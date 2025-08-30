Should you switch your credit card?

The average credit card APR is now 35.7%, matching June’s record high
Holly Lanyon

Keeping a balance on your credit card could now be costing you more than ever.

The average credit card APR has climbed to 35.7% – matching the joint-highest rate on record (set in June 2025) – according to data from Moneyfacts.

With around half of all credit card balances now incurring interest, according to UK Finance, it’s worth checking whether switching your card or changing how you use it could save you money.

Here, Which? explains what’s happening to credit card rates, how much you could save by switching, and how to keep costs to a minimum.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy


What’s happening to credit card interest?

According to financial data website Moneyfacts, the average purchase annual percentage rate (APR) across all credit cards is sitting at 35.7% in August. This is a joint-record high with June 2025.

Here we look at how credit card interest has changed over the past two years.

Should you switch cards?

With average credit card APR on the rise, you could stand to save a lot of money by switching cards – whether to pay off existing debt or avoid paying interest on future purchases.

Option 1:  Cut interest with a 0% balance transfer card 

If you're paying interest on a large balance, moving it to a 0% balance transfer card could help you pay it off faster – and for less.

These cards let you transfer debt from an existing card and pay no interest for a fixed time. The longest deals currently offer up to 34 months interest free.

Because all your repayments go towards the balance rather than interest, the savings can be substantial.

EXAMPLE

Repaying a £2,000 balance at 35.7% APR 

If you repaid £80 a month on a card charging 35.7% APR, it would take nearly three and a half years to clear the debt and cost you £1,249.25 in interest.

Move that balance to a 0% balance transfer card, and you’d be debt-free in just over two years – with no interest charged at all.

You’ll usually need to pay a one-off balance transfer fee, which can range from 0% to 5%. The longest 0% deals currently come with fees between 3% and 3.49%, so you'd pay around £60 to £70 to transfer a £2,000 balance.

Option 2: Spread the cost with 0% purchase card

If you’re planning a big spend, a 0% purchase card can help you borrow interest free for a limited time – as long as you repay the balance within the deal period.

The best offers currently give you up to 25 months to spread the cost without paying interest.

EXAMPLE

Spending £1,000 on a card charging 37.5% APR

If you used a standard credit card with a 37.5% APR and repaid £1,000 over 12 months, you’d pay around £185 in interest.

Put the same purchase on a 0% purchase card, and you’d pay no interest at all – provided you repay the full amount within the interest-free period.

To avoid unexpected charges, make sure you clear the balance before the deal ends. Once the 0% period expires, you’ll be charged interest on any remaining debt at the card’s standard APR, which is typically around 24%.

Check your eligibility before you apply

 It’s worth checking your eligibility and working out exactly how much you could save before switching cards.

The best balance transfer and 0% purchase offers are usually only available to those with a high credit score, meaning you may not receive the advertised deal.

Applying for too many credit cards in a short space of time can also damage your score, which could make borrowing more expensive in the future.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

4 ways to cut the cost of your credit card

Following these golden rules will help keep the cost of using your credit card to a minimum.

1. Pick the right card for the job

Credit cards are designed for different needs – and using the wrong one can be costly.

If you’re borrowing, steer clear of reward or credit builder cards, as these usually charge high rates of interest. But if you’re confident you’ll repay your bill in full every month, a cashback card could help you earn something back on your spending.

Our experts review hundreds of credit cards every month to find the best deals based on how you use your card.

2. Avoid cash withdrawals and currency charges

Using your credit card to take out cash or buy foreign currency usually comes with extra fees and a higher APR – and you won’t benefit from an interest-free period.

These transactions also appear on your credit report and can affect your credit score, which may make future borrowing more expensive.

3. Tackle the most expensive debt first

If you’ve got multiple card balances, focus on clearing the one with the highest APR. It’s the quickest way to reduce how much interest you pay overall.

And if you’ve got savings, it may make sense to use them to pay down your debt – especially if your interest charges outweigh what you’re earning.

4. Don't just pay the minimum 

Minimum payments are calculated as a percentage of your balance, so they shrink as your debt falls. That means it can take years to clear your card – and cost more in the long run.

For example, a minimum repayment of 2% on a £500 balance would be £10. Once the balance drops to £400, the minimum falls to £8.

If you can afford to pay a fixed amount each month, you’ll clear the debt faster and pay less interest overall.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.