11 ways to save money on weddings from Which? experts

With wedding season underway, costs can quickly spiral whether you’re planning the big day or attending as a guest.

Research from wedding planning website Bridebook estimates the average UK wedding now costs £20,604, excluding the honeymoon and engagement ring.

From cutting the cost on your venue to savvy catering hacks, Which? experts share their tried and tested tips for saving money on their big day.

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How much does a wedding cost in 2026?

According to Bridebook’s 2026 report, the average couple spends £20,604 on their wedding, while more luxurious celebrations can cost more than £30,000. Even smaller weddings typically cost between £5,000 and £10,000.

The report found that 51% of wedding spending typically goes towards venue hire and catering. Wedding attire accounts for 19% of costs, followed by photography and videography at 10%, and decor and entertainment at 7%.

A separate survey from insurance provider Protectivity found that more than half of newly married couples admitted to overspending on their wedding budget.

Find out more: best wedding gifts 2026: present ideas for newlywed couples .

11 ways to save money on weddings

We asked Which? experts for their top tips on how they saved money and cut costs for both planning your own celebration or going to a wedding as a guest.

1. ‘Call in favours from loved ones’

'I went to a friend's wedding last year and they both called in every favour they could from friends and family. One friend played them down the aisle on her violin, another was the master of ceremonies, another was the DJ, the bridal/stag parties decorated the hall, and a family friend did the photography.' Ruby Flanagan Senior writer

Friends and family may be willing to help with photography, baking, flowers or music instead of giving traditional gifts.

Just make sure expectations are clear from the start and avoid asking loved ones to spend the entire day working instead of enjoying the celebration.

Find out more: 26 expert ways to save and make money in 2026 .

2. ‘Bake your own cakes’

‘Instead of spending hundreds on a traditional wedding cake, we asked family and friends to each bake their favourite cake and bring it to the reception. This resulted in a "cake table" to rival that of a National Trust tea room!' Natalie Brown Writer and researcher

While wedding traditions like ‘something borrowed’ and the classic tiered cake remain timeless, the price for dessert can burn a huge hole in your budget. Bridebook’s 2026 report places the average cost of a wedding cake at £360.

Although the price of high-quality ingredients for a large guest list can add up, the total expense of baking your own is still significantly lower than commissioning a specialist designer, allowing you to have your cake and eat it too!

Find out more: best caterpillar cakes: Colin vs supermarket rivals .

3. ‘Keep things intimate'

‘We had a very tight budget, so stuck to close friends and immediate family for guests. Had a few informal drinks and party food at a nice hotel round the corner from the registry office, then all headed back to our flat for a house party. The biggest expense was hiring a sound system. The DJ was Spotify!’ Matthew Jenkin Senior writer

Guest count is one of the biggest factors affecting your total spend. The more people you invite, the more you'll pay for food, drink, and a larger venue.

According to Bridebook, a wedding with 120 guests or more can push costs over £26,000, while a celebration with 50 guests averages around £15,000. Because of this, many couples are now choosing smaller, more intimate days.

4. ‘Opt for second-hand where you can’

‘Vinted is always my go-to when I’ve got an event coming up and weddings are no exception. I’m getting married next May, so I’ve already been scouting bridal dresses on there. I’m also a bridesmaid for a friend’s wedding in September and one of the bridal party managed to find the exact dress we needed second-hand on the app.' Grace Witherden Money editor

Sites such as Facebook Marketplace, eBay , Vinted and dedicated resale platforms like Sell My Wedding are packed with once-used wedding items being sold for a fraction of the original price.

It’s not just dresses either. Couples are reselling everything from ceremony arches and table decorations to glassware, LED candles and designer veils after the big day. Buying pre-loved can also be a more sustainable option, and you may be able to sell your own items afterwards to claw back some of the cost.

5. 'DIY your invites'

'We printed our own save the dates and invitations at home. You could also use a printing company to bulk print if you have a design but don't have a printer. We recently attended a wedding where all invitations were sent out via social media/Whatsapp and they had a website with all the details.' Vanita Barrett-Smith Senior product engineer

For a more laid-back or rustic vibe, you can get creative by hand-making your invites or sending save-the-dates electronically to scrap the formal costs entirely. To top it off, skip the return postage costs by asking guests to RSVP to a dedicated wedding email address. This keeps your guest list organised and prevents important responses from getting lost in your daily inbox.

Just keep in mind that while DIY is budget-friendly, sourcing materials and assembling everything yourself is a commitment which will take up time.

Find out more: best home printers 2026: wireless models for your home office .

6. ‘Be creative with food’

‘We had a local pizza van instead of traditional catering, they charged a set rate rather than per pizza which saved more money. We gave our guests pizza tokens so theirs were free and any locals who wanted a pizza could go and pay as usual.’ Abby Dineen Logistics administrator/buyer

With wedding catering costs averaging £5,406, plus an extra £2,002 for evening snacks, rising food and energy prices could push these totals even higher this year. To stay on track, calculate your total budget and divide it by your guest count to find your ‘price per head’.

Formal sit-down meals will cost the most, but buffets, hog roasts or even picnics can be just as fun as well as far cheaper. For the best value, look beyond traditional wedding vendors and ask local cafés or independent restaurants for a quote.

Find out more: best supermarket food and drink .

7. ‘Choose an unconventional location’

‘We hosted our reception in a pub that was usually closed at weekends. We could guarantee we'd spend at least a £1,000 on drinks so they opened it for us. Don't be afraid of choosing an unconventional location, having a great time is better than going for something traditional where a premium is charged.’ Michael Passingham Senior researcher

By choosing a non-traditional space like a local pub, village hall, restaurant, or community space, you can often cut that hire fee in half – or even get the space for nothing if you guarantee a minimum spend at the bar.

This could also give you a bit of room to haggle if they don’t have a set wedding package. It's also worth comparing what's included in the venue package before booking.

Find out more: best UK hotels 2026 .

8. ‘Keep things local for hen and stag dos’

‘If you're going to have a stag or hen do, keep it local. Do you really need to fly to New York, Budapest or Barcelona for something you'll probably barely remember anyway?. A friend of mine was going to have his stag in Croatia, but then decided on Brighton instead. It was vastly cheaper, required little travel for most of us, and we still had a brilliant time.’ Daniel Davies Content editor

Destination pre-wedding celebrations can add a fair whack not only to your wallet, but also to your guests' wallets – and despite the cost, they may feel pressured to say yes to avoid causing disappointment.

According to data from Funktion Events from March 2026, UK-based celebrations typically cost between £150 and £250 per person for accommodation and activities, whereas trips abroad usually jump to £300 to £450 once flights and lodging are included.

Find out more: 10 ways to save money on flights .

9. 'Research and have a strict budget'

‘Coming from a Moroccan family, our weddings usually last three days – from the henna day to the main wedding ceremony. What I’ve learnt from seeing my cousins get married is that things get expensive fast, so you must set a strict budget. Between traditional caftans, the Amariya chairs, and the bride’s seven dress changes, costs take up a massive chunk of your budget. You should research prices and be disciplined.' Hafsa Abbadia Social and community engagement officer

While some weddings may involve a single ceremony and reception, others can stretch across several days with multiple events, outfits and larger guest lists.

The planning is also a bigger challenge because guest lists are often two or three times larger than average. In 2026, an Indian Hindu wedding in the UK typically costs between £38,000 and £85,000, while a Pakistani Muslim wedding usually costs between £40,000 and £90,000, according to wedding-planning platform Asian Wedding Experts.

Setting spending limits for each part of the wedding, such as outfits, venues and catering, can help stop costs spiralling and make it easier to prioritise what matters most to you.

Keeping track of spending in a spreadsheet or notebook can also help you avoid going over budget as plans develop.

Find out more: 3 easy ways to preserve flowers at home .

10. 'Opt for a BYOB wedding'

‘Just as you would at a party, we asked our guests to bring a bottle to our reception to cut down on booze costs. We paid for a set amount ourselves, then a set rate for corkage/person to pour. It saved a lot of money and meant the bar didn't run dry. Plus we had leftovers which our friends and family helped us drink at subsequent parties.’ Lisa Barber Which? tech editor

Providing alcohol is often one of the highest hidden costs of a wedding. You can cut these costs further by supplying your own drinks, though you’ll usually need to factor in corkage fees, which often sit around £15 per bottle of wine and can rise to £30 for champagne.

Even with these fees, the BYOB maths usually wins here, as buying your own bottles from wholesalers or during supermarket sales and paying corkage can still slash your total drinks bill by potentially thousands.

Remember that corkage fees aren't always fixed, so don't be afraid to haggle. Better yet, look for venues that don't charge for corkage at all.

Find out more: best champagne: our experts reveal brilliant bubbly .

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11. ‘Book transport in advance’

‘I book hotels and taxis as soon as a date is announced as I know these can go up nearer the time. I use my Railcard to save a third on fares to get to venues and I try to book direct with hotels. If we are going to a wedding with friends, we'll try and lift share as well to save on petrol costs.’ Grace Witherden Money editor

According to the Insurance Emporium, the average cost of being a wedding guest in 2026 sits at £348 per event, with travel and hotels making up the largest portion of that cost.

Planning ahead and being a little savvy could help manage the costs. For example, if you are a larger group, see if there are larger Airbnbs or holiday rentals nearby, which could offer you a better rate than booking at the venue’s hotel – plus you split the cost between more people.

If you're travelling as a group, look into split ticketing for trains and, as Grace says, car sharing! If your wedding party isn't too big, why not ask the wedding couple who else at the wedding is travelling from the same area and link up.

Find out more: how to save fuel and other money-saving driving tips .