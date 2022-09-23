Watch: five used electric cars that should be on your shortlist

Looking to go electric but put off by long wait times for new models? We reveal five used electric cars that should be on shortlist.

Although the five models in our shortlist all perform well, each has shortcomings. Be sure to click through to the full reviews to get our definitive verdict.

For more advice on what to look for when buying a used electric car (including whether you should worry about battery degradation), head to our guide on how to buy the best used electric car.

Kia e-Niro (2019-22): £15,631 to £35,121

Kia’s popular e-Niro SUV has been withdrawn from showrooms, replaced by an all-new version: the Kia Niro EV. The South Korean manufacturer will no doubt be hoping the new model can match the stellar reliability record of the e-Niro.

Earlier this year, we revealed the Kia e-Niro to be not only the most reliable electric small SUV, but the most reliable small SUV across all fuel types – an astounding achievement considering electric cars tend to fare slightly worse for reliability than other fuel types.

And if something does go wrong, your used e-Niro should still be backed by the remainder of Kia’s seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.

Kia claims up to 282 miles of range for the 64kWh e-Niro, but as always you need to read our full review to find out what this translates to in real-world usage. There are also other things to look out for, including some issues with storage space.

Read our full Kia e-Niro (2019-22) review to find out more.

Mercedes-Benz B Class Electric Drive (2015-17): £16,989 to £21,087

Mercedes has an ever-expanding range of dedicated luxury electric car models, but its first offering in the UK was actually a converted version of its lowly B-Class MPV.

It might have seemed an odd choice, but the car’s chassis design made it an ideal candidate for a zero-emissions makeover. There are some subtle differences (the boot is a tad smaller and the rear seats don’t fold fully flat), but the cabin remains spacious and well appointed.

The 132kW electric motor also has the match of its combustion counterpart in terms of performance and feels particularly punchy at low speeds, although its energy consumption in our tests couldn’t match its more frugal rivals.

Find out if the Mercedes compact people carrier has any other flaws, in our full Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive (2015-17) review

Nissan Leaf (2011-17): £6,364 to £14,465

Europe’s first mass-market electric car launched way back when diesel was at the height of popularity, but it remains a decent (and great value) way of switching to electric.

Its popularity lies in its familiarity. The Leaf is a spacious five-door hatchback with sufficient practicality and comfort for easy everyday use. It’s well made and (aside from a slightly odd gear lever) is as intuitive to operate as any other family car. The only real difference is a very pleasing absence of engine noise in the cabin.

The Leaf uses Nissan’s Chamedo connector for rapid charging, which isn’t quite as common as the CCS plug most manufacturers have adopted, although it shouldn’t prove an issue at most public chargepoints. You can read more about the different charging connectors in our guide on how to use electric car charging points.

What’s likely to be more of a problem is the Leaf's very limited range. None of the models we tested could manage 100 miles on a full charge, so you’ll have to think about your driving habits carefully before buying.

As one of the oldest electric cars on our roads, we’ve got plenty of information on how robust the Leaf is as it ages.

Read all about it in our expert Nissan Leaf (2011-17) review.

Volkswagen e-Golf (2014-20): £15,417 to £22,786

In contrast to the eye-catching designs of some modern electric cars, the VW e-Golf lets you make the switch to electric in a more subtle manner. It’s almost indistinguishable from the subtly handsome petrol model, both inside and out, and offers the same relaxed and polished driving experience.

Being an older electric car, it can’t quite compete with the latest models in terms of driving range or maximum recharging capacity.

Like Nissan's Leaf, the e-Golf's strengths lie in its space and ease of use. However, the conversion to electric has resulted in some compromises.

Find out what these compromises are, and more, in our full Volkswagen e-Golf (2014-20) review.

BMW i3 (2013-22): £13,988 to £37,061

While it’s still currently possible to order a brand new i3 online, BMW has sounded the death knell for its innovative i3 hatchback, with the final car due to roll off the production lines in July this year. Given its nine-year production run, early models are now available for under £15,000.

The i3 was among the first truly premium-feeling electric hatchbacks. Its boxy-styling and futuristic interior may have been worlds away from other BMWs of the time, but the depth of quality and excellent performance were instantly familiar.

Early versions were also available as a range-extender hybrid, with a small petrol motor used to generate electricity, topping up the battery and reducing range anxiety.

If you're planning to use it for long journeys, look for one manufactured from 2016 onwards – these models include BMW's updated battery pack, which increases driving range.

Find out which version of the i3 is the best for you and how they fare for reliability in our full BMW i3 (2013-22) review.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly