How to save money on garden furniture

Great-looking garden furniture doesn't have to cost a fortune. To help you get the best products for the best price, think about both when and where you're buying from.

By making the most of yearly sales, browsing ex-display and second-hand furniture – and even shopping in supermarkets, getting a good deal might be easier than you think.

Keep scrolling for our top money-saving tips before buying your patio set.

Shop at the right time of year

If you don't need new garden furniture right away, buying in the 'off-season' will likely mean you get a better price, as the products won't be in such high demand.

For things like sun loungers, outdoor chairs, patio sets and barbecues the late autumn and winter months are usually the best time to bag a bargain. That's when retailers hold sales to clear their summer stock. But for items such as patio heaters, you're best off buying in the summer as prices will increase as it gets colder outside.

You may find that stock levels are reduced in the quieter months though, so if you're after something specific in terms of products and styles, sale or off-season shopping might not be for you.

Tip: Not every deal offers a genuine saving. There are useful web tools, such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceRunner , where you can check how much a product has been sold for previously. This helps you work out whether the 'sale' or off-season price represents good value.

Choose ex-display garden furniture

To save money on outdoor furniture, head to your local garden centre to check out their ex-display stock.

These sets are likely to be good quality, but will often be discounted as they've been on the shop floor for a while and people will have been sitting on or testing them. They will usually be sold as seen.

You can also find ex-display garden furniture online.

Tip: It's worth going to see the furniture in person so you can test it, check for any defects or faults and make sure it's good value for money.

Buy second-hand garden furniture

Second-hand garden furniture sets are often sold at a fraction of the retail price. Plus, the pieces you buy will usually come pre-assembled, meaning you won't have the hassle of setting them up yourself.

Scouring car-boot sales for cheap and cheerful finds is one way to do it, or you can search online platforms, such as eBay , Gumtree and Freecycle instead.

Do bear in mind that, in most instances, second-hand garden furniture is 'used'. So it could be damaged or worn in some way. You'll also be relying on the seller to advertise the product accurately. Be diligent in requesting information on the true condition of the pieces, or arrange to inspect them yourself before purchase.

Tip: Buying from a private seller comes with its risks, so make sure you know your rights when buying second-hand goods . If you're not sure how to shop safely online, head to our advice on how to buy second-hand online .

Shop at local supermarkets

Supermarkets sell more than bread and milk these days. In fact, in some stores you can browse entire outdoor collections while doing your weekly shop.

Supermarket garden furniture tends to be slightly cheaper than bigger brands too. And with everything from patio chairs and sofas to competitively priced bars and sun loungers available at your local store, you don't always need to shop around.

However, you'll typically find that not all supermarket stock is available online and some collections tend to sell out quickly.

Tip: Don't forget to collect points when you buy your home products. Some stores, such as Sainsbury's and Tesco let you earn points when you buy outdoor furniture or sets.

Take care of the garden furniture you've got

Perhaps the easiest way to save money on garden furniture is to spruce up the pieces you already have.

With proper cleaning, safe storage and regular maintenance, your patio sets will last considerably longer, meaning you won't need to fork out on replacements each year.

Tip: Wiping the frames with a damp cloth once a week is a good way to keep on top of cleaning. Giving your furniture a more intensive wash two to four times a year will keep it looking pristine.

