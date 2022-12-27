Bank holidays in 2023: How to maximise your annual leave

It doesn’t matter how much annual leave you’re given, it never feels quite enough.

There is a way to maximise your time away from work in 2023 though if you use your annual leave strategically. The key rule is to tack days off onto bank holidays and weekends. This will secure you some extended periods away from the daily grind.

So mark your calendars; we’ve outlined all the 2023 bank holidays below, plus how best to use them.

Is there an extra bank holiday in 2023?

Yes. King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday 6 May at his coronation. To mark the occasion, Monday 8 May has been declared a bank holiday. Whether you get it off work will depend on your job, but you should get a day in lieu at least.

How to maximise your 2023 annual leave

First, you'll need to take note of the 2023 bank holidays, and check which of them your employer will honour. Bank holiday dates may differ regionally and in Scotland and Northern Ireland .

What are the bank holidays in England and Wales in 2023?

2 January - New Year’s Day substitute

7 April - Good Friday

10 April - Easter Monday

1 May - May bank holiday

8 May - Coronation bank holiday

29 May - Spring bank holiday

28 August - Summer bank holiday

26 December - Boxing Day

How to extend your Easter 2023 break

Annual leave days needed: 4

Actual days away from work: 10

Dates for the diary: 1 - 10 April

To make the most of the Easter bank holidays in April, take time off in the lead up to Good Friday. This will use four days of annual leave and you’ll be able to relax away from your job for 10 days in a row - courtesy of Easter Monday. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax in sunnier climes if you can pry yourself away from the Easter Eggs.

How to maximise the early May bank holidays in 2023

Annual leave days needed: 4

Actual days away from work: 10

Dates for the diary: 29 March - 8 April

If the Easter stint wasn’t enough to satisfy you, tag four days onto the first May bank holiday which falls on Monday 1. This will run into the King’s Coronation weekend, which is followed by yet another bank holiday. This has been added on as an extra bonus to celebrate the new monarch.

With the days off and the weekends added together, you’ll be able to kick back for 10 days in a row in early May. Keen to head somewhere sunny? Find out where's hot in May

How to maximise your time off in May and June 2023

Annual leave days needed: 4

Actual days away from work: 9

Dates for the diary: 27 May - 4 June

It looks like we won’t be doing much work in May with another bank holiday falling at the end of the month; 29 May is this year’s spring bank holiday

Add on 30 and 31 May and 1 and 2 June to enjoy an extended nine-day break. Sun, sea and sangria in Spain anyone?

Planning a holiday in 2023? Check out our package holiday company reviews before parting with your money to ensure you’re booking with a company you can count on.

How to maximise your August 2023 bank holiday

Annual leave days needed: 4

Actual days away from work: 9

Dates for the diary: 26 August - 3 September

Before the days start getting colder and darker, why not round off summer with one last warm getaway?

Add four days of annual leave onto the Monday bank holiday to secure another nine-day break.

Whether you choose a seaside town in the UK or near-guaranteed sunshine in Europe, it’s a great way to extend the summer.

How to extend the Christmas holidays in 2023

Annual leave days needed: 3

Actual days away from work: 10

Dates for the diary: 23 December - 1 January

Most people would rather kick back over Christmas with a box of mince pies and some festive classics on the TV.

The good news is that to make the most of the season, you’ll only need to take three days of annual leave.

Christmas Day falls on a Monday in 2023, so it’s automatically a bank holiday - as is Tuesday 26 - Boxing Day. That means you only need three days of leave (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) to ensure you won’t step foot back in the office until January 2. New Year’s Day in 2024 falls on a Monday, which is a bank holiday too.