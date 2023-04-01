Best deals in the April sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the April sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW90TA046AE/EU (typical price - £569)

Freestanding

9kg cotton capacity

White

We like: Brilliant spin cycle

We don't like: High water use

This freestanding washing machine uses Samsung's 'ecobubble' technology, which means it pre-mixes detergent, air and water to make a cleansing foam.

It claims this will remove stains at lower temperatures – potentially cutting your energy costs.

Read our full detailed review of the Samsung WW90TA046AE/EU.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute (typical price – £430)

Cordless/bagless

0.8 litres dust capacity

Weighs 2.6kg

We like: It's easy to use

We don't like: The short battery life on the turbo setting

This Dyson has a copper-coloured tube and a distinctly different look compared with older Dyson vacuums, such as the V8.

Its motor is smaller, lighter and more powerful, according to Dyson.

It's also 40% bigger than the V8 version, meaning fewer trips to the bin.

Read the full review of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute to see our verdict.

Buy it now for £329 from from JC Campbell Electrics and compare prices at other retailers below:

Not keen on this Dyson deal? Look at the best Shark deals instead.

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBB61DSJEN fridge freezer (typical price - £779)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Metallic

We like: Door can be hinged on either side

We don’t like: Open-door alarm is a bit quiet

This tall, graphite-coloured fridge freezer has room for just over 12 supermarket carrier bags of food.

The digital control panel includes quick-freeze and quick-chill settings that you can activate to boost the power if you’re going to be loading it up with a large batch of fresh groceries.

Read our full LG GBB61DSJEN review to see if it's the right model for you.

See our pick of the best fridge freezer deals we've found in this month's sales.

Best mattress deal

Emma The Original mattress

Foam

Double

Medium firmness

We like: The 200-night trial offer

We don't like: It could be easier to move

The Emma Original – one of the most popular mattresses on the Which? website – is still discounted by 50% on Emma's own site. You can also get an extra 5% off by signing up to Emma emails and texts.

This is a good price , but we've seen it on offer at this price before and it's been on offer plenty of times throughout the year, so there's no need to make a rushed purchase.

Read our full Emma The Original mattress review.

Buy it direct from Emma for £380.

For more genuinely good prices on mattresses, see our best mattress deals.

Best TV deal

LG 43UQ91006LA (typical price - £479)

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

HDR10, HLG and HDR10 Pro HDR formats supported

We like: Good remote

We don't like: Some variable colours

With an excellent remote control and voice assistants, this TV is easy to set up and use; however, it doesn’t offer much for gamers. Additionally, LG’s smart interface could do with a rethink. As things stand, it’s a bit annoying.

The price of the 43UQ91006LA has fluctuated recently as it's almost ready to go off sale. We can't see it getting much cheaper than this though.

But what are the picture and sound quality like?

Read our full LG 43UQ91006LA review to get all the answers.

See our round-up of the best TV deals around this month.

Best laptop deal

HP ENVY x360 13-bf0003na (typical price - £1,000)

Intel Core i5

8GB Ram

512GB storage

We like: Fast performance

We don't like: Touchpad a little laggy

HP has produced a great package with the 13.3-inch Envy x360. We found it was fast when dealing with everyday tasks, and the impressive screen made for a good viewing experience.

We were also impressed with the array of ports – two USB 3 ports, two USB-Cs, a headphone jack and a micro SD card slot.

At the time of checking, this laptop was £270 off at HP.com - making it a cracking deal.

Read our expert HP ENVY x360 13-bf0003na review before you buy.

You can buy the HP ENVY x360 13-bf0003na from HP.com for £730.

Find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best broadband deal

Vodafone Full Fibre 1 CityFibre

Speed averages 36Mbps

£21 a month for 24 months

No upfront cost

We like: No download limits

We don't like: 24 month contract - which is longer than some rivals

Despite tying you down for 24 months, this is a good-value broadband and phone deal from Vodafone, offering speeds that should be suitable for smaller households.

Read our Vodafone Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

See our round-up of this month's best broadband deals.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (original price - £699)

6.4-inch (2,340 x 1,080) AMOLED display

Triple rear camera, including 4K recording

5 years of security updates from launch

We like: Has the same processor as on the Samsung Galaxy S21

We don’t like: Smaller 4,500mAh battery

At just over a year old, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the simplified version of Samsung's flagship phone from 2021.

It already had a cheaper price to match its specs, but multiple retailers are now offering it with a good discount.

It comes in four different colours, with either 128GB or 256GB of memory, and you can record videos simultaneously using both the selfie and rear cameras.

It's currently available for £549 at Argos , or compare contract deals for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

To find out if it lives up to its promises, check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review.

For more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 deal (typical price - £90)

2GB of Ram

8-inch screen

32GB of storage

We like: Compact sizing and ease of use

We don't like: Mediocre screen

The immensely popular Amazon Fire HD 8 will feel familiar to anyone who's ever used an Android phone. It runs Fire OS, though, so uses the Amazon app store. This means you can't run Google apps such as Gmail, but you will be able to access it via your browser.

The screen is large and text is legible. The only real issue is when there are bright overhead lights that reflect off the screen.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 8 review to see how it stacks up or buy it from Amazon for £60.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best headphone deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ (typical price - £349)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Active noise cancelling

Splash resistant

We like: Noise cancelling works well, sound doesn’t leak

We don't like: Variable comfort

These truly wireless headphones feature impressive adaptive active noise cancelling to stop nearby noise ruining your music.

They also come with a range of sound adjustments via the app and the case can be charged wirelessly.

Get the definitive verdict in our full B&O Beoplay EQ review.

See our best Apple AirPod and headphone deals.

April sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.