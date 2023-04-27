The cheapest Greek islands for a holiday are also the best

A week’s break on the best Greek island is around £1,000 cheaper than a similar holiday on the worst.

The highest-rated Greek islands, in our recent survey, were Lefkada and Kefalonia. They both received five-star ratings for scenery and food and drink, while Lefkada also got five stars for peace and quiet and for its pristine beaches.

Despite this, they’re much cheaper than other Greek islands, according to our analysis of thousands of hotel and flight prices from Kayak and Skyscanner.

A week in Lefkada for a couple cost as little as £829, according to our price analysis – including flights – while average prices for Kefalonia were £991.

The worst Greek islands are also the most expensive

The two worst islands for a holiday in our survey were Mykonos and Santorini.

A week in Mykonos cost a couple £1,948, which is more than twice as much as Lefkada. A week in Santorini was £1,684.

Party island Mykonos left many visitors unimpressed, with just two stars for value for money, shopping and tourist attractions. Loud music on its beaches meant it received just one star for peace and quiet.

The cheapest Greek islands

Greek island Average price – week's holiday for two Average flight price per person Average hotel price per night Destination score Lefkada £829 £110 £87 84% Kefalonia £991 £149 £99 85% Zakynthos (Zante) £1082 £170 £106 79% Corfu £1171 £162 £121 82% Rhodes £1278 £198 £126 78% Skiathos £1274 £231 £116 84% Crete £1287 £178 £133 83% Show full table

In November 2022, we surveyed 1,024 Which? members about their experiences of visiting a Greek island in the previous two years. Destination score Satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend resort as holiday destination. Price data is based on average UK flight prices from Skyscanner, for two people, and average hotel prices for 3 and 4 star hotels, from Kayak.

Why you should visit Lefkada

Lefkada is peaceful, wooded and fantastically unspoilt. Although it’s known for its sheer cliffs and rocky coves, there are also long stretches of sandy beaches on the west coast.

Some coves, such as the remote Mylos, are only accessible by boat or via a steep descent through the hills.

Lefkada’s lively capital also shouldn’t be overlooked, guarded by a mediaeval castle that’s surrounded by water on three sides.

Why you should visit Kefalonia

Kefalonia’s mountainous interior makes it one of Greece’s most beautiful islands. Picturesque villages such as Mousata and Lourdata sit above unspoiled beaches.

As the largest of the Ionian archipelago, it has more space than some other islands. It was the only one in our survey to get the full five stars for peace and quiet.

Inland, it’s carpeted with citrus groves, vineyard and forests of cypress and fir trees. From the top of the 1,628-metre Mount Ainos, there are views across the hills to the Ionian Sea.

Cheapest Greek Island for an all-inclusive

We've also compared the cost of more than 2,500 short-haul package holidays from Jet2 Holidays and TUI to find the cheapest all-inclusive holidays. The best-value Greek island was Zakynthos.

Seven nights in Zante – as it’s also known – cost £1,105 per person during the August school holidays.

