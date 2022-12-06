7 things every parent needs to know about Strep A infection

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Group A Strep (GAS) infections in the UK are rising every day, and cases of invasive Group A strep (iGAS) infection have killed at least eight children since September, including five aged under five.
Although experts say fatalities from Strep A (Streptococcus A) are rare, the government is urging parents and those looking after children to be aware of the symptoms so they can take immediate action.
Keep scrolling for the seven things you should know about Strep A, including the most common symptoms, what to do if your child is unwell with Strep A and whether there's a vaccine available.
It's thought that the Covid pandemic is the main reason we're seeing a glut of Strep A infections, such as scarlet fever - and a corresponding rise in serious iGAS infections.
Lockdown and social mixing reduced the spread of Covid-19 but they also stopped the spread of childhood infections such as scarlet fever, which kids often catch in the first year of school, thereby removing opportunities for them to develop immunity through exposure.
Now we're all meeting again, we're faced with a large cohort of non-immune children being exposed to the bacteria, which is back in wide circulation - this is evident from more scarlet fever cases than usual being reported this year.
There are also lots of viral infections doing the rounds this winter and these enable bacterial infections like Strep A (which normally peak in late spring and early summer) to become more virulent and make you even more unwell.
There are two levels of strep A infections, namely GAS (group A strep) infections, which tend to be mild, and the more serious iGAS (invasive) infections.
GAS infections tend to be more moderate than iGAS infections but can still cause uncomfortable illnesses and lead to more serious iGAS infections:
The second - and more serious - type of Strep A infection is iGAS (invasive Group A Strep) where the bacteria gets through the body's defences and into places it shouldn't, such as the blood or lungs.
If you see any of these signs in your child, see a medical professional:
Although iGAS infections are still uncommon, when they do occur they can be extremely serious and, in rare cases, can have fatal consequences.
Strep A bacteria is normally found in the throat and on the skin. In some people it causes no symptoms, while in others it does - here's how it gets around and how you can minimise its spread.
During a typical winter, one or two UK children under 10 die from Strep A complications, so the current situation isn't 'typical'.
Although GAS infections in children are circulating in the UK at a higher rate than expected, and fatalities from iGAS have risen in recent days, experts are keen to allay parents' concerns.
Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), says: 'It is a very common bacteria that can be treated with antibiotics, and serious complications from the infection are rare.'
If parents are at all worried about their child's health, they should seek medical assistance from a pharmacist, their GP or by calling 111 as a first port of call.
GPs have been told to 'lower the threshold' for prescribing antibiotics, to ensure they're considered for children brought to them with what appears to be GAS infection.
As well as antibiotics, your child might also be given a throat swab to determine diagnosis, if they're thought to be part of an outbreak, are allergic to penicillin or are in regular contact with vulnerable individuals.
A person who has a mild illness will stop being contagious around 24 hours after starting their medication, even if they've been feeling unwell.
Most Strep A infections will be treated safely at home with oral antibiotics, but in some cases they'll need to be treated with intravenous antibiotics in hospital.
Experts including Professor Adam Finn, former president of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases, says there's a desperate need to develop a Strep A vaccine, which can cause not only iGAS but can lead to complications including rheumatic fever and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis (a kidney condition).
Several promising Strep A vaccine options have been developed since work started on it in the 1940s, yet some eight decades later one has never been made available, despite Strep A causing 500,000 deaths globally each year.
A 2020 review says there are several reasons for this, including a 'lack of commercial interest and reluctance to invest' and ‘the uncertainty for a market for a vaccine against strep A in high-income countries’.
A Strep A Vaccine Global Consortium (SAVAC), supported by the Wellcome Trust, is now working with the World Health Organisation on a proposal outlining the global health investment benefits of a vaccine.
In the meantime, the best course of action is to keep the spread of infection at bay by washing your hands, and to keep an eye on GAS symptoms in case they worsen.
If you feel that your child is seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement and seek further help.
Contact NHS 111 if or your GP if:
Call 999 or go to A&E if:
