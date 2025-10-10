Should you pay for your funeral now?

Funeral costs are at an all-time high, so could paying for yours while you’re still alive be considered to avoid giving your family a financial shock when you’re gone.

Whether you’re looking for a standard funeral plan, something more premium, or a cheaper direct cremation, paying for your service ahead of time can save you and your family a lot of money, but there are some factors to watch out for.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? Money journalist Holly Lanyon and Simon Cox, Director of Funeral Solution Expert to weigh up what you should consider before paying for your funeral.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by some of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.