Watch: How to clean your mobile phone without damaging it

Our phones go almost everywhere with us, so it’s no surprise they quickly pick up grime and fingerprints – which is why it’s a good idea to clean yours every so often.



Research has found that phones can harbour a surprisingly wide range of microbes. Most are harmless, but not all of the grime our phones collect is something we would want to keep handling. Giving your phone a spring clean isn't just about wiping down the screen, either - clearing out apps and other digital clutter can free up storage and reduce unnecessary battery drain.

Below, we explain how to safely clean your phone and case without damaging them, plus the simple digital housekeeping worth doing at the same time.

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The best ways to clean your smartphone

Before cleaning, turn your phone off and unplug any cables, then leave it to dry completely before switching it back on. Avoid getting moisture into openings such as charging ports, speaker grilles and headphone ports.

The safest option is wipes and a toothpick

As advised by brands such as Apple and Google, using a 70% alcohol wipe is a great option for cleaning your phone. These wipes can be used on all the exterior surfaces of the phone, such as the display and rear casing, avoiding any openings on the phone.

Charging ports can collect dust and fluff, which may interfere with the connection. Shine a torch into the port to check for debris, then use a wooden toothpick or plastic soft-pick to gently loosen it. Avoid applying pressure to the pins or connectors, never insert anything metal, and don't blow into the port, as moisture from your mouth can cause corrosion.

For owners of foldable phones, extra care is required. Never remove the pre-installed screen protector or pick at the edges of the inner display. When cleaning the internal screen, use only a dry, soft cloth and avoid applying any pressure, as these displays are significantly softer than standard glass.

Other do's and don’ts when cleaning your phone

Do:

Use mild soap and water as an alternative to wipes – apply a small amount to a soft, lint-free microfibre cloth rather than directly to your phone.

– apply a small amount to a soft, lint-free microfibre cloth rather than directly to your phone. Check your microfibre cloth before wiping – give it a shake and look for trapped sand or grit, which can scratch your phone's screen coating.

– give it a shake and look for trapped sand or grit, which can scratch your phone's screen coating. Use a slightly damp cloth – wring out excess liquid first to reduce the chance of moisture getting into your phone.

Don't:

Spray liquids directly onto your phone – apply liquid to your cloth first to prevent excess moisture entering ports and other openings.

– apply liquid to your cloth first to prevent excess moisture entering ports and other openings. Rely on your phone's water-resistance rating – water resistance can degrade over time, plus manufacturers including Apple, Samsung and Google don't cover liquid damage under warranty.

– water resistance can degrade over time, plus manufacturers including Apple, Samsung and Google don't cover liquid damage under warranty. Use bleach or other harsh household cleaners – these can damage the protective coating on your phone's display.

– these can damage the protective coating on your phone's display. Use gel hand sanitiser – added fragrances and moisturisers can leave a greasy film and interfere with the screen's oil-repellent coating.

– added fragrances and moisturisers can leave a greasy film and interfere with the screen's oil-repellent coating. Use kitchen roll or tissues – these can be abrasive and may scratch your phone's display.

Already dealing with screen cracks or water damage? Check our guide on how to repair your smartphone.

Don't forget to clean your phone case

Phone cases can collect more grime than the phone itself, so remove yours regularly and give it a clean using the right method for its material.

Leather – wipe with a slightly damp cloth, as soaking the case can cause staining or cracking.

– wipe with a slightly damp cloth, as soaking the case can cause staining or cracking. Recycled textiles – use a cloth dampened with water and a small amount of laundry detergent, rub gently in circular motions and leave to air dry completely.

– use a cloth dampened with water and a small amount of laundry detergent, rub gently in circular motions and leave to air dry completely. Plastic, rubber and silicone – wash with warm water and a small amount of mild soap, then leave to dry completely before putting it back on your phone.

– wash with warm water and a small amount of mild soap, then leave to dry completely before putting it back on your phone. Wood – wipe regularly with a dry microfibre cloth, as too much moisture can damage the wood over time.

Clean up your phone’s storage

Apps, photos and other files can quickly eat into your phone's available storage. A regular clear-out can free up space and, particularly if your phone is running low on storage, help keep it running smoothly.

Check your iPhone's storage and uninstall unwanted apps

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to see a colour-coded breakdown of what's using space, including apps, messages and media. This makes it easier to spot what's taking up the most room.

> > to see a colour-coded breakdown of what's using space, including apps, messages and media. This makes it easier to spot what's taking up the most room. Below the storage chart, you'll see a list of installed apps. Tap one you no longer need and select Delete App to remove it and its associated files. Alternatively, Offload App removes the app but keeps its data, so you can reinstall it later without starting from scratch.

Check your Android phone's storage and uninstall unwanted apps

The exact steps vary by phone, but on most Android devices you can go to Settings > Storage to see how much space is available and what's using it. Tap Apps to check how much storage individual apps are taking up.

> to see how much space is available and what's using it. Tap to check how much storage individual apps are taking up. Open the Google Play Store, tap your profile icon and select Manage apps and device > Manage. Select the apps you no longer need, then tap the bin icon and Uninstall to remove them and free up space.

How to free up space on your phone in less than 5 minutes – tackle this digital cleaning job and banish unwanted files from your iPhone or Android phone.

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