The Which? top 50 products of the year: 2022

Whittling down the masses of products we test to 50 isn't easy, but it's a pleasure to rediscover the fantastic appliances, tech and devices that rise above their contemporaries and impress us in interesting, diverse ways.

2022 had it's fair share of surprises, not least with the product that caps the list at number one, but everything on the list is deserving of its spot and your attention.

So strap in and let's begin.

Choose well, buy better and save money using our expert tips Get our Weekly Scoop newsletter – it's free.

50. Anker Soundcore Motion Boom wireless speaker

Best Buy speakers at this sort of price can be small enough to fit in your pocket, but the Motion Boom is big enough to warrant a handle. And, like the ghetto blasters of old, it’s boisterous and loud. It’s designed to be at the centre of a party, pushing balanced, dynamic audio into every corner. It will outlast most of your guests, too – as their batteries deplete from a heady combination of drink and dancing, the Boom will still be blasting with its 22.5-hour battery life.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom review

49. Hoover HWCB45UKBM/1 wine cooler

You’ve got to really love wine to warrant spending this much on a box to keep it cool, but this is the throne room of wine coolers. It’s fairly quiet, keeps humidity in check, and if you stock up with a couple of cases of wine at midday it will be chilled to perfection in time for dinner at eight (you’d be surprised how many wine coolers can’t manage that).

Hoover HWCB45UKBM/1 review

48. Road Angel Halo Ultra dash cam

Some dash cams are so grainy you’d struggle to make out a licence plate in a traffic jam, but Steven Spielberg could shoot his next epic on the Ultra. It films in 4K, and the footage is flawless during the day. Add in a GPS receiver for journey and speed data, and a parking mode that can record when the engine’s off, and you’ve got one of the best dash cams around.

Road Angel Halo Ultra review

47. Apple Mac Studio desktop computer

Apple’s diminutive powerhouse is the computer equivalent of squeezing a jet engine into a Vespa. Measuring just 19.7cm wide, the Studio takes up less space on a desk than the magazine you’re reading, and at 9.5cm tall, it’s around half the size of a pint glass. There’s not much room in there, but Apple's engineering prowess means the Studio is packed with processing muscle.

The power is impressive, but the real feat is how it stays cool. Putting loads of hot tech into a tiny box isn’t easy. Powerhouse PCs leave plenty of space around the components to let some of that heat dissipate (and pack in the kind of roaring fans you normally see in a wind tunnel) but the Studio keeps its cool with vents below the chassis drawing in air circulated around the components by small, yet remarkably quiet, fans.

High-end engineering and cutting-edge components mean the Studio costs a fortune, and most people won’t be running the sort of software that warrants all that processing might, such as 4K video editing suites. But if you need a PC clever enough to land a space shuttle and you want something sleek and tiny, the Mac Studio fills that niche as neatly as the components sitting tetris-like inside it.

Apple Mac Studio review

46. Rangemaster Classic Collection Kettle

If you get more enjoyment from the decor in Only Fools and Horses than Del Boy’s disastrous French, then this classic kettle is for you. It’s an old-school kettle in looks only, as it boils water swiftly, has an easy-to-read water gauge and pours a stream of boiling water without dripping on your hands. It does it all quietly enough that you won’t need to turn up your radio and it’s got a matching toaster (at number 44).

Rangemaster Classic Collection Kettle review

45. Xiaomi 10,000 mAh Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact

Many power banks claim a certain capacity, but rarely match it. This one is different– you get the full 10,000mAh (enough to fully charge an iPhone 14 at least twice). It’s efficient and at a great price.

Xiaomi 10,000 mAh Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact review

44. Rangemaster Classic Collection 2 slice toaster

If you’re looking to complete your retro kitchen, here’s the toaster that’s every bit as excellent as its kettle cousin at number 46. It takes its time, but the results are worth it, as toast is perfectly browned.

Rangemaster Classic Collection 2 slice toaster review

43. Samsung RH65A5401M9/EF fridge freezer

Colossal American-style fridge-freezers don’t tend to be efficient, but Samsung’s latest bucks that trend. It’s not quite Eco Buy worthy, but it cools and freezes quickly, maintains an even temperature and does it using less energy than most similarly sized fridge-freezers.

Samsung RH65A5401M9/EF fridge freezer review

42. Daewoo SDA1714 soup maker

A soup maker took our top spot in 2021 and, while the SDA1714 hasn’t risen to those lofty heights, it’s still capable of making delicious soup– chunky or smooth. It lacks some of the flashier features, such as a sauté function, but it’s one of the best options available.

Daewoo SDA1714 soup maker review

41. Miele DA 9091 W cooker hood

No, it’s not a flatscreen TV, the DA 9091 W is a cooker hood… an extremely high-end cooker hood. When you’re spending more than £1,000 on an extractor you’d expect it to be inconspicuous and, with its sleek glass panel design and its quiet (for an extractor) operation, it’s just that. It also handles grease better than John Travolta and handles water vapour just as well.

Miele DA 9091 W cooker hood review

40. HP Smart Tank 7305 inkjet printer

Unless you’ve got some dusty bottles of Château Lafite in the basement, the ink in your printer is probably the most expensive liquid in your home. What you need is a really frugal printer, and that’s what HP has created. We estimate printing 10 pages of colour graphics and 20 of black text each month adds up to just £1.92 in ink costs per year. Some printers can cost more than £200 to print the same. This swift printer is better for text than pictures, but if you want an economical model this is it.

HP Smart Tank 7305 inkjet printer review

39. EGO LM2135E-SP lawnmower

Usually you need a petrol mower to handle big lawns, but with 24 minutes of peerless cordless cutting from a one-hour charge, this Ego is an excellent battery-powered alternative. It’s bulky, but this all-terrain mower makes short work of wet and dry grass.

EGO LM2135E-SP lawnmower review

38. Husqvarna Automower 310 Mark II robot lawnmower





If the petrol lawnmower at number 39 still looks like a lot of work, you could always let a robot cut the grass for you instead. That convenience comes at a premium, but few mowers cut better, or as quietly, or use less energy. Fantastic

Husqvarna Automower 310 Mark II robot lawnmower review

37. Salter 3-in-1 Barista Deluxe EK4620 coffee machine

It’s not quite Sophie’s Choice, but you shouldn’t have to limit yourself to Dolce Gusto or Nespresso coffee pods. Most coffee machines force you to choose between them, but the EK4620 is compatible with both. The world of hot java is your oyster with this competitively priced marvel – and you can even use ground coffee for your espressos and cappuccinos. Most importantly of all, they taste delicious.

Salter 3-in-1 Barista Deluxe EK4620 coffee machine review

36. Steelseries Arctis 7P+ gaming headset

Video games are all about graphics, resolution, framerate and other visual measurements of quality. But brilliant sound isn’t just the cherry on top of an excellent gaming experience, it should really be a key ingredient of the whole cake. The Arctis 7P+ immerses you in the game, creating 360 degrees of sound that wraps around your head and helps the real world evaporate. You’re not watching a film though, a true gaming headset needs to do more than create a soundscape for you to get lost in as you explore alien worlds or fight your way through a scarred battleground.

It’s all about specificity, a bullet whizzing past your head is a warning, and the incredible accuracy of the 7P+’s sound positioning means you’ll know exactly where that sniper is holed up, or if that driver in second place is trying to overtake on your right or left. It’s here that Steelseries excels.

The best gaming headsets

35. Fujifilm X-T30 II digital camera

It’s lightweight, captures lifelike colours and staggering detail with every click of the shutter and costs £400 less than the average mirrorless DSLR. It’s still expensive, but mirrorless cameras are, and if you want to take your hobby to the next level this is a fantastic way to do it.

Fujifilm X-T30 II digital camera review

34. Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer

Is there anything more satisfying than quickly and effortlessly turning neglected bushes into a perfectly coiffed hedge? Probably, but it’s hard not to get a tingle of excitement when you feel the power of the HYHT680E. It’s also cheaper than most rivals and comfortable to hold.

Hyundai HYHT680E hedge trimmer review

33. Berghaus Air 6 Nightfall family tent

You either love camping or you’ll force yourself to not entirely hate camping for the good of someone you love. And if you’re the one doing the convincing, you need to guarantee the tent you’ll be staying in is comfy, easy to set up and keeps the sunrise out at 5am.The Air 6.1 Nightfall does all this and more, and we can’t think of a better tent to turn an outdoor avoider into an outdoor aficionado. It’s spacious, with more than enough room for six people, and can stand up to all weathers from gale force winds to swirling snow showers. Not a drop of rain dripped through, and we loved the abundant storage for all your camping accessories.

Best family tents

32. Grundig GT54823CW tumble dryer

When you find a device that outscores and undercuts its rivals you know you’re onto a winner, but when it costs less to run, too, that’s a triple threat and a guaranteed way to get yourself a spot in the top 50. There aren’t many that can compare to the GT54823CW and not just in tumble dryers. Devices that tick every box are rare, which is all the more reason to celebrate its achievements. It's not a smart internet-connected dryer– but more than just a case of clothes go in and drum gets hot.

Sensors measure the humidity, so your garments come out exactly as dry as you want them – whether that’s ready to wear or slightly damp for easy ironing. The energy efficiency is largely due to the heat pump method of drying. It uses less power than condenser or vented models. The drying doesn’t suffer though.

We’re not done with heaping praise yet. It’s quick, taking just 25 minutes to dry a kilo of cottons. It’s simple, the opening is massive, so it’s easy to load and unload clothes, and the controls are well labelled. Plus it’s consistent, you won’t find a rogue damp sock at the back of the drum, and everything comes out evenly dry. It does it all, does it well and does it efficiently. You can't ask for more.

Grundig GT54823CW tumble dryer review

31. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 phone

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or, in this case, try three more times. Samsung’s first stab at a folding-screen phone ended in a recall and a lengthy delay to launch, but perseverance has paid off , and the fourth generation is the highest scoring yet. It’s not just durability that’s improved, although it’s comforting to know the screen isn’t as flimsy this time, the rear cameras are significantly better than the previous model.

Then there’s the battery. Despite the Fold4 having a colossal 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, its battery will keep it on (and at full brightness) for 32 hours. This is still a ludicrously expensive, niche phone, but a few factors soften the blow. First, Samsung will support it with software updates for five years, so you can keep this phone and use it safely long after your contract expires. We unfolded it 30,000times and found no problems with the mechanism. Samsung’s commitment to improving the Fold from flimsy disaster to practical smartphone earns it a place on this list.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 phone review

30. Framework Laptop

Do you know how to fix your laptop? Could you even take it apart? For most people the answer is no, but Framework has proved that if you design tech in the right way, anyone can repair it. We’ve seen these devices before, but not in laptops and not this good. The Fairphone introduced the idea of easily replaceable modules, so you could swap your screen or camera. A laptop you can adapt to your needs is novel and genius. Want more USB inputs, or an ethernet port, or maybe you want some extra storage? No problem, you can buy expansion cards that slide flush into the side of the chassis like a USB stick.

You can get new motherboards, Ram, processors, keyboards, webcams, speakers, covers– there’s a readily available replacement for any component that could go wrong. It’s a fantastic idea, a fantastic laptop and we hope more brands follow Framework’s lead.

Framework Laptop review

29. Trek Verve +1 electric bike

The simple (or possibly complicated) act of adding an electric motor to a bike meant more people could experience the joys of cycling. You pedal, but when the going gets tough, the motor kicks in to power you up a hill or through a busy junction. It’s a superb innovation and Trek has almost perfected the technology. The power feels smooth and adjusts based on how hard you pedal, so it handles as well as a standard pushbike. Its advanced features mean this Trek is expensive, but it's worth it.

The best electric bikes

28. Miele Triflex HX2 cordless vacuum cleaner

It takes a sensational cordless vacuum cleaner to beat Dyson, but if anyone could do it, it’s Miele. It’s a phenomenal brand that excels in just about every area it turns its hand to and the HX2 is another feather in Miele’s cap. It cleans flawlessly, quietly and it’s innovative as the cylinder can be attached to either end of the handle to reach under furniture or nip around the house more comfortably.

Miele Triflex HX2 cordless vacuum cleaner review

27. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G phone

We’ve pushed tirelessly to get phones supported with software updates for longer. Aside from Apple, most brands weren’t interested, with some offering only two years of support. Our efforts have changed that and you don’t need to buy a high-end handset to get a commitment to software updates. The A33 5G may be a fifth of the price of the Fold4 (number 31 on our list) but Samsung will support it for the same length of time: five years from launch. This Great Value handset is the cheapest phone to have such a lengthy lifespan, and you’re not sacrificing much. It’s 5G ready, takes good photos and the screen shows the luminous brightness that Samsung is renowned for.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G phone review

26. Hive Thermostat Mini smart thermostat

To make its new smaller model, Hive moved most controls to an app. But it has lost little functionality. The temperature is accurate, the thermostat responds instantly to commands, and you don’t need to move from under your blanket to adjust it. Perfect.

Hive Thermostat Mini smart thermostat review

25. Shark CZ500UKT vacuum cleaner

No one looks at their vac and smiles at the impending chore, but at least you’ll know that this Shark cost less than the average vac despite being better. That’s because of its brilliant yet quiet cleaning of hard floors. Actually, maybe that is worth smiling about.

Shark CZ500UKT vacuum cleaner review

24. Samsung HW-Q800B soundbar

For a truly cinematic experience at home, a TV will only get you so far. Even the best-sounding TVs pale in comparison to a top soundbar, and that’s what the HW-Q800B is. The black metal grille hides a wealth of speakers, drivers and audio expertise. The sound is all balance and panache as the versatile setup creates rich, deep tones tempered by bright, effective treble. Music sounds sublime, and whatever genre of film and TV you like, the HW-Q800B will do it justice.

Samsung HW-Q800B soundbar review

23. Honor Earbuds 3 Pro

If you thought Apple was the only brand capable of making scintillating, truly wireless in-ear headphones, think again. With AirPods geared around iPhones, the Earbuds 3 Pro are the best truly wireless in-ear headphones for anyone with an Android phone. How Honor eked such fantastic sound from so little space is a marvel of engineering. They perfectly recreate orchestras, rock concerts, pop shows and music festivals in a space no bigger than a marble. What’s more, the noise cancelling is fantastic and they’re comfy.

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro review

22. Indesit DFE1B19BUK dishwasher

There are glitzier dishwashers. You won’t find a digital display here, or an app to start a wash when you’re elsewhere. But it’s fantastic value and cleans dishes every bit as well as Best Buys that cost more than £1,000. It’s not quiet and only the eco cycle is economical to run, but there’s no cheaper way to get five-star cleaning in your house.

Indesit DFE1B19BUK dishwasher review

21. Victrola Eastwood record player

This Victrola record player is the perfect example of how a score only tells half the story. 63% doesn’t look that good, does it? But there’s more to this model than meets the eye. Our experts agree that record players with built-in speakers are, usually, not the way to go: the analogue warmth of vinyl records that enthusiasts crave is wasted if the speakers aren’t up to scratch.

A wave of kitsch, suitcase-style players with tinny speakers rose with the resurgence of vinyl, leaving a sour taste. But Victrola’s latest washes it away like Lucozade after a night out. No need for an amp, preamp or speakers, this is the full package and the first record player with built-in speakers we’re happy to recommend, after more than five years of testing them.

Victrola Eastwood record player review

20. Grundig GEBM12400BC built-in oven

Our review for this said: ‘Great at everything.’ That about sums it up. It doesn’t deviate from the temperature you set it at, so you’ve only got yourself to blame when your bread doesn’t rise. The grill is terrific, it’s easy to clean, and there are loads of cooking modes.

Grundig GEBM12400BC built-in oven review

19. Silentnight Just Bliss mattress

We could do with a lie down once this mammoth story is finished, and this mattress is the place to do it. Outstanding comfort and durable enough to keep your nights restful even after up to 10 years of use: it’s a superb mattress for a good night’s sleep.

Silentnight Just Bliss mattress review

18. Ninja OL750UK Ninja Foodi Max 15-IN-1 Smartlid Multi-cooker airfryer





Air fryers were a healthier way to make chips, but a few years, some diligent influencers and a legion of videos showing how you can cook just about everything in one has made them a really sought-after appliance.They’ve now evolved and few show this better than the OL750UK. Ninja doesn’t even call it an airfryer, no, it’s a ‘MultiCooker’ capable of making entire meals, and we’re not talking about each component of a homemade KFC Mega Bucket. It can steam, pressure cook, grill, roast and that’s only four of the 15 functions.

It’s the Swiss army knife of the kitchen worktop and it performs these functions expertly. The chips we cooked would put a smile on Tom Kerridge’s face, and the chicken was succulent and delicious. Often, multi-function airfryers have many different lids, which makes storage a pain, but there’s only one on the Ninja, and a switch dictates what sort of cooking you want. Not that it’s especially easy to store. It’s massive and heavy, but with so many features, why would you?

Ninja OL750UK Ninja Foodi Max 15-IN-1 Smartlid Multi-cooker airfryer review

17. Bush ME55TLW20 fridge

Few fridges are as efficient as this one. They’re plugged in constantly, so it’s good to know this one’s not drawing excessive amounts of power. It keeps a stable temperature when the room temperature drops (it’s not so good when the room gets hot), has plenty of space and is easily cleaned.

Bush ME55TLW20 fridge review

16. TP Link Tapo P110 smart plug

It’s the versatility of smart plugs that makes them so appealing. Sure, they just turn things on and off , but they can make anything with a power cord smart, giving you control over them wherever you are. The P110 is one of the cheapest and best ways to make your simple tech that bit smarter.

TP Link Tapo P110 smart plug review

15. Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer

The PW 125 pressure washer shouldn’t be this good. It’s the runt of the litter – smaller and weaker than its fellow Husqvarnas – but don’t worry: it packs enough of a punch that you can still pressure wash your name onto some dirty decking. Of course, the 125 is more than a tool to satisfy your urge for temporary graffiti, it’s a competent cleaner.

Being smaller and less powerful than the average model means the 125 is cheaper, too. It’s our first Great Value pressure washer. It’s particularly good for cars and blasting moss from between paving stones and wood panels. The smaller nozzle means it takes longer to clean surfaces, but the fantastic finish we got on our decking and windows is worth the extra time. At 7.1kg, you’ve got a lighter machine here, too, so if you think you would struggle to lug around a larger one this would suit you perfectly.

Some surfaces, particularly concrete, are more of a struggle for the weaker jet, but there’s far more good than bad here. It’s an ideal way to keep your outdoor areas clean and presentable for less, so you can be house proud on a budget.

Husqvarna PW 125 pressure washer review

14. Cybex Anoris T i-Size child car seat

The difference between the best and worst car seats is a matter of life and death, so when one improves safety, we take notice. The Anoris has an airbag to cushion your child in the event of a crash, so this makes it an easy inclusion in this list, despite the high price.

Cybex Anoris T i-Size child car seat review

13. BMW iX (2021-) electric car

This gigantic luxury SUV weighs 2.5 tonnes, but despite that, it’s the first fully electric model to exceed 300 miles on a single charge in our tests. While other EVs are pulling into service stations for a much needed top-up, the iX is still going. It won’t get you from Lands End to John O’Groats, but it should see you safely to Manchester. It’s not just a huge battery on wheels though, the iX is cavernous and comfortable, with sumptuous ride quality.

The cabin is packed with modern features to make the journey effortless for driver and passenger alike. Dizzying acceleration is matched with phenomenal pulling power and superb handling to make the enormous vehicle feel nimble. The near-silent motor means all that strength isn’t disturbing anyone in the cabin, and the car keeps external noises to a minimum. The refinement is evident in everything from the tactile wood console trim to the finish on the seats. It makes every journey an event, leaving you with a sense of awe and appreciation for such a magnifi cent machine.

BMW iX car review

12. Challenge 16-inch Pedestal & Desk digital fan

Cast your mind back to 19 July 2022, or as we remember it: ‘The Great Melt’. Temperatures topped 40°C, and the country started worshipping air-con and fans. If you were lucky enough to have had this one merrily oscillating and circulating the air around your living room, then congratulations on doing so with an excellent fan.

If you prefer a free standing pedestal fan, the Challenge can do it. But it doubles as a desk fan too, if that makes more sense in your room. Plus, it’s quiet, efficient and sturdy.

Challenge 16-inch Pedestal & Desk fan review

11. LG OLED42C24LA TV

The past six years have been difficult. As each new swathe of TVs passed through our lab doors and rested before our expert eyes, we prayed to the televisual deities for a smaller TV that was good enough for a Best Buy score. For six years we were ignored, teased even, as some models skirted the necessary 71%but ultimately fell short. In 2022 LG answered our prayers and delivered a small TV messiah, the OLED42C24LA.

At 42 inches it’s about as small as 4K TVs get and the first at this size to get an OLED display. And what a difference it makes. Each frame is bursting with sumptuous colours, threading and spreading through the gaps between stunningly defined lines like pools of iridescent liquid on a painter’s palette. It’s a visual feast that grabs your attention and won’t let go until the credits roll and the real world fades back into view.

LG OLED42C24LA TV review

10. Cosatto Noodle 0+ high chair

There was a time we wouldn’t recommend this high chair to anyone. It wasn’t safe. Our testing uncovered a potentially harmful flaw, and Cosatto did the right thing: it redesigned the Noodle 0+ into a far better chair that’s one of the best products of 2022. It’s a perfect example of why we test products and why we share our findings with brands when we uncover something problematic.

We can’t say for certain that Cosatto took our feedback onboard, but the product was relaunched with all the issues we raised fixed. It’s now an excellent high chair that got the full five stars in our safety tests, but it’s more than that. Adjusting the height is easy and we can’t see any kids complaining about being uncomfortable. It’s easy to clean to so big ’uns and little ’uns should be equally happy with it.

Cosatto Noodle 0+ high chair review

9. Herman Miller Versus Triflex office chair

In 2020, millions were working from home more, and when you’ve spent eight hours on a wooden dining chair you realise why office ones are so pricey. The Triflex is exceptionally comfy and supportive.

Herman Miller Versus Triflex office chair review

8. Britax Strider M pushchair

No one likes to be uncomfortable, and babies have a certain piercing way of telling you when they are. We can’t guarantee your kid won’t cry for other reasons, but the Strider M is snug, lightweight, cosy, and a breeze to push around.

Britax Strider M pushchair review

7. Polti Vaporetto SV460 Double steam cleaner

There’s something about Italian product names that make them sound like sports cars, and the Polti Vaporetto is the Ferrari of steam cleaners. The versatility is phenomenal. With no fewer than 17 accessories it’s easier to make a list of things you can’t clean with it, which may include the bright red Testarossa in the garage. We’ll contact Ferrari and let you know.

Polti Vaporetto SV460 Double steam cleaner review

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet

It’s testament to the number of high-end tablets available today that £649 is still cheaper than average; Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have crammed the market with cutting-edge models with specifications to rival MacBook Pro laptops. The Tab S8 sits somewhere in between the top-end of tablets and budget ranges. The 11-inchscreen is still at the bigger end, but it feels positively miniature compared with its monolithic 14.6-inch cousin the S8 Ultra, but no less gorgeous.

Samsung has a knack for getting supreme brightness and clarity from its screens, and we were awestruck by the colours and sharpness. It’s faster than a Red Arrow and has a battery that keeps all the high performing components topped up for 13.5 hours. The smaller screen brings versatility as does the included stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet review

5. IKEA Grundad hob

We’d love to say this Ikea induction hob is here solely for being £159 cheaper than the average hob – the cheapest we’d be happy to recommend. But as its name isn’t just a random string of letters and numbers, the Grundad has character, difficult for a sheet of black glass with white markings. It heats quickly, maintains a steady temperature and is a doddle to clean.

IKEA Grundad hob review

4. Beko MOC20100BFB microwave

From one bargain appliance (the hob at number five) to another. Beko’s low-cost microwave is fantastic and half the price of the average model. It heats food evenly and doesn’t leave any hot spots in your food when defrosting. Don’t expect any flashy features, but if you want a microwave to get your dinner hot all the way through for less, this is it. The breadth of our testing means we find these low-cost diamonds. And, at a time when every pound saved is valuable, it’s these appliances, demonstrating that quality doesn’t have to follow price, that really deserve such a high spot on our list.

Beko MOC20100BFB microwave review

3. LG 55UQ91006LA TV

Most living rooms in the UK have a TV, and many people turn it on every day to be soothed, thrilled, scared, captivated and everything in between, but the ubiquity doesn’t automatically mean everybody wants to or can spend more than £1,000 on the best LG, Samsung and Sony have to offer. However, we test more than 200 TVs every year and rarely do we find cheaper ones that move the needle; expensive TVs are, by and large, the best. But the 55UQ91006LA is different.

This 55-inch LED TV excels where so many fail, while costing £200 less than the average TV at this size. Every image, whether it’s verdant rainforests in a 4K documentary or a bald, angry man in a famous East End boozer, looks real. Real, but somehow more vivid, more dynamic than what you’d see out of your window. That’s the magic of a good TV, the ability to balance vibrancy with realism for an effect that’s true and accurate, but somehow more.

LG 55UQ91006LA TV review

2. Aldi Almat Super Concentrated Bio Powder

There’s a difference in mindset when you’re shopping for something big like a fridge or a car. There’s an expectation you’ll spend hours poring over reviews (ours hopefully) and forums, checking star ratings, sizes, running costs and everything in between. But when you’re squeezing down aisles in your local supermarket trying to get your shop done there’s plenty of room for impulse. Unless you love the weekly shop you probably grab the cheapest or go with a brand you’re familiar with, but you shouldn’t.

You should buy things that do a good job whether you’re spending £3.50 or £3,500. If we didn’t test these everyday items, we couldn’t tell you that Aldi Almat Super Concentrated Bio Powder is the perfect combination of quality cleaning and value. Many people prefer liquid detergent, but it may be worth switching for Aldi’s powder that tackles stains as well as Mako Vunipola tackles enormous men on the rugby pitch, and it costs 25% less than the average box of detergent.

Aldi Almat Super Concentrated Bio Powder review

1. IKEA Ladda HR06 AA 1.2V 2,450mAh rechargeable batteries

Be honest, you were expecting a TV or a washing machine. Maybe a car or an iPhone, but we’d be surprised if you had batteries on your bingo card. Our number one this year probably wouldn’t have reached the top spot in 2019 when we first did this article, but the UK has changed in the past three years. And, in some ways, our top 50 mirrors that trajectory.

From the heady days of 2019, when freedom was a given, a sleek electric car caught our eye. In 2020, when an hour outside was all that was allowed, our voters gravitated to the Apple AirPods providing much needed company through podcasts and uplifting music. Onto 2021 as lockdown eased, but home was still a comfort, a peerless soup maker reigned supreme as the country looked for new ways to fill their time and bellies. And now in 2022, when the pound doesn’t go as far as it used to, it’s the everyday items that cost less, but excel anyway, that cut through.

The things we need, the things that keep our homes working, are everything, which is why a rechargeable battery is our deserved number one product of the year. And like the detergent at number two, there’s a world of difference between the best and worst batteries, which is why we scrutinise and test them with the same rigour and care as we would a TV or a car. You get four in a pack for £7, so each stick of energy is just £1.75. Where other batteries’ energy starts to dwindle after repeated charges, the Ladda’s doesn’t stop: they were filled up 150times before we started to see any real drop in power.

Ikea is so confident in them that it stopped selling disposable batteries in2021, and one Ladda would still be keeping your devices going after you had burned through 150 disposable ones. It’s a celebration of the mundane. Not every product needs to have a luminous screen to draw your attention, or be such a big presence in your home it can’t be ignored. Sometimes unsung heroes need their time in the spotlight, and 2022 is the year of the Ikea Ladda rechargeable battery.

IKEA Ladda HR06 AA 1.2V 2,450mAh rechargeable batteries review