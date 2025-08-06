Should you buy an Apple Mac?

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we ask whether or not you should ditch the Windows PC and make the switch to a Mac instead.

From its super slick experience, to the advantages of your devices being part of the same brand’s ecosystem, we weigh up the pros and cons of joining the Apple universe.

Listen here to the full episode, written by James O'Malley and read by James Rowe.

We bring you new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

A transcript of the show can be found here.

A version of this article was originally published in the August / September 2025 issue of Which? Tech Magazine.