Supermarket garden furniture for summer 2023: Aldi, Asda, Tesco and more

Buying supermarket garden furniture during your weekly shop is not only convenient, but it can be cheaper than bigger brands too. We've seen bistro sets starting from under £50 in some supermarkets, while other retailers sell similar items for hundreds more.

We asked some high-street supermarkets to share their most popular patio furniture for this summer. Our experts haven't tested these products, but you can browse our garden furniture buying guide for advice on how to buy the best pieces for your outdoor space.

Keep scrolling to find out what to expect from the outdoor furniture from Aldi, Asda and Tesco, plus what other supermarkets have planned for their 2023 garden collections.

Aldi garden furniture

Aldi is known for its low-cost weekly baskets, but it's no stranger to competitively priced garden furniture either.

The supermarket advertises a range of pieces online, including two-person bistro sets, corner sofas, and swinging chairs – though some products will only be available to buy in-store. Most of Aldi's garden range is rattan or woven, with plenty of wood tones and neutral colours to match any outdoor space.

Prices range from £30 for smaller furniture pieces and up to £400 for the biggest dining sets. However, most of Aldi's stock is under £100, making it a great option if you're shopping on a budget.

According to Aldi, some of its most popular patio pieces include the Grey & Cream Rattan Bistro Set (pictured above, £99.99), the Cream Rattan Effect Bench (£29.99), and the Hanging Egg Chair and Cover (£199.99). All of these products come with three years' warranty as standard.

See all the Aldi garden furniture range .

Asda garden furniture

Asda garden furniture is retailed under George at Asda. It stocks more than 150 products online, including garden furniture covers, dining sets, and recliner chairs, plus a range of kids outdoor toys, gardening tools and other essentials.

Many larger furniture sets are cream, black, or grey, though more brightly coloured and patterned options are also available for some products.

A couple of basic folding chairs will set you back around £30, whereas pricier dining and sofa sets can cost up to £900.

Some best-selling pieces at George at Asda include the stylish Wooden Lounge Chair with Cross Straps (£99), The Miami 6-piece Patio Set (£149), and The Orlando Corner Dining Set (pictured above, £449).

See all the Asda garden furniture range .

Tesco garden furniture

Tesco outdoor furniture is only available in selected stores, so be sure to call ahead of time to check if the pieces you want are in stock.

The Outdoor Living furniture collection was sought-after by shoppers last year, but Tesco also retails over 90 additional smaller garden products online, such as barbecue charcoal packs, sports equipment and exercise gear.

Furniture prices range from less than £20 to more than £300, and are mainly in black, whites, greys and neutrals, with smaller accessories providing pops of colour.

The largest set you can buy, in terms of furniture size, is a sofa and a side table. Some other supermarkets' large furniture sets have a few individual pieces and/or multiple chairs – so keep this in mind while shopping.

We couldn't get any information on best-selling products from Tesco.

See Tesco garden and outdoor range .

Other supermarkets' garden furniture

If you don't shop at Aldi, Asda or Tesco, see which other supermarkets stock garden furniture:

Sainsbur y's doesn't directly sell garden furniture online, but you may be able to find sets from Habitat in larger Sainsbury's stores (and collect Nectar Points too). It sells a huge range of outdoor furniture, from tables and chairs, to benches, rugs and other accessories. A two-seat bistro set will set you back at least £200, while larger garden dining sets retail for around £800. See Habitat's garden furniture .

doesn't directly sell garden furniture online, but you may be able to find sets from Habitat in larger Sainsbury's stores (and collect Nectar Points too). It sells a huge range of outdoor furniture, from tables and chairs, to benches, rugs and other accessories. A two-seat bistro set will set you back at least £200, while larger garden dining sets retail for around £800. See . M&S stocks more than 100 different garden furniture products, including rattan, wooden or metal options for benches, seats and dining sets. The M&S website sells M&S own collection items, plus products from brands such as Kettler and Loft. Prices are slightly higher than other retailers, with smaller bistro sets starting around £250, and bigger sofas and dining sets costing up to and over £1,000. See M&S garden furniture .

stocks more than 100 different garden furniture products, including rattan, wooden or metal options for benches, seats and dining sets. The M&S website sells M&S own collection items, plus products from brands such as Kettler and Loft. Prices are slightly higher than other retailers, with smaller bistro sets starting around £250, and bigger sofas and dining sets costing up to and over £1,000. See . Lidl garden furniture is only available in-store, so you might want to call ahead of time and check its stock to avoid a wasted journey. Lidl's most recent Garden Event promotion started on 27 April and contains a five-piece outdoor dining set, though most products included in this promotion are tools and garden machinery. See Lidl garden furniture .

What other garden products can I buy from supermarkets?

Many supermarkets offer plenty of accessories and garden decorations, but you'll find several larger stores also stock garden tools.

For smaller tools and accessories, Sainsbury's garden and outdoor sections advertise weeding forks and other hand tools, hoses and nozzles, and secateurs.

Morrisons doesn't sell garden furniture, but does stock more than 250 gardening tools and accessories online, as well as plant feeds, compost and bird feed.

If it's more heavy duty machinery you're after, Lidl's Parkside range includes lawn mowers, leaf blowers and pond equipment.

Aldi also stocks larger gardening tools and cooking equipment at quite competitive prices, including lawn mowers, chainsaws and barbecues.

