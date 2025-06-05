By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

The annual cost of a comfortable retirement now exceeds £60,000

The state pension will only cover the basics in retirement - anyone aiming for a more comfortable lifestyle faces the challenge of building up a substantial private pension pot
Paul Davies
A senior couple walks along a beach in Greece

The cost of a comfortable retirement has increased, according to new figures from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA).

Two-person households will now need £60,600 a year (up by £1,600), while if you live alone you'll need £43,900 (up by £800). 

The increase reflects the impact of inflation since the PLSA last published its retirement living standards in 2024.

Meanwhile, the cost of a minimum retirement lifestyle has fallen slightly, largely due to lower energy costs. 

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month.

Join Which? Money

Cancel anytime.

How much you'll need in retirement

The PLSA's three retirement living standards are designed to give people a better idea of how much they'll need in retirement for a 'minimum', 'moderate' or 'comfortable' lifestyle. 

Here are the levels of annual expenditure needed for each standard:


Single-person householdChange since last yearTwo-person householdChange since last year
Minimum£13,400-£1,000£21,600-£800
Moderate£31,700+£400£43,900+£800
Comfortable£43,900+£800£60,600+£1,600

Source: PLSA, in conjunction with the Centre for Research in Social Policy and Loughborough University. The research is based on multiple in-depth discussions with members of the public from across the UK. 

Although the state pension at its full level of £11,973 will go most – if not all – of the way towards the minimum standard, you'll need to rely on private pension savings to achieve the income needed for a more moderate or comfortable living standard, where your budget can stretch to more holidays and leisure activities. 

It's worth noting that the PLSA's figures do'ot include rent or mortgage costs, as currently the majority of retired people are no longer paying them. But if you’re likely to still face housing costs in retirement, you’ll need to factor these in on top.

The impact of inflation on retirement costs

The latest figures show that higher inflation has hit retirees, although this has partly been offset by a drop in energy costs. 

Across all retirement living standards, the amount spent on energy in the home for heating and cooking has fallen by more than a quarter since the 2024 update.

Two-person households at the minimum level now save £12.44 a week on their fuel budget, while one-person households save £8.82 a week. At the moderate and comfortable levels, weekly savings are £16.74 a week for two-person households and £15.38 a week for those living alone.

The fall in the annual expenditure for the minimum living standard reflects these lower energy prices and spending less on clothes and footwear, takeaways, taxis and charity donations – although spending on rail travel has risen.

In contrast, the moderate and comfortable standards have increased, due to inflation impacting some spending categories, although lower energy prices have helped keep costs down.

What you’ll need to save in your pension

Once you have an idea of the annual retirement income you're aiming for, you'll need to think about how much you'll need to save in your pensions to generate this amount.

We've calculated how much you would need in your private pensions (on top of the full state pension – currently £11,973 a year) to reach the moderate living standard, depending on whether you access your money via drawdown or an annuity:


Moderate retirement living standardTotal amount needed if using drawdownTotal amount needed if buying an annuity
One-person household£31,700 a year£375,600£312,600
Two-person household£43,900 a year£381,800£317,700

Notes: Annuity figures are for a healthy 65-year-old purchasing a single life level annuity, based on rates in June 2025. Drawdown figures are based on a saver withdrawing all their money over 20 years from age 65 and assume annual investment growth of 3%, inflation of 1% and charges of 0.75%. 

To meet the annual income for a comfortable retirement if you live alone (£43,900), you'd need a pot of £609,270 if using drawdown or £505,000 if buying an annuity. For a two-person household to meet the comfortable target (£60,600 a year), these figures are £697,500 and £578,000, respectively.  

These are ‘ballpark’ figures based on a 20-year retirement, but there are many factors that could affect the amount you need, including annuity rates, investment performance (if using drawdown) and how long you live for.

If you take out an annuity as a result of using the service from HUB Financial Solutions, Which? will earn a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission.

Check your annuity options

Which? says you can trust HUB Financial Solutions to compare across the whole market

Find out more

The challenge for retirees living alone

The annual expenditure and pot sizes required to achieve these amounts might seem high for one-person households compared with those for two-person households, but this reflects the fact that many costs – such as energy bills, broadband and home insurance – are virtually the same even if you live alone. 

Not being able to share costs with a partner or someone else pushes up the price of retirement. Couples also often benefit from higher combined pension income in order to reach their desired retirement lifestyles. 

Building up your retirement pot

The earlier you can start saving for retirement, the better, as this money will have more time to benefit from investment growth.

If you're in a workplace pension, you’ll get employer contributions to boost your pot. These are set at a minimum of 3% of your earnings, but your employer may pay more than this.

Tax relief also helps to boost your contributions. This means that for every 80p basic-rate taxpayers add to their pension, the government will add a further 20p. 

Higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim back a further 20p and 25p, respectively. In most cases, you can’t receive tax relief on pension contributions worth more than your annual earnings or £60,000, whichever is lower. 

The state pension can supplement the money you've saved in private pensions. It's currently worth £11,973 a year at its full level, although some people will receive less than this. You’ll have to wait until the age of 66 to claim it.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.