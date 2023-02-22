The most popular TVs are now cheaper than ever

Hundreds of new TVs are waiting in the wings, ready for their chance in the spotlight. However, the crop from 2022 aren't done with the limelight just yet. They've got one last big number before they take a bow and leave the stage, which means they are still available and their prices are reaching their lowest point.

We've picked four of the most popular TVs we reviewed in 2022 so you can see what's still on offer and which models tickled the fancy of Which? readers.

Their popularity is based on how many people have flocked to the review to see whether it's the TV for them. Of course, popularity doesn't necessarily mean the TV is good, so be sure to check the review for yourself to see if it's a perfect fit for you and your living room.

40 to 43-inch TV: LG OLED42C24LA

The first 42-inch OLED from LG was bound to garner some attention, so the popularity of its review is no surprise (despite its high price compared to most TVs in this size range).

Typically smaller living rooms in the UK means 40 to 43-inch TVs are some of the most popular, while bigger sets tend to be more popular overseas. We weren't sure if OLED TVs would ever get smaller than the 48-inch ones we started seeing two years ago, so it was a nice surprise to see LG shrink down its high-end display tech.

The OLED42C24LA is a high-end TV in every sense and one of the most high-end small TVs we've seen in several years. It comes with advanced HDR formats and LG's top-tier Alpha 9 processor (responsible in large part for the quality of the image).

OLED technology might not be new, but it's new at this size and that always means relatively higher prices. There were points in 2022 that this 42-inch C2 OLED ('C2' is the range - you'll spot it in the model name) cost more than the 48-inch one. This will change as the manufacturing process improves, but the OLED42C24LA had a hefty price for its size at launch.

It's still expensive, but when you consider it launched at £1,399 it's current price doesn't look quite so bad.

To see if this TV captures that OLED magic at a smaller screen size, read our full LG OLED42C24LA review.

48 to 50-inch TV: LG OLED48A26LA

Getting into the OLED game might be the smartest thing LG ever did. These TVs are popular and mostly good, year after year.

This 48-inch OLED is from the A2 range, which is LG's cheapest, so it's not a shock to see it on this list. Despite being six inches bigger than the OLED42C24LA, it's around £150 cheaper.

LG cuts costs on its A2 range in a few ways. It reduces the number of HDMI ports from four to three (and fewer of them are the latest HDMI 2.1 version) and it doesn't have the same gaming features.

Additionally, the screen is 60Hz rather than 120Hz, so it won't make the most of the latest games consoles, and has a different processor, too. Read our LG OLED48A26LA review to find out what impact this has on performance.

While it's missing some features, it's still an OLED and one made by LG, which is synonymous with getting the most out of this tech. It's also now far cheaper than its launch price of £1,299 less than a year ago.

In getting the price low, has LG cut too many corners? Our LG OLED48A26LA review reveals all.

55-inch TV: Samsung QE55S95B

Samsung's packed some quantum dots (QD) into its first OLED TV, making it a QDOLED. This helps boost brightness without risking burn-in, which is where a faint permanent image remains on the screen.

We didn't think Samsung would ever even make an OLED. It had resisted the allure of the self-emitting, no backlight required display in favour of its own QLED and Neo QLED technology, but even a company as successful as Samsung in the TV market couldn't deny the popularity of the TVs all its rivals were making.

It's a cutting-edge OLED, but not as expensive as top-tier sets from LG, Panasonic or Sony, which already gives it a bit of an edge. The S95B is costly of course, but it was significantly more expensive when it launched at £2,399 in 2022.

Such a thin screen means there are some limitations, though. Samsung's backlit high-end TVs have speakers mounted into the frame and rear of the TV, but there's no room for that when the TV's around a centimetre thick.

Take a look at our Samsung QE55S95B review to see how this maiden QDOLED fared.

65-inch TV: Samsung QE65QN85B

The QE65QN85B breaks the OLED stranglehold, being a Neo QLED, which means it has a backlight, but it's a Micro LED backlight. The bulbs in this light are tiny, which means there's room for many more of them. More LEDs means more control over contrast and how the screen is lit. It certainly made a difference in our lab tests, and the QE65QN85B has some of the best contrast we've seen on a backlit TV.

The size and high spec make it a pricey TV, though. It's available for £1,499, which is still less than many OLEDs at this size, and some smaller ones (the Samsung QE55S95B for example). Expensive it may be, but it's £1,000 less than it was a launch less than a year ago.

Can Samsung's high-end backlit TV compete with OLED technology? Find out in our Samsung QE65QN85B review.

What if you want to spend less?

All four of the popular TVs are expensive and high-end, but a few cheaper models nearly made the cut, with a 43-inch model from LG coming closest...

LG 43UQ91006LA

The LG 43UQ91006LA is a 43-inch TV close to the bottom of LG's 2022 line-up, but it's still 4K and supports HDR10 and HLG HDR formats.

It lacks advanced formats and the high-end components you'll find in an LG OLED, but it also costs a fraction of the price at around £400.

Check our LG 43UQ91006LA review to see if it can hold a candle to high-end TVs.

If you're after more TVs at the cheaper end of the price scale, take a look at those with a Which? Great Value badge - all are solid-performing TVs that cost less than similar-performing models.