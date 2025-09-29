Should you switch your Windows 10 PC to Linux?

Once Windows 10 security updates end on 14 October, users will have a couple of options if they can't upgrade to Windows 11. One is to extend your Windows 10 licence and then splash out on a new PC. Another is to save your money altogether and try Linux, a free operating system.



Linux offers some compelling features that make it a strong alternative if you're open to switching from Windows. It's not for everyone, though, particularly if all you've known is Windows.

Not sure whether to take the leap? While only 1% of Which? members* use Linux on their main PC, 93% of those who do would recommend it.

Below, we run through the reasons to consider switching, and will help you decide if it's right for you.

Why switch to Linux?

At a glance: Linux is free and a great choice for older or lower-powered PCs.

One of Linux’s biggest advantages is that it won’t cost you anything. While paid-for versions exist, they’re optional and usually aimed at users with specific needs.

The operating system (OS) can be installed on most PCs that run Windows (as long as they have Intel or AMD processors) and many Macs, too. It also has lower hardware requirements than Windows or macOS, and it doesn’t need the TPM chip that stops Windows 11 from installing on many older PCs.

A big part of Linux’s appeal is its efficiency. It’s been written by enthusiasts to use fewer system resources than Windows – from the kernel at the heart of the OS, which manages core system resources, to the window manager that provides the user interface. It can look a bit crude in comparison and lacks many graphical niceties, yet remains fully functional and capable of running office suites, web browsers, games and more.

On really low-powered machines, it’s possible to use Linux through a text-only interface, as if you were using an MS-DOS PC in the early 1990s. Plus, the terminal window’s text-only interface can still be used in desktop Linux today if you’re prepared to put in the work to learn the commands.

Which version is right for you?

There are lots of different versions of Linux, referred to as distributions or 'distros'.

Ubuntu – An easy recommendation thanks to its ease of use and available support. If you want to try Linux, this is the one to get. It has LTS (long-term support) versions, an active online community and some of the broadest device support of all Linux versions.

– An easy recommendation thanks to its ease of use and available support. If you want to try Linux, this is the one to get. It has LTS (long-term support) versions, an active online community and some of the broadest device support of all Linux versions. Mint – If you prefer the way Windows looks, Mint is worth considering. It places a taskbar at the bottom of the screen, and a handy button at the bottom right pops up a menu that’s surprisingly close to the one you’d find in Windows 11. It’s known for its user-friendliness, and comes with pre-installed software so you can get up and running immediately.

– If you prefer the way Windows looks, Mint is worth considering. It places a taskbar at the bottom of the screen, and a handy button at the bottom right pops up a menu that’s surprisingly close to the one you’d find in Windows 11. It’s known for its user-friendliness, and comes with pre-installed software so you can get up and running immediately. Arch – For the more advanced user. Arch is a minimal distro that’s configured during installation, so that you only get what you need. This way, it can be kept small, lean and fast on lower-spec hardware. It is perhaps best to try it out in a virtual machine (look into VirtualBox ) or on a spare PC before you commit to it.

– For the more advanced user. Arch is a minimal distro that’s configured during installation, so that you only get what you need. This way, it can be kept small, lean and fast on lower-spec hardware. It is perhaps best to try it out in a virtual machine (look into ) or on a spare PC before you commit to it. Debian – Can confuse Windows users as it’s quite different from what they’re used to. It does have some benefits, though: it’s extremely stable and has strong security built in. It’s used as a base by other distros that build on top of it. It can have a steep learning curve.

Why it's not for everyone

At a glance: You need to be confident with technology, otherwise you might get frustrated.

As with all new things, there will be some issues. You may not like the way Ubuntu looks, with its dock mounted at the side of the screen by default. Linux distros use different window managers to provide their front ends, and the Ubuntu default doesn’t look like Windows.

If you have a Windows program you love, you might have to wave goodbye to it – such as a particular piece of accounting software. However, most common apps have Linux equivalents. For example, LibreOffice is a solid alternative to Microsoft Office 365.

Device compatibility has been a problem for Linux in the past, as the different parts of a PC need small pieces of software, known as drivers, in order to work properly. This has improved markedly in the past few years, however. If your laptop isn’t on the list, the chances are it will work anyway — the best thing to do is to try.

The hardest thing about Linux is often getting it to install (more on that below). Do your research beforehand, and you can soon have an older PC up and running again rather than in the recycling centre.

If you're shopping for a capable computer to replace your current one, consult our expert advice on the best laptops, best all-in-one computers and best desktop computer specs.

How to install Linux

At a glance: Installation involves booting from a USB drive, following steps similar to Windows.

The hardest thing about installing Linux can be getting your PC to boot from an external drive. Follow these steps to get up and running:

As your PC starts up, you'll see a message asking you to hit a key to enter setup. This is often DEL or F12. Press as instructed. You'll reach a BIOS screen where you'll be able to move the USB drive ahead of your PC's hard drive in the startup order. It differs by PC manufacturer, so check the website of yours if you're not sure. (see also: Best USB sticks ) Start your PC and let the Linux live environment load. This will let you try out the OS and choose to install it on your PC. Assuming you want to use Linux as the only OS on your PC, you can choose Erase disk and install. That will do all the drive partition setup for you. Make sure you’ve backed up your essential data, though, as this will reformat your drive and wipe it.

Once you’ve started the Linux installer, it’s very much like installing Windows. You'll connect it to the internet so it can download updates, and set your language and location. Click Yes to install multimedia codecs, as these will help to play back video and audio.

During installation, all Linux distros tend to leave the screen blank for long periods — which can make you think something’s wrong — and to fill the screen with meaningless scrolling text. But they do get to the graphical desktop eventually (installing Mint onto a recent PC shouldn't take more than 20 minutes).

You’ll need to set a username and password for Linux during installation, but there’s no need to create an online account like there is with Windows.

Additional reporting by Tom Morgan.