Screen size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Display resolution (pixels) 2,340 x 1,080 2,340 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 Cameras Rear cameras: 50Mp (wide), 12Mp (ultrawide), 5Mp (macro)

Front-facing camera: 32Mp (wide) Rear cameras:48Mp (wide), 8Mp (ultrawide), 5Mp (macro)

Front-facing camera: 13Mp (wide) Rear cameras: 64Mp (wide), 13Mp (ultrawide)

Front-facing camera: 13Mp (ultrawide) Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,385mAh Ram 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB Price From £449 From £349 £449 Show full table

Google Pixel 7a on test (£449)

On paper, the Google Pixel 7a doesn't look very different from Google's flagship Pixel 7. This means you'll get some top-end features with the 7a, but you'll pay a bit more for these with it starting at £50 more than last year's model: the Google Pixel 6a – which incidentally is now available at a significant discount.

The Pixel 7a is equipped with the the Google Tensor G2 chipset as in the Pixel 7 for practically the same performance. Its OLED screen is only slightly smaller at 6.1-inches and has the same 90Hz refresh rate - a rate that's high across all smartphones.

The cameras are where the Google Pixel 7a can really be separated from the Pixel 7, but the specs are far from bad. The dual-camera system has an upgraded ultra-wide camera to capture more in your shots.

Unlike most smartphones, it's only available with 128GB of storage, but you can pay for extra Cloud storage if you need more. Like all the phones in the Pixel 7 series, it gets five years of security updates from its launch.

If you're thinking of opting for last year's Pixel 6a instead, you won't get the upgraded cameras and it runs on an older processor. But it has a high-resolution display and you can film in 4K.

Read what happened when we put all it's features to the test in our Google Pixel 7a review, check the best contract deals, or Sim-free prices of the 7a and 6a below.

Samsung Galaxy A-series on test

The Samsung Galaxy A-range claims to do a lot, including giving you a bright screen that moves smoothly when browsing, (somewhat) versatile cameras, and a long battery life. There are multiple phones in the range, ranging from around £130 to £450. The general rule is that the bigger the number after the 'A', the newer and more advanced the phone is.

Sometimes Samsung releases the same models without 5G connectivity that are cheaper, so check the specs before you buy.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (£449)

As Samsung's top phone in the A series, it's the most expensive on offer but you'll also get the most features. This includes the more powerful Exynos chip not found on cheaper A phones.

On the front is a 6.4-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which is the same refresh rate you find on flagship phones to stop screens jittering. HDR10 content can be rendered, which should mean the screen is even clearer. It has three high pixel-resolution lenses on the back of the phone with optical image stabilisation, designed to counteract shaky hands when taking pictures and videos. It's a nice surprise to see a high pixel-resolution lens on the front, too.

It supports fast-charging up to 25 watts. It's guaranteed security updates for five years from its launch date (not the day you buy it), so you can choose to keep it for much longer than a two-year contract. With IP67 certification, it should be dust-resistant and survive 30 minutes in 1-metre-deep water.

Buy it sim-free below, compare contract deals or read our Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review to get the full scoop.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (£349)

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is cheaper than the A54 5G, but you still get three rear camera lenses, 25W fast-charging, and it's one of the cheapest phones on the market to get five years of security support from launch.

It has a slightly bigger OLED screen than the A54 5G, standing at 6.6-inches, but with the same pixel-resolution. It's another A-series phone with IP67 IP certification.

Some of the compromises include a lower-spec processor, a weaker front-facing camera, and you get a plastic backing instead of the A54's Gorilla Glass 5 back.

Find out if you can save money without compromising too much on your next Samsung phone in our Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review. Or compare contract deals or sim-free prices below.

How we test smartphones

Shopping in the mid-range market isn't as hit and miss as it used to be, but you'll still want to know your phone will perform, and stand the test of time.

We independently test more than 65 smartphones every year to find the very best models on the market from £100 to over £1,500.We only give our Best Buy recommendation to the very best models on the market, regardless of their price. Great Value mobile phones might not have the most premium displays or cameras, but they give you a lot for your money.

Behind our scores are more than 40 individual tests. We find out if the multiple lenses on flagship phones with high pixel-resolution and multiple camera modes are really worth the extra money compared to the performance of mid-range models. We do our best to scratch the screen to see if the most premium materials are resistant to everyday stresses, and find out if having an ultra-bright screen really makes a difference to every day use. We also ask key questions like: what will the flagship's upgraded processor really give you over its mid-range cousin? And does premium power come at the cost of a rubbish battery life?

Find out more about how we test mobile phones or head over to our mobile phone reviews to find the perfect phone for you at the right price.

