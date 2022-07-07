Watch: How to charge an electric car at home

If you're able to, charging at home is one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to keep your electric car (or plug-in hybrid) topped up.

Watch our video to learn more about your options when charging from home, including:

The different types of charging connections

Why charging from a 3-pin power socket isn’t recommended

How to choose the best charging wallbox for you

How a smart wallbox could save you even more money

For more information, head to our guide on electric car charging at home.

What if I can't charge from home?

If you don't have off-street parking, charging at home might not be an option.

Our guide on how to use electric car charging points explains what you need to know about public charging, including how the various networks compare and the difference between slow, fast and rapid chargers.

