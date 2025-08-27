Santander's new app 'blur' feature: how it could save you from scammers

The bank's customers lost more than £1.8m to scams involving screen sharing and remote access technology last year
Chiara Caviglieri

Chiara is an award-winning investigative reporter who specialises in banking and fraud, joining Which? in 2015 following six years as a personal finance journalist at a national newspaper.  

Santander’s latest app feature aims to protect customers from scams involving remote access or screen-sharing tools by blurring their screens when the software is detected. 

Which? has issued many warnings about scammers using tools such as AnyDesk and TeamViewer to take control of victims' devices and steal their money or personal information over the years. And we've called on banks to step up to better protect customers. 

Here, we take a look at how Santander's new app feature works and see what other banks are doing to combat fraud. 

What are remote access or screen-sharing scams?

Santander’s own data shows that its customers lost more than £1.8m to scams involving screen sharing and remote access technology in 2024.

These tools let you use one device to access another from any location, entering a simple passcode to connect the two. They let someone access your computer over the internet, and are used by legitimate businesses such as the Which? Tech Support team and many other IT support firms. 

But criminals posing as your bank, your telecom provider or perhaps a technical adviser from Microsoft, might also request that you download these programs, claiming that they will 'fix' a spurious problem or 'check your system' for non-existent viruses. 

One of the worst cases we came across resulted in a Which? member losing £80,000 after a 'BT engineer' phoned about service problems in the area. 

How does the new app feature work?

Santander previously showed customers a warning that screen-sharing technology had been detected on their device. 

This latest update builds on this by making their banking app automatically blur, shielding their personal information. The bank says it will also block banking actions when it detects screen-sharing technology. 

This feature is only available to customers using its OneApp banking app on Apple IOS18 and above at present, although the release will be live to Android customers in the near future. 

Chris Ainsley,  head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, said: ‘As technology advances, so do scammers. We have a range of specific warnings for customers, but these criminals are clever and will talk their way into accessing a customer’s personal information. Our latest development catches the social engineering in action, protecting customers who are often caught up in a moment of panic.’

What are other banks doing to protect you from scams?

Banks must continually adapt to keep up with the tactics of cyber criminals, so Which? has been encouraged to see more innovation in the past year. 

One major driving force is banks becoming liable to reimburse customers who inadvertently send money to scammers. 

Under the mandatory authorised push payment (APP) scheme, which came into force on 7 October 2024, both sending and receiving payment providers split the cost of reimbursement 50:50. Only UK bank transfers are covered, not payments to foreign accounts or other payment methods such as card payments. 

All banks should be harnessing the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to protect you behind the scenes, but some banks are taking additional steps to thwart scammers. For example:

  • Monzo launched three new security controls last year including: 'known locations' where you choose a known location such as home or work for bank transfers or savings withdrawals over a daily allowance; 'trusted contacts' where a request is sent to a chosen friend or family member (who must also use Monzo) to check if a transaction looks safe; and 'secret QR codes' to approve certain payments or withdrawals. 
  • Starling introduced 'call status indicators' in October 2024 so that you see messages such as 'we’ve never called you' or 'we aren’t calling you' on the app home screen and within the payment screen to protect you from phone scammers. Monzo offers a similar 'call status' feature, launched in 2023, although messages appear within its security settings instead. If you're with Barclays, you can ask callers claiming to be from the bank to send a secure notification to your Barclays app to make sure they are genuine. 
  • NatWest and Metro Bank collaborated with social media giant Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) through its pilot Fraud Intelligence Reciprocal Exchange (FIRE), which shares data with financial institutions to help stop scams.
  • Metro Bank has also partnered with AI scam tool Ask Silver although anyone (not just Metro customers) can take a photo or screenshot of a suspicious email, website, letter or leaflet and share it with Ask Silver via WhatsApp to ask the chatbot if it’s likely to be dodgy. 

Another anti-fraud initiative you should be aware is call 159 which puts you through to your bank’s fraud team if you wish to confirm that a caller is genuine and not a bank impersonation scammer.  

Ask your bank what else it offers to help keep you safe. For example, the majority of banks let you temporarily block your card in-app without having to call or visit a branch. 

If you bank with Barclays, Chase, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Santander, Starling, or TSB, you can also block remote purchases made online, over the phone and by mail order. 

How to stay safe from screen-sharing scams

  1. Beware of unexpected phone calls Always be suspicious if you’re called out of the blue by your bank or another firm. Call the organisation back on a trusted number to confirm what you’ve been told. 
  2. Stop remote access scams in their tracks If a fraudster gets to the stage of convincing you to install a remote access or screen-sharing tool on your computer, it’s not too late to stop them. Start by turning off the wi-fi router or unplug the network cable, then turn off your device. 
  3. Call your bank Use the number on the back of your debit card and tell your bank what’s happened. Also contact Action Fraud, either online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. This can help to prevent other people from falling victim.
  4. Remove any suspect software When you switch your device back on, start by removing the software you were asked to install (under Settings > Apps in Windows) and check for any other recently installed programs or downloads, which could have been added by the scammer.
  5. Reset passwords for online accounts Reset your passwords for online banking, email and shopping accounts and, where possible, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) as this makes a fraudster’s job far more difficult.
  6. Update security software If you have security software, ensure it’s been updated, then run a full security scan. To be extra safe, you might want to consider carrying out a factory reset of your device or ask an IT expert to confirm it’s safe to reuse. 

