How to take advantage of Spain’s free train travel

Spain has made train travel free until the end of 2022 to help locals with the rising cost of living - and tourists can take advantage too.

Between 1 September and 31 December 2022, commuter (Cercanías/Rodalies) and medium-length journeys under 300km/186 miles (Media Distancia) run by train operator Renfe are free.

The catch? You will need to take at least 16 journeys between those dates to be eligible for free travel. Read on to find out how to get the free passes and get inspiration for maxing them out.

How to travel Spain’s railways for free

To travel for free on Renfe’s Cercanías/Rodalies and Media Distancia services this winter, you will need to register for a multi-trip season ticket and pay a deposit, which will be refunded to you if you make the minimum 16 journeys between 1 September and 31 December 2022.

How do the free tickets work?

Each city/region has a commuter ‘hub’, so the pass you buy will only apply to that particular network of routes. For example, the Catalunya Rodalies pass only applies to the Catalonian commuter network so you couldn’t then go and use it outside the region in, say, Madrid. But with the commuter networks spanning up to 180km, don’t assume you’re tied to a city, as you will see with our example itineraries below.

Then there’s the Media Distancia pass, which will take you up to 300km (186 miles) on eligible services for free. If you want to travel any further, you will need a long-distance or high-speed service. Long-distance multi-trips (Avant) are not free, but there is a 50% discount this winter. And if you want to explore a bit, you can get free commuter travel with a combined long-distance ticket (Combinado Cercanías), which means you could travel between two commuter hubs and get around for free once you arrive at your destination.

Here’s how to obtain your free multi-trip ticket:

STEP 1: Register with Renfe either online at Renfe.com or using the Renfe or Renfe Cercanías app.

Register with Renfe either online at or using the Renfe or Renfe Cercanías app. STEP 2: Subscribe for a multi-trip pass and pay a deposit to obtain your ticket. The deposit is between €10 and €20 and it’s recommended you pay by card as it’s easier to refund.

Subscribe for a multi-trip pass and pay a deposit to obtain your ticket. The deposit is between €10 and €20 and it’s recommended you pay by card as it’s easier to refund. STEP 3: Make at least 16 journeys with your ticket between 1 September and 31 December 2022. You will be refunded after 31 December, so keep hold of your ticket until that happens.

Do I need to travel at a particular time?

You can use your pass at any time of the day, so don’t feel you need to get in the crush at rush hour for your ticket to be valid. In fact, Renfe encourages passengers to avoid peak times if they can.

Where can you go on Spain’s free trains?

With more comfortable temperatures and still plenty of sunshine around, winter is an ideal time to explore Spain’s great cities or hike through some of its lesser-known rural areas.

Renfe has eligible commuter (Cercanías) networks in Asturias, Bilbao, Cádiz, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia/Alicante, Santander, San Sebastián, Seville and Zaragoza, as well as Valencia and Catalonia (known as Rodalies).

Seville and the Sierra Morena mountains

Ticket needed: Cercanías

Spend a morning wandering around Seville’s Plaza de España and Real Alcázar before transferring across the city on the C4 to the Mercado de Feria for a spot of tapas and a mooch around the farmers’ market. You might then like to hop on the C1 from Santa Justa train station to nearby town Dos Hermanas to see the huge The Thinker statue in the Parque del Pensador. Alternatively, grab your walking boots and pick up the C3 from Santa Justa, which sees you trundling northeast around the Sierra Morena mountains to the towns of Sierra Norte, Aljarfe and Utera. Stop at Cazalla de la Sierra or Constantina and make your way to the immensely scenic Sierra Norte Natural Park with its waterfalls, caves and the limestone Cerro del Hierro natural monument before grabbing dinner and a B&B in Sierra Norte.

Catalonia: Barcelona, Tarragona and Valencia

Ticket needed: Rodalies Catalunya

Whisk between Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona and Valencia using the Rodalies Catalunya pass. Once you’ve soaked in Gaudi’s magnificent cathedral, La Sagrada Familia, and perhaps done some shopping along La Rambla, pick up the intercity from Barcelona-Sants station to Tarragona, sauntering along the coast en route. Choose between exploring the town’s Roman ruins or a walk along its golden beaches before opting to spend a night here - alternatively continue for two hours along the coast to Valencia on the intercity. Gated by its medieval Serranos Towers, Valencia’s other top sights include the Central Market of Valencia, which is housed inside an ornate art nouveau building, the Baroque cathedral of San Nicolás de Bari y San Pedro Mártir, and the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (City of Modern Arts and Science).

Bilbao and the Basque Country

Ticket needed: Cercanías

Traverse the Basque Country’s little-known backwaters and be transported into a Spain where time stands still. After a café con leche and peruse around the Bilbao Guggenheim, a fascinating museum of modern and contemporary art, make your way to Abando station (which is worth a visit in itself to see its stained-glass windows) and hop on the C3 towards Orduña-Urduña. You’ll wind around mountains, waterfalls and lush green fields en route. Choose to go to the end of the track, which takes around 45-50 minutes, or hop off wherever takes your fancy. Or you could start in Bilbao’s La Concordia station to board the Renfe Feve service. You’ll want a window seat for this journey as you’ll rattle along a narrow gauge on the northern coast. Alternatively, San Sebastian has a reputation for its food and what better way to build an appetite than with some hiking? From Donostia San Sebastian station, you could take the C1 line to Irun and hike your way back to the city, picking up part of the Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrim route. The hike will take you around four hours and those gourmet restaurants and pintxo bars will look even more appetising when you return.

Madrid: Guadarrama Mountains and old Spanish towns

Ticket needed: Cercanías/Media Distancia

Madrid’s buzzing capital provides ample opportunity to max out your pass by flitting from one attraction to the other, but it’s also worth carving out some time to get off the beaten path. Retreat to the Guadarrama Mountains within an hour using the C3 route from Estación de Madrid to El Escorial and you’ll be met by a grand medieval monastery of the same name. You may decide to make a night of it here, soaking in the Machotas peaks, before trundling onwards to the sleepy villages of Zarzalejo, Robledo de Chavela and Santa Maria. Alternatively, opt for an Avant pass (which is eligible under the Media Distancia) and head to Salamanca, known for its ornate limestone architecture. Another option is to journey to the old city of Avila which is fringed by well-preserved medieval city walls.