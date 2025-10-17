UK pet owners hit hardest by rising insurance costs – how to save on cover

Four in 10 pet owners say their premiums are now the highest they’ve ever paid, according to research from credit information provider CRIF.

Its Banking on Banks report, which surveyed pet owners across Europe, found that costs have risen faster in the UK than anywhere else, with more than a third of British owners reporting sharp increases over the past three years.

Here, Which? explores what’s behind rising pet insurance costs and how you can keep your premiums in check.

What’s behind the rise in pet insurance costs?

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), insurers paid out £1.23bn in pet insurance claims in 2024. This was the third year in a row that payouts have topped £1bn.

The ABI says higher veterinary fees, persistent inflation and record numbers of claims are all adding to the pressure on premiums.

CRIF’s research also found that UK pet owners have faced steeper price rises than those elsewhere in Europe, with 36% reporting sharp increases over three years, compared with 29% across the continent.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says vet treatment prices have risen by around 60% since 2015 , with many practices adding substantial mark-ups to medicines. As treatment becomes more expensive, insurers are paying out more for each claim, which in turn drives up the cost of cover.

For pet owners, this makes it more important than ever to review what your policy includes and compare prices regularly to ensure you're getting the best value.

Find out more: best and worst pet insurers 2025 .

New CMA proposals could curb rising vet bills

The CMA has outlined new proposals to make vet costs clearer and more competitive after receiving more than 56,000 responses to its investigation into the sector.

Its proposals include capping prescription-writing fees at £16, requiring practices to publish price lists and creating a price comparison website to help pet owners shop around.

The watchdog also wants more transparency about who owns each practice so customers can see when clinics are part of larger chains.

The consultation is open for comment until later this year, with final recommendations due in early 2026.

7 ways to cut down your pet insurance premiums

With premiums rising, here are some key ways to help keep the cost of cover down:

Check the excess Increasing your excess can lower your premium, but make sure you could afford to pay it if your pet needed emergency treatment. Consider self-insuring Putting money aside each month can create a buffer for vet bills. The risk is that your pet might fall ill before you’ve saved enough, and self-insuring doesn’t include public liability cover if your dog injures someone or another animal. Look for third-party liability cover Dog owners can buy this through their insurer or by joining the Dogs Trust. Membership costs £25 a year (£12.50 if you’re over 60) and includes up to £1m of cover if someone makes a claim against you. Check for free or reduced-cost vet treatment If you’re on a low income or certain benefits, charities such as the PDSA, Blue Cross and RSPCA may offer free or subsidised treatment. They might ask for a small donation, but it could still save you a significant amount. Try a multi-pet policy If you have more than one animal, adding them to a single policy could be cheaper. Some insurers offer discounts, but check the terms carefully; changing cover at renewal usually affects all pets listed. Shop around at renewal Always compare quotes before your policy renews. Once you’ve chosen a deal, check all details are correct and review any exclusions or limits that might affect future claims. Use our research before you buy, check Which? Best Buys and customer ratings to find insurers that offer good value and service. We highlight the providers with the strongest cover and highest satisfaction scores.

Find out more: how to get cheap pet insurance.

Where to get free or low-cost vet care?

Vet bills can quickly add up, but help is available if you’re struggling to afford treatment. Several animal charities offer free or subsidised care for people on low incomes, those who are retired, or receiving certain benefits.

Help is available from:

Each charity runs its own scheme, but most help with essential treatments such as vaccinations, check-ups and emergency care. You may be asked to make a small donation if you’re able to.