The way you file your tax return is changing

The self assessment tax return deadline is fast approaching, but once January 31st has come and gone, all eyes will be on the government’s new Making Tax Digital scheme - the new process for sole traders and landlords to keep on top of what they owe.

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? Money journalists Ruby Flanagan and Matthew Jenkin who outline what the change means in practice, how it will work, and discuss whether or not it will make the process easier.

Plus, having both been freelance before, they share their tips on how to keep on top of your paperwork across the year to make filing your return easier in the future.

