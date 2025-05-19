What's the best diet to help you lose weight?

Calorie counting. Slimming clubs. Fasting. Detoxing. What really is the best way to stay healthy through the food we eat?



In the second episode of this six-part podcast series focussing on improving your health, James Rowe sits down with Which? public health nutritionist Shefalee Loth and Professor Giles Yeo, a geneticist from Cambridge University to pick apart a range of some of the most popular diets, giving you a better idea of which one could be best for you.

Plus, Shefalee shares her experience of using Zoe, a gut health app.

To listen to this episode, click play on the player below.

A transcript of this show is also available here

Eat well, live better and stay healthy. Sign up for our Food & Health newsletter, it's free monthly



More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes released on Fridays offer advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Which? Shorts episodes offer you a free insight into some of our favourite article from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

Healthy living Use our expert advice and recommendations to live your best life every day. Get started

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing brand new episodes, with the podcast available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.