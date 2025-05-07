Supermarket garden furniture 2025: Aldi, Asda, Sainsburys and more summer ranges

Buying supermarket garden furniture during your weekly shop is not only convenient, but it can be cheaper than bigger brands too. We've seen bistro sets starting from under £70 in some supermarkets, while other retailers sell similar items for hundreds more.

We asked some high-street supermarkets to share their most popular patio furniture for this summer. We haven't tested these products, but you can browse our garden furniture buying guide for advice on how to buy the best pieces for your outdoor space.

Keep scrolling to discover the bestsellers being sold at Aldi, Asda, Sainsburys and Tesco ahead of summer 2025.

Aldi garden furniture

Aldi is known for its budget baskets – we've named it the UK's cheapest supermarket every month for over a year straight, and the overall cheapest supermarket of last year – but it's no stranger to bargain-priced garden furniture either.

Aldi garden furniture for 2025







Marrakesh Bistro Set (£69.99) 1 / 5







The supermarket has put out ranges of garden furniture yearly for some time now, often including large sofas, tables and chairs, and dining sets as well as smaller outdoor essentials and accessories.

Aldi garden furniture is only available in-store, and 2025's range features natural and rattan (woven) styles, along with some metallic and Moroccan-inspired options.

According to Aldi, some popular pieces include the Mosaic Bistro Set (£69.99), the Rattan Effect Corner Sofa (£199.99), the Balcony Coffee Setting (£99.99), the Acacia Wooden Garden Day Bed (£199.99) and the Sling Chair (£14.99).

Browse the whole Aldi garden furniture range .

Asda garden furniture

Asda garden furniture is retailed under George Home. It currently sells over 200 garden furniture products online, including dining sets, recliner chairs, day beds and sofas, plus a range of kids' outdoor toys, gardening tools and other essentials.

Asda garden furniture for 2025







Green Checkered Metal Lounge Chair (£31) 1 / 5







Expect to see plenty of black and neutral colour palettes here, with some splashes of colour and a few patterned pieces. Prices start at around £50 for a two-seater bistro set, going up to around £1,000 for the largest dining arrangements. Most stock is competitively priced.

George Home garden furniture is available online or in selected stores. Home delivery varies in price depending on the size of your items, but it starts from £3.75. For bigger garden furniture sets, you'll probably pay at least £14.95 for home delivery.

Some bestselling pieces from George at Asda include the Green Checkered Metal Lounge Chair (£31), the Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set (£599), the Green Lily Pad Parasol (£69), the Low Level Corner Sofa and Coffee Table Set (£649) and the Cream & Black Woven Rope Sofa Set (£169).

Browse the whole Asda garden furniture range .

Sainsbury's garden furniture

Sainsbury's doesn't directly sell garden furniture online, but you may be able to find sets from Habitat in larger Sainsbury's stores and at Argos, which is part of the Sainsbury's family.

Sainsburys (Habitat) garden furniture for 2025







Folding Wooden Garden Director Chair (£50) 1 / 5







Habitat garden furniture is largely wicker and warm, natural tones with some stylish and colourful twists. The cheapest metal two-seater dining sets are around £65, while the largest sofa sets are up to £1,900. Nectar members will also be able to collect or spend points when buying through Habitat or Argos.

You can expect to spend at least £6.95 for standard home delivery from Argos. Alternatively, you may be able to click and collect for the same day or a day that suits you. Even if you buy from Habitat, your delivery will say it's from Argos, as the two companies now work together to fulfil orders.

Sainsbury's says its top-selling items include the Folding Wooden Director Chair (£50), the Koral 5 Seater Wooden Garden Sofa (£950), the Eve 2 Seater Folding Metal Garden Bistro Set (£65), the Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench (£130) and the Hania 4 Seater Wooden Garden Sofa Set (£700).

Browse all Argos and Habitat garden furniture ranges.

Tesco garden furniture

You can buy a large selection of outdoor furniture from Tesco online while you do your weekly shop, including an extensive range of tables, chairs and bistro sets from the Outsunny range and more. You can also find garden tools, accessories, and garden lighting here.

We heard from Tesco that the Madrid and Florence ranges were very popular last year, and that some of these sets will be returning this year. At the time of writing, we cannot provide imagery of these sets.

Shoppers will be able to find the Tesco Madrid Bistro Chair in Natural/Black (£20) along with the Tesco Madrid Bistro Table (£25), and Tesco Florence Furniture Set 6 Piece (£150), all exclusively available in stores now.

Browse the whole Tesco garden furniture range .

Other supermarkets' garden furniture for 2025

Lidl garden furniture is only available in-store, so you might want to call ahead of time and check its stock to avoid a wasted journey. Lidl told us that shoppers can look for the 'Middle of Lidl' offers for a selection of garden furniture and accessories, including fire pits, barbecues, grills and more. These products change weekly and usually land on a Thursday or Sunday, but customers can head to the Lidl website to see what the following week will have in-store.

garden furniture is only available in-store, so you might want to call ahead of time and check its stock to avoid a wasted journey. Lidl told us that shoppers can look for the 'Middle of Lidl' offers for a selection of garden furniture and accessories, including fire pits, barbecues, grills and more. These products change weekly and usually land on a Thursday or Sunday, but customers can head to the Lidl website to see what the following week will have in-store. M&S didn't provide us information on bestselling products this year, but it retails almost 100 garden furniture products online, from loungers and bench chairs to sofas. Expect to spend at least £130 on a bistro set, and up to £2,700 on the largest dining sets. At the time of writing, M&S has paused online orders, due to cyberattacks but products remain available in-store.

Prices correct as of 02/05/2025.

With thanks to the representatives of these supermarkets for their input in this article.