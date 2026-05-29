11 ways to save money on weddings from Which? experts

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With wedding season underway, costs can quickly spiral whether you’re planning the big day or attending as a guest.
Research from wedding planning website Bridebook estimates the average UK wedding now costs £20,604, excluding the honeymoon and engagement ring.
From cutting the cost on your venue to savvy catering hacks, Which? experts share their tried and tested tips for saving money on their big day.
According to Bridebook’s 2026 report, the average couple spends £20,604 on their wedding, while more luxurious celebrations can cost more than £30,000. Even smaller weddings typically cost between £5,000 and £10,000.
The report found that 51% of wedding spending typically goes towards venue hire and catering. Wedding attire accounts for 19% of costs, followed by photography and videography at 10%, and decor and entertainment at 7%.
A separate survey from insurance provider Protectivity found that more than half of newly married couples admitted to overspending on their wedding budget.
We asked Which? experts for their top tips on how they saved money and cut costs for both planning your own celebration or going to a wedding as a guest.
Friends and family may be willing to help with photography, baking, flowers or music instead of giving traditional gifts.
Just make sure expectations are clear from the start and avoid asking loved ones to spend the entire day working instead of enjoying the celebration.
While wedding traditions like ‘something borrowed’ and the classic tiered cake remain timeless, the price for dessert can burn a huge hole in your budget. Bridebook’s 2026 report places the average cost of a wedding cake at £360.
Although the price of high-quality ingredients for a large guest list can add up, the total expense of baking your own is still significantly lower than commissioning a specialist designer, allowing you to have your cake and eat it too!
Guest count is one of the biggest factors affecting your total spend. The more people you invite, the more you'll pay for food, drink, and a larger venue.
According to Bridebook, a wedding with 120 guests or more can push costs over £26,000, while a celebration with 50 guests averages around £15,000. Because of this, many couples are now choosing smaller, more intimate days.
Sites such as Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Vinted and dedicated resale platforms like Sell My Wedding are packed with once-used wedding items being sold for a fraction of the original price.
It’s not just dresses either. Couples are reselling everything from ceremony arches and table decorations to glassware, LED candles and designer veils after the big day. Buying pre-loved can also be a more sustainable option, and you may be able to sell your own items afterwards to claw back some of the cost.
For a more laid-back or rustic vibe, you can get creative by hand-making your invites or sending save-the-dates electronically to scrap the formal costs entirely. To top it off, skip the return postage costs by asking guests to RSVP to a dedicated wedding email address. This keeps your guest list organised and prevents important responses from getting lost in your daily inbox.
Just keep in mind that while DIY is budget-friendly, sourcing materials and assembling everything yourself is a commitment which will take up time.
With wedding catering costs averaging £5,406, plus an extra £2,002 for evening snacks, rising food and energy prices could push these totals even higher this year. To stay on track, calculate your total budget and divide it by your guest count to find your ‘price per head’.
Formal sit-down meals will cost the most, but buffets, hog roasts or even picnics can be just as fun as well as far cheaper. For the best value, look beyond traditional wedding vendors and ask local cafés or independent restaurants for a quote.
By choosing a non-traditional space like a local pub, village hall, restaurant, or community space, you can often cut that hire fee in half – or even get the space for nothing if you guarantee a minimum spend at the bar.
This could also give you a bit of room to haggle if they don’t have a set wedding package. It's also worth comparing what's included in the venue package before booking.
Destination pre-wedding celebrations can add a fair whack not only to your wallet, but also to your guests' wallets – and despite the cost, they may feel pressured to say yes to avoid causing disappointment.
According to data from Funktion Events from March 2026, UK-based celebrations typically cost between £150 and £250 per person for accommodation and activities, whereas trips abroad usually jump to £300 to £450 once flights and lodging are included.
While some weddings may involve a single ceremony and reception, others can stretch across several days with multiple events, outfits and larger guest lists.
The planning is also a bigger challenge because guest lists are often two or three times larger than average. In 2026, an Indian Hindu wedding in the UK typically costs between £38,000 and £85,000, while a Pakistani Muslim wedding usually costs between £40,000 and £90,000, according to wedding-planning platform Asian Wedding Experts.
Setting spending limits for each part of the wedding, such as outfits, venues and catering, can help stop costs spiralling and make it easier to prioritise what matters most to you.
Keeping track of spending in a spreadsheet or notebook can also help you avoid going over budget as plans develop.
Providing alcohol is often one of the highest hidden costs of a wedding. You can cut these costs further by supplying your own drinks, though you’ll usually need to factor in corkage fees, which often sit around £15 per bottle of wine and can rise to £30 for champagne.
Even with these fees, the BYOB maths usually wins here, as buying your own bottles from wholesalers or during supermarket sales and paying corkage can still slash your total drinks bill by potentially thousands.
Remember that corkage fees aren't always fixed, so don't be afraid to haggle. Better yet, look for venues that don't charge for corkage at all.
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According to the Insurance Emporium, the average cost of being a wedding guest in 2026 sits at £348 per event, with travel and hotels making up the largest portion of that cost.
Planning ahead and being a little savvy could help manage the costs. For example, if you are a larger group, see if there are larger Airbnbs or holiday rentals nearby, which could offer you a better rate than booking at the venue’s hotel – plus you split the cost between more people.
If you're travelling as a group, look into split ticketing for trains and, as Grace says, car sharing! If your wedding party isn't too big, why not ask the wedding couple who else at the wedding is travelling from the same area and link up.
Matthew Jenkin, insurance expert says: 'Wedding insurance is designed to protect some of the money you’ve spent if something goes wrong before or during your big day, such as a venue cancelling or a supplier going bust.
'However, before you buy a policy, check if your existing home insurance offers a "wedding uplift" as many providers automatically increase your contents cover by around 20% for a month surrounding the ceremony.
'To double up on protection, pay for your bookings with a credit card. Some suppliers may not accept credit cards or could charge extra fees for using them. If eligible, this gives you Section 75 protection, meaning you may be able to claim money back if a supplier goes bust or doesn't deliver. Just keep in mind that while insurance covers a lot of mishaps, it won’t pay out for a change of heart!'