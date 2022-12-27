Bank holidays in 2023: How to maximise your annual leave

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
It doesn’t matter how much annual leave you’re given, it never feels quite enough.
There is a way to maximise your time away from work in 2023 though if you use your annual leave strategically. The key rule is to tack days off onto bank holidays and weekends. This will secure you some extended periods away from the daily grind.
So mark your calendars; we’ve outlined all the 2023 bank holidays below, plus how best to use them.
Yes. King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday 6 May at his coronation. To mark the occasion, Monday 8 May has been declared a bank holiday. Whether you get it off work will depend on your job, but you should get a day in lieu at least.
First, you'll need to take note of the 2023 bank holidays, and check which of them your employer will honour. Bank holiday dates may differ regionally and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Annual leave days needed: 4
Actual days away from work: 10
Dates for the diary: 1 - 10 April
To make the most of the Easter bank holidays in April, take time off in the lead up to Good Friday. This will use four days of annual leave and you’ll be able to relax away from your job for 10 days in a row - courtesy of Easter Monday. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax in sunnier climes if you can pry yourself away from the Easter Eggs.
Annual leave days needed: 4
Actual days away from work: 10
Dates for the diary: 29 March - 8 April
If the Easter stint wasn’t enough to satisfy you, tag four days onto the first May bank holiday which falls on Monday 1. This will run into the King’s Coronation weekend, which is followed by yet another bank holiday. This has been added on as an extra bonus to celebrate the new monarch.
With the days off and the weekends added together, you’ll be able to kick back for 10 days in a row in early May. Keen to head somewhere sunny? Find out where's hot in May
Annual leave days needed: 4
Actual days away from work: 9
Dates for the diary: 27 May - 4 June
It looks like we won’t be doing much work in May with another bank holiday falling at the end of the month; 29 May is this year’s spring bank holiday
Add on 30 and 31 May and 1 and 2 June to enjoy an extended nine-day break. Sun, sea and sangria in Spain anyone?
Annual leave days needed: 4
Actual days away from work: 9
Dates for the diary: 26 August - 3 September
Before the days start getting colder and darker, why not round off summer with one last warm getaway?
Add four days of annual leave onto the Monday bank holiday to secure another nine-day break.
Whether you choose a seaside town in the UK or near-guaranteed sunshine in Europe, it’s a great way to extend the summer.
Annual leave days needed: 3
Actual days away from work: 10
Dates for the diary: 23 December - 1 January
Most people would rather kick back over Christmas with a box of mince pies and some festive classics on the TV.
The good news is that to make the most of the season, you’ll only need to take three days of annual leave.
Christmas Day falls on a Monday in 2023, so it’s automatically a bank holiday - as is Tuesday 26 - Boxing Day. That means you only need three days of leave (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) to ensure you won’t step foot back in the office until January 2. New Year’s Day in 2024 falls on a Monday, which is a bank holiday too.