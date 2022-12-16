Sore throat remedies: what really works?

With the winter cold season in full swing, it helps to know how to relieve a sore throat quickly, whether that's relieving pain or coping with scratchiness.

Most sore throats will get better by themselves with time, though if they persist or worsen it's worth seeking medical advice. That doesn't stop them being unpleasant though, so what works to relieve the symptoms?

We asked Professor Nirmal Kumar, consultant ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeon and former president of ENT UK, for his expert insight into what works, and what doesn't.

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter - shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Sore throat causes

Sore throats are commonly caused by viruses, including the common cold, flu and Covid. But other causes can be bacterial infections such as Strep A, and other factors such as smoking or acid reflux.

The type of sore throat you have will affect how's best to treat it.

Viral sore throat

What a viral sore throat looks and feels like: The back of the throat and tonsil area might be a bit red and swollen, but without any pus or white streaks. Viral sore throats typically feel dry and scratchy and possibly painful - especially on swallowing.

What causes it: A range of viruses can cause a sore throat, including those responsible for colds or flu, and traditional childhood illnesses such as croup (which is accompanied by a hacking cough), measles and chickenpox, but often the sore throat comes first then subsides as other symptoms kick in.

A 'scratchy' sore throat is also an early symptom of all strains of Covid and, according to research by ZOE, seven out of 10 adults reported having a sore throat with the Omicron variant , even when double or triple jabbed. If a sore throat strikes, take a Covid test to rule it out - even if you've been vaccinated.

Where to buy cheap Covid tests - plus who is eligible for free ones

Bacterial sore throat

What a bacterial sore throat looks and feels like: A bacterial 'strep throat' will cause more than just redness and swelling, you'll see tiny red spots on the roof of the mouth and possibly sore-looking white patches or streaks of pus on the tonsils and back of the throat, along with fever, swollen glands in the neck and maybe a skin rash in children (scarlet fever). A bacterial sore throat is usually very painful and scratchy.

What causes it: Group A Strep bacteria (Streptococcus A) are responsible for strep throat. These are commonly found on the skin or in the throat and cause problems in some people, but not others.

If you're concerned about Strep A, which has resulted in some severe cases in children recently, find out more in our guide to 7 things every parent needs to know about Strep A infection .

Other sore throat causes

A sore throat may also be caused by smoking or being in a smoky environment. Other disorders such as acid reflux can cause sore throat symptoms, so for persistent issues you should see your GP.

7 ways to help children stay healthy this winter - how to prevent illness and what to do if they're sick

How to get rid of a sore throat

Most sore throats will get better on their own within a week or so. If your sore throat is the result of a viral infection, you can't do much to actively get rid of it - it's just a case of relieving the symptoms until your body fights it off. Treat symptoms with over-the-counter or home remedies if they are bothering you (more on this below) and rest.

If it looks like a bacterial infection, you're unsure, or if your viral sore throat doesn't seem to be improving or is getting worse, contact your GP as you may need antibiotics. For more advice see the NHS guide to sore throats .

Sore throat remedies: what works and what doesn't

There are various remedies available for sore throats, from medicated lozenges to syrups, but they aren't always necessary.

Professor Kumar says: 'You don't have to go and buy expensive remedies when a few simple things you can do at home can help to relieve symptoms'.

These include:

Gargling with warm salty water. This method is recommended by the NHS, which says it not only helps to soothe a sore throat, but helps to shorten how long it lasts, too. Add half a teaspoon of salt to 150ml of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds, three times a day. This method is not advised for children.

This method is recommended by the NHS, which says it not only helps to soothe a sore throat, but helps to shorten how long it lasts, too. Add half a teaspoon of salt to 150ml of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds, three times a day. This method is not advised for children. Paracetamol or ibuprofen. Professor Kumar says: 'These will reduce the soreness and feeling of illness.' It's particularly handy for painful or inflamed throats. Generic or budget versions of these painkillers work just as well as branded, which we discovered can cost nearly five times as much.

Professor Kumar says: 'These will reduce the soreness and feeling of illness.' It's particularly handy for painful or inflamed throats. which we discovered can cost nearly five times as much. Sweets and ice cream (!). You don't have to seek out dedicated throat sweets, Professor Kumar says that sucking on a hard sweet also helps. It's an effective way of increasing saliva release to help lubricate your mouth. You can buy glycerin throat pastilles, but any hard sweet will do. Sucking on something cold, including ice cubes or an ice lolly, can also help by temporarily numbing the pain, as can eating ice cream. Obviously, try not to go overboard for the sake of your teeth and sugar intake.

You don't have to seek out dedicated throat sweets, Professor Kumar says that sucking on a hard sweet also helps. It's an effective way of increasing saliva release to help lubricate your mouth. You can buy glycerin throat pastilles, but any hard sweet will do. Sucking on something cold, including ice cubes or an ice lolly, can also help by temporarily numbing the pain, as can eating ice cream. Obviously, try not to go overboard for the sake of your teeth and sugar intake. Honey and lemon drink. The NHS says this is a popular method for treating sore throats. As with the sweets, the honey can help to lubricate scratchy, sore throats. NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) advises drinking plenty of fluids, but does warn that hot drinks can exacerbate pain, so its best to opt for a warm drink instead.

The NHS advises that opting for cooler, soft foods can help to avoid aggravating symptoms, and if you are feeling generally unwell it's best to rest up if you can too.

Pharmacy products you don't necessarily need

Medicated lozenges. You can buy throat sweets containing local anaesthetic, antiseptic or anti-inflammatory ingredients. There's some evidence lozenges can help with throat pain, but any old hard sweet and a painkiller will also do the trick.

You can buy throat sweets containing local anaesthetic, antiseptic or anti-inflammatory ingredients. There's some evidence lozenges can help with throat pain, but any old hard sweet and a painkiller will also do the trick. Antiseptic sprays. The NHS says there's 'little proof they help' for sore throats, and the evidence is generally inconclusive. When we asked a pharmacist they said part of the issue was whether the spray could reach the affected part of the throat well enough to provide relief.

How to save on cold and flu medicines - from anti-viral sprays to cough syrups, we look at what's worth buying and where to get it for less

How long does a sore throat last?

When a sore throat strikes, you may be wondering how you can get rid of it quickly, but even without treatment it's only likely to last a short amount of time.

NICE says symptoms resolve within three days in 40% of people and within one week for 85% of people, regardless of whether or not the sore throat is from a streptococcal infection like Strep A.

The ZOE Health Study says a Covid sore throat lasts five days on average and is at its worst on day one, after which it improves - if it persists beyond five days and is very painful it's unlikely to be Covid.

When to see a doctor for a sore throat

The NHS advises seeing a GP if you:

Have a sore throat does not improve after a week

Often get sore throats or you're worried about a sore throat

Have a very high temperature, or you feel hot and shivery, along with a sore throat

Have a weakened immune system – for example, because of diabetes or chemotherapy

A severe or long-lasting sore throat could be something like strep throat and this may require antibiotics to prevent it worsening. See the NHS sore throat guide for more advice on when a sore throat may require urgent care.

Anti-viral products you don't need - here's why you shouldn't pay out to be 'germ-free'

Can you prevent a sore throat?

You can't prevent getting a sore throat but you can help to stop the spread if you have one yourself by engaging in good hygiene practices.

This involves effective handwashing with water and soap (especially after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing) and using hand sanitiser if you don't have access to water.

You should also use tissues to cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and promptly dispose of the tissue.

For ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages healthy and happy, get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly