Shopping scams: know how to spot a rogue retailer

Adverts on social media platforms are tempting shoppers to buy items that don’t exist, are of poor quality or are not as described.

Which? has warned about dodgy and scam online retailers a number of times in recent months - we've seen a range of cases where people have been misled into purchasing counterfeit and dangerous goods, as well as items that simply never turn up.

There seems to be no end to these rogue retailers popping up and conning innocent shoppers. This week, Which? has been alerted to another seemingly rogue online retailer called 'Bristol Threads'. This appears to be yet another clothing company using slick adverts on social media showing tempting offers, but what arrives are low-quality alternatives which are shipped from China. To make matters worse, if you've been lured in by a rogue retailer, then your chances of getting your money back is low.

Below, we take a look at the typical tactics of a rogue retailer and explain how you can spot and avoid a shopping scam.

Sign up for scam alerts Our emails will alert you to scams doing the rounds, and provide practical advice to keep you one step ahead of fraudsters. Sign up for scam alerts





Rogue retailers

Bristol Threads' website

A disappointed recipient of a pair of 'leather' sandals contacted Which? after finding the shoes were actually made of cheap plastic, as well as being sent in the wrong size and nearly a month after ordering them. Despite the order being wrong, not as described and poor quality, they've been unable to secure a refund.

This shopper had seen an appealing advert for these shoes on Instagram. Following the advert to the website they'd been led to believe they were buying from a UK-based family business.

Bristol Threads claims to sell clothing, swimwear, accessories and shoes at affordable prices. Which? researched the images of some of the items being sold on the website and found them being sold on several other shopping websites. We also found some images that appear to be AI-generated.

The website claims that the company was founded in Bristol in 1988, with a full description of its rich history, questionable images of its store and adverts for shop assistant job roles which we believe to be fake.

Many reviews of Bristol Threads share similar experiences of ordering items that were delivered in the wrong size and then only being offered a percentage of a full refund.

Reviewers also stated that they were asked to pay to ship unwanted items back to Hong Kong, although Bristol Threads claims to be UK-based on its website and offer a '100% return guarantee' and 'always free shipping with Royal Mail'.

Which? contacted Bristol Threads, but it didn't respond to us by the time this article was published.

Seven ways to spot and avoid a shopping scam

Sometimes, a rogue retailer can be hard to spot, especially as freely available AI tools can be misused to create convincing images and product descriptions.

If you're tempted by an offer you've seen online, you should follow these steps before you part with any money:

Assess how reasonable the offer is - prices that sound too good to be true usually are. Check for signs of a newly created website - use a domain checker like who.is to see when the website was created, if it's recent, then you should avoid it. Use TinEye or image search on Google to see if images in adverts and on websites have been used anywhere else on the internet. Watch out for poor spelling and grammar and phrases that don’t sound quite right. See if there is a physical address listed on the website, as businesses should have this as well as a phone number or email address to contact it. Check if there’s a shipping and returns policy listed on its website, as it should have this if it's legitimate. Look at reviews across a number of sources to get a sense of the experience of other shoppers.

Your rights when returning a product overseas

When shopping online, you still have UK rights regardless of where the item is located. This includes a right to a refund if an item isn't as described, isn't of a satisfactory quality or isn't fit for purpose under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

This also includes a 14-day cooling-off period for online orders. This means you have a minimum of 14 days after receiving your items to decide whether you want to keep your order.

However, if you buy an item that ends up being shipped from overseas, it might be difficult to apply these rights. Therefore, it’s always best to pay via credit card so that you have extra protection under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

If you pay via debit card or by credit card and the goods were less than £100, you can make a chargeback claim. If you paid via PayPal, you have Buyer’s Protection, which allows you to request a refund.

On social media, adverts can be reported to the platform by selecting the three dots in the top right corner of the post and pressing ‘report.’ Suspicious websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre .

If you lose any money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Action Fraud , or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.