Should you take out a fee-free mortgage?

For most of us, the headline rate of a mortgage deal is likely what we focus on the most. But not paying attention to the fee could leave you paying too much.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? Money journalist Sam Wilson who shares his new analysis into mortgage fees. He set out to find how it differs for first-time buyers, home movers and those looking to remortgage, and how the market compares to a year ago.

Plus, David Hollingworth from L&C Mortgages shares his advice on what to look for when taking out a mortgage to ensure it fits your personal circumstances.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by members of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.