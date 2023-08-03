6 things you should know when redoing your bathroom

Sinking into a hot bath is a welcome way to relax and escape from the world for a bit. But if you're also lying in the bubbles dreaming of a new bathroom, use our expert tips to give it a makeover without overspending.

The brand of bathroom you choose and how big an overhaul you're planning are the main things that will determine how much it costs. But it's also possible to get a new look without buying a new bathroom suite, bath or shower.

We also have tips on the things you can do yourself, as well as a look at costs. See more ideas for updating bathrooms on a budget, or find out what the best and worst bathroom brands are.

1. How much does a new bathroom cost?

This depends on the quality of suite you've got your eye on, as well as the amount of redesigning and decorating involved. But it's the first thing to know when planning changes to your bathroom.

As a very rough guide, you can buy a basic bath, sink and toilet from a DIY store for around £300. A higher-end suite from a specialist bathroom company can cost well into the thousands. That doesn't include installation, decorating, tiling or any other costs.

Read our guide on how to plan and buy a bathroom suite to find out the full cost of redoing your whole bathroom. We've teamed up with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to give cost breakdowns for different sizes of bathrooms in different types of property.

2. You can transform your bathroom without buying a new suite

If your bathroom is in good shape but looking tired, consider these tips to give it a new lease of life. As well as being much cheaper than installing a new suite, they're quicker.

Repaint the walls or change the wallpaper

Paint bathroom cabinets or vanity units

Regrout, paint or replace bathroom tiles

Improve bathroom lighting and add mirrors to brighten up the room

Remove built-up limescale from taps, tiles and showers

Change taps and showers if they are discoloured or damaged

If you have limited bathroom space, consider these small bathroom ideas to find out how to make the most of the available area.

3. You could change your bathroom decor yourself

Painting the walls, woodwork, bathroom cabinets, or other decorating tasks are likely to be achievable as DIY projects.

You might also feel confident to do a small amount of tiling, rather than hire a professional.

We'd recommend you only attempt DIY tasks you feel comfortable you can complete safely. If you're not sure, use our Which? Trusted Traders service to find a painter and decorator near you.

4. Keeping your current bathroom layout will cut costs

Moving plumbing or your waste pipe will add to the cost of your project, compared with installing a new suite and toilet in the same position as your current ones.

If you have your eye on a modern 'floating' wall-hung toilet (where the supports and plumbing are hidden behind a structural false wall) think carefully about how this will work best. The false wall will slightly change the shape of your bathroom and can be more disruptive and complicated to install. Check with your fitter how this will impact the cost.

See our guide on how to design a bathroom: decor ideas and tips for inspiration on transforming your space.

5. Luxury bathroom ideas can be pricier than you think

Statement bathroom suites and luxurious accessories can transform your bathroom into a blissful sanctuary. However, if you're keeping an eye on costs, consider your priorities.

A heavy, luxury bath might need a reinforced floor, while converting your bathroom into a wet room will need waterproofing and might also require new drainage, the Federation of Master Builders advises. You'll likely need a builder to make these changes which will add to the cost, on top of plumbing in the suite.

Stone tiles, underfloor heating, new lighting and designer heated towel rails will also increase the price, as will natural stone baths and glass basins.

If you're working to a tighter budget, choose where to add a touch of luxury and where not to splash out. Standard fittings, such as acrylic baths and basic electric showers, will keep costs down.

See the best bathroom sinks, taps, toilets, baths and showers to help you find the best bathroom suite for your home.

6. Saving water can save you money

It might not cut the upfront cost of upgrading your bathroom but factoring in water-saving features could help reduce your bills in future, as well as making your home more environmentally friendly.

More than half of homes in England now have water meters so their water bills depend on how much they use.

Dual-flush valves on toilets let you choose whether to use more or less water when you flush. Modern water-efficient toilets can reduce the amount of water used in one flush from 13 litres to 2.5 litres.

Shower timers, water-saving shower-heads and shower-flow regulators are other ways to save water. See our eco shower heads buying guide, which includes tips on saving water in the shower.

To find out how water-efficient new bathroom products are, look out for the Unified Water Label. This tells you products' water use.

Make sure you fix any leaks, including dripping taps, shower heads and cisterns that fill continually.

Valves can sometimes fail on old products and, like any equipment, 'all toilet mechanisms including valves and siphons require correct installation and occasional maintenance', according to the Bathroom Manufacturers Association (BMA).

Getting a leaky loo fixed isn't a big job: 'It's a really simple repair, minor maintenance,' says Tom Reynolds, chief executive of the BMA.

And once you've got your shiny new bathroom in place, don't forget to keep it looking good and working well with these bathroom maintenance tips.

Need a plumber? Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable plumber near you.

