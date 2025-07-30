BT, EE and Plusnet announce new price hikes: see if it affects you

BT, EE and Plusnet have changed their annual price rise policies, meaning new customers will see even larger price rises for their broadband and mobile deals from next year.

Last spring, BT and EE changed their price rise policies for broadband and mobile customers. BT and EE were the first to announce fixed price rises – each spring every affected broadband customer would see their deal increase by £3 per month, while mobile customers would see their Sim-only deals increase by £1.50 per month.

With new hikes on the way, we look at how they're changing again, and who they will affect.

How are BT, EE and Plusnet's price rises changing?

BT, EE and Plusnet's new price rises will affect most new and re-contracting customers who take out a deal with BT or EE from July 31 or with Plusnet from August 5.

Product New price rise (per month) Old price rise (per month) Broadband deal £4 £3 Sim-only deal £2.50 £1.50 Bundled handset and airtime plans £4 £4

Customers who have a TV package with their broadband service will see their deal increase by an additional £2 per month every spring.

Customers who have signed up to BT or EE's social tariffs will not see an increase in the amount they pay. Read our guide to social tariffs for more information, and to see if you are eligible.

How much do other providers increase their prices?

At the moment, other providers are continuing with the same price rise policies they've previously announced. We've outlined those below.

Broadband provider Price rise (per month) Month policy was introduced Hyperoptic £3 June 2025 TalkTalk £3 August 2024 Virgin Media £3.50 January 2025 Vodafone £3 July 2024

Mobile provider Price rise (pre month) Month policy was introduced O2 £1.80 January 2025 Tesco Mobile 1 Depends on contract price August 2024 Three 2 £1-1.50 September 2024 Vodafone £1 (basic), £1.80 (standard) July 2024

¹ Tesco Mobile - non-Clubcard customers will face ‘proportional’ increases in pounds and pence, equivalent to 6% of contract cost. ² Three - Sim only depending on data allowance: 4GB or less £1, 5GB to 99GB £1.25, 100GB or more £1.50 a month

However, BT is the UK's largest provider and is a bellwether for price rises in the telecoms market. Other major providers coalesced around the price rises BT and EE announced last year so we wouldn't be surprised if other providers make similar changes to their price strategies in the not too distant future.

Which providers promise not to increase prices?

Not every broadband provider puts prices up mid-contract – Utility Warehouse and Zen Internet both promise not to raise prices during your minimum contract period.

Another major broadband provider, Sky – as well as its subsidiary Now Broadband – has avoided adding clauses guaranteeing price rises in contracts. However, both providers do reserve the right to change their prices mid-contract. Sky in particular regularly increases some of its prices – it usually announces which services/deals will be affected in February of each year.

Meanwhile, the mobile market is very competitive. An array of smaller networks offer cheap deals and large data allowances - and some, including Giffgaff and Honest Mobile, commit to having fixed prices. Many others don't have a price freeze per se, but offer rolling deals and will give you at least 30 days notice of any price rise - meaning you can switch to another network without penalty. 1p Mobile, Asda Mobile, Lebara, Sky Mobile, Smarty, Talkmobile and Voxi all fall in this category.

What to look out for in a new broadband contract

If you’re looking for a new broadband provider, you need to take a couple of steps to ensure you don’t end up paying more than you need to.

Check the whole cost of the contract when you sign up. Given providers put their prices up each year, you could easily end up paying significantly more than you sign up to. It’s also not uncommon for providers to discount the first few months of a deal which make it seem more appealing than it really is.

when you sign up. Given providers put their prices up each year, you could easily end up paying significantly more than you sign up to. It’s also not uncommon for providers to discount the first few months of a deal which make it seem more appealing than it really is. Use Which? to compare broadband services to see if you can do better. The introduction of One Touch Switch last year means you should only ever have to contact one company when switching - your new provider. Our comparison service also tells you the total cost of a contract - including upfront costs, special offers and annual price rises - so you can compare deals more easily.

to see if you can do better. The introduction of last year means you should only ever have to contact one company when switching - your new provider. Our comparison service also tells you the total cost of a contract - including upfront costs, special offers and annual price rises - so you can compare deals more easily. Check the cost of the standard tariff as well as the introductory cost, too – this is how much you’ll pay if you don’t switch when your minimum fixed term contract period ends. The jump can be steep – we’ve seen increases of over 100% so it’s best to be aware of what you’re committing to, and to consider re-contracting or switching to avoid the higher price.

What to consider before signing up to a new mobile contract

Haggle with your current network. Networks don’t like losing customers to their rivals, which gives you leverage to negotiate a better price or increased perks with your current provider. If you still aren’t happy, you can switch mobile provider .

Networks don’t like losing customers to their rivals, which gives you leverage to negotiate a better price or increased perks with your current provider. If you still aren’t happy, you can . Don't overpay for data. Most people rarely use all the data they are paying for. It’s likely you need less than you think. Find out how to keep track of your mobile data and minutes .

Most people rarely use all the data they are paying for. It’s likely you need less than you think. Find out . Don't overpay for mobile roaming. A generous free EU roaming allowance and cheap roaming when further afield may or may not be important to you. Read our guide on how to save money on mobile roaming charges to see how picking the right network could help you cut your bills.

A generous free EU roaming allowance and cheap roaming when further afield may or may not be important to you. Read our guide on to see how picking the right network could help you cut your bills. Shop savvy for a new phone. The newest iPhone, Galaxy S or Pixel phone is undoubtedly an amazing piece of technology, but you can find very capable alternatives for a fraction of the price. Find out more in our guide to the best mobile phones .

The newest iPhone, Galaxy S or Pixel phone is undoubtedly an amazing piece of technology, but you can find very capable alternatives for a fraction of the price. Find out more in our guide to the . Check the signal in your area. Signal strength, download speeds and network dropouts can vary dramatically between different regions. It’s worth trying different networks if you have connection issues. You can use a mobile network coverage map

