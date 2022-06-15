Watch: How to clean your mobile phone without damaging it

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Our phones go almost everywhere with us, so it’s no surprise they quickly pick up grime and fingerprints – which is why it’s a good idea to clean yours every so often.
Research has found that phones can harbour a surprisingly wide range of microbes. Most are harmless, but not all of the grime our phones collect is something we would want to keep handling. Giving your phone a spring clean isn't just about wiping down the screen, either - clearing out apps and other digital clutter can free up storage and reduce unnecessary battery drain.
Below, we explain how to safely clean your phone and case without damaging them, plus the simple digital housekeeping worth doing at the same time.
Before cleaning, turn your phone off and unplug any cables, then leave it to dry completely before switching it back on. Avoid getting moisture into openings such as charging ports, speaker grilles and headphone ports.
As advised by brands such as Apple and Google, using a 70% alcohol wipe is a great option for cleaning your phone. These wipes can be used on all the exterior surfaces of the phone, such as the display and rear casing, avoiding any openings on the phone.
Charging ports can collect dust and fluff, which may interfere with the connection. Shine a torch into the port to check for debris, then use a wooden toothpick or plastic soft-pick to gently loosen it. Avoid applying pressure to the pins or connectors, never insert anything metal, and don't blow into the port, as moisture from your mouth can cause corrosion.
For owners of foldable phones, extra care is required. Never remove the pre-installed screen protector or pick at the edges of the inner display. When cleaning the internal screen, use only a dry, soft cloth and avoid applying any pressure, as these displays are significantly softer than standard glass.
Already dealing with screen cracks or water damage? Check our guide on how to repair your smartphone.
Phone cases can collect more grime than the phone itself, so remove yours regularly and give it a clean using the right method for its material.
Apps, photos and other files can quickly eat into your phone's available storage. A regular clear-out can free up space and, particularly if your phone is running low on storage, help keep it running smoothly.
How to free up space on your phone in less than 5 minutes – tackle this digital cleaning job and banish unwanted files from your iPhone or Android phone.
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