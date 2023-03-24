Which?'s most popular products to spruce up your garden this spring

We've rounded up our 10 most popular garden products since the beginning of 2023 to help give your garden a head-start this spring.

As the winter weather starts to ease, and being outside becomes more inviting, your garden might be looking a bit groggy from its annual hibernation. We've collected some of the most popular garden products across Which? to help you freshen up your outdoor space this spring.

Most popular upright lawn mower

Spear & Jackson S2434 CR

34cm blade

35-litre grass bag capacity

Adjustable cutting height

We like: Easy to manoeuvre and store

We don't like: Bag is a bit fiddly

This budget electric lawnmower from Spear & Jackson is lightweight and easy to use.

You can either power it from a mains socket, or turn it into a cordless mower powered by its battery. It comes with a fast charger too.

While it was released more than five years ago, it still remains a very popular choice among Which? members.

Before you buy, read our full Spear & Jackson S2434 CR review to find out whether it's the right lawnmower for you.

You can buy it from Argos for £137, but availability is limited to collection only at selected stores.

Otherwise, you can buy it from Argos as part of a bundle with a Spear & Jackson hedge trimmer for £212, which is more widely available.

You can also check prices from retailers below.

Most popular robot lawn mower

Husqvarna Automower 310 Mark II

Working area of up to 1,200 sq m

22cm cutting width

Rechargeable battery

We like: Easy to set up and use

We don't like: The price

This robot lawnmower from Husqvarna has some pretty advanced features and can operate through tight spaces. It pretty much manages itself, making it easy to set it and forget it.

While the typical price is pretty steep at £1,499, it's resonated with Which? readers as our most popular robot lawn mower so far in 2023. It automates one of the most tedious jobs in your garden, giving you some more time to actually enjoy it.

It sounds great, but it's still a huge investment: read our full Husqvarna Automower 310 Mark II review to get all the facts before you decide to buy.

If you're interested in buying it, you can find a dealer that stocks it through the Husqvarna website.

Most popular grass trimmer

Black & Decker BCSTA5362L1

Cutting width: 33 cm

Rotating head

Weight: 3.2kg

We like: Two speed settings

We don't like: Quite loud

This Black & Decker cordless grass trimmer sports several premium features at a cheaper price than similar models.

It's perfect for those looking to tidy up more difficult patches of grass where lawn mowers can't quite reach. The rotating head can swivel 180 degrees, allowing for horizontal and vertical cutting. This trimmer uses a Black & Decker 36V Li-ion battery, making it compatible with other Black & Decker cordless tools.

Read our full Black & Decker BCSTA5362L1 review to see how well it fared in our lab testing.

Most popular pressure washer

Karcher K4 Full Control Home

Maximum output pressure: 130bar

Medium-power 1,800W motor

Three power settings

We like: Plug-in detergent bottles

We don't like: Fairly heavy at 12.8kg

Pressure washers are great for those with patios that have got a bit mucky over the years. They'll make removing years of caked-on dirt and debris trivial, so you can get your patio spick and span for guests this summer.

This model from Karcher also includes a one-litre bottle of stone cleaner – making it perfect for use on patios or walkways. You can also plug these bottles into the main unit for easy cleaning.

Despite it being an older model released in 2016, it still stands as one of the most popular pressure washers we've reviewed.

Read our full Karcher K4 review to see how well it blasts away grime.

Read our guide on how to clean your patio with a pressure washer to learn top tips from our experts and make your patio look good as new.

Most popular barbeque

Aldi Kamado Egg

Ceramic egg design

Built-in shelves and temperature gauge

Fuelled by charcoal

We like: Easy to assemble

We don't like: Minimal instructions on how to cook with it

This Aldi charcoal barbecue brings a classic Japanese design to the budget market. The ceramic egg shape of kamado barbecues helps circulate air more uniformly inside and can keep temperatures more consistent for longer.

If you're looking to try kamado-style grilling, this model might be a good budget alternative to big-brand models from Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe.

Read our Aldi Kamado Egg First Look review to find out whether it lives up to the hype.

You can buy directly from Aldi for £400, but it is currently out of stock.

If you don't want to wait for it to be back in stock, you can read our guide on the best barbecues and find out where you can snag a bargain on a similar model.

Most popular pizza oven

Vonhaus Outdoor Pizza Oven

Maximum pizza size: 28cm (11 inches)

Uses wood pellets for fuel

Metal body

We like: Cheaper than similar models

We don't like: Can't fit large pizzas

This wood-fired outdoor pizza oven is a great way to add some variety to your barbecues. It has a pizza stone built in and a pellet chute for you to easily keep the fire going.

It has foldable legs and a removable chimney for easy storage. Keep in mind that it does weigh 11.5kg, though.

Read our advice on the best pizza ovens to find out how the Vonhaus oven compares with other brands like Ooni or Gozney.

Buy it direct from Vonhaus for £150, or check prices from other retailers below.

Most popular hedge trimmer

Stihl HLA 56 Cordlesss Long-Reach

Long-reach

Adjustable head

45cm blade

We like: Quiet

We don't like: No handle extension included with basic model

For a towering hedge or overgrown shrubs, this cordless long-reach hedge trimmer is great for getting to areas that are difficult to access safely.

It has a 30mm tooth spacing, meaning you can cut thicker stems or small branches. Its 36V battery and charger are also compatible with other Stihl cordless tools.

Does it slice through branches like butter? See how well it performs by reading our full Stihl HLA 56 review.

Buy it direct from Stihl from £225 without a battery, which is currently the only model available.

Most popular chainsaw

Stihl MS 171

Bar length: available in 30cm or 35cm

Runs on petrol

Weighs 4.3kg

We like: Small and easy to handle

We don't like: Very loud

This lightweight, compact chainsaw can take either a 30cm or 35cm chain bar, and is easy to adjust. Due to its small size, it's well suited to garden jobs.

Although it's a decade-old model, it still remains our most popular chainsaw.

Read our full Stihl MS 171 review to see if it's the right chainsaw for you.

You can buy it from Amazon for £311, or you can check prices from other retailers below.

Need new power tools? Read our guide to power tools brands compared.

Most popular compost

Homebase Peat-free Multi Purpose Compost

Good for both flowers and veg

Peat-free

Blend of West+, composted bark, coir and fertiliser

We like: Cheap and widely available

We don't like: Last year, some batches contained insufficiently composted bark

Being able to grow flowers and veg is perhaps the best part of having a garden. With this compost, you can use it easily anywhere in your outdoor space.

It's cheap, and can feed your plants for four to six weeks.

We've had some members report bad batches though, so it can sometimes be hit and miss.

Read our guide on the best compost to buy in 2023 to help you have a bountiful garden this spring.

Buy direct from Homebase for £7 per 50-litre bag.

Most popular solar lights

Powerbee Endurance Solar String Lights

200 lights

20 metres long

White lights

We like: Capable of being outside and used all year

We don't like: Solar panel might be too large for some people

This set of solar garden lights runs off of its own built-in solar panel, meaning you don't have to plug it into a mains socket.

The solar panel is about the size of an A4 sheet of paper – twice as big as similar models we tested. This is so the lights can stay on for longer and work in low-light conditions.

Solar fairy lights can be a cost-effective way of adding some flair to your garden or patio. Read our full guide on the best solar garden lights to find out which are best for you.

Buy it directly from Powerbee for £70.

You've freshened up the garden, but have you started the big spring clean inside? Read our guide on the most popular home cleaning products to give your home a refresher this spring.