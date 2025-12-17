Watch out for fake Amazon QR code postcards

Scammers are sending cards through the post that claim to be from Amazon and include dodgy QR codes.

The cards offer a free product that you can claim by scanning a QR code – a 2D barcode image made up of black-and-white squares that you can scan with a phone to direct you to a website. The card claims that you can buy the product and then send an email to receive a refund.

The 'Amazon Early Reviewer Program' mentioned on the card actually ended in 2021. Data analysis by Updraft, a consumer lending company, found that searches for terms such as 'Amazon scam' have risen 102% year-on-year and 49% in the past quarter. It also warned that these letters could lead to phishing attempts, account takeover or refund scams.

Below, we examine this scam and explain what to look out for.

Amazon postcard scam

A scam Amazon postcard promoting the 'Early Reviewer Program'

The cards appear to be sent through the post and may include your address details. They also include Amazon's branding to appear legitimate.

Typically, these postcards thank you for making a purchase and invite you to try out a new product.

To take advantage of the ‘offer', you’ll be asked to scan a QR code with your device (using a phone or tablet). In doing so, you will be sent to a website that could be malicious – it may gather your personal information, financial details or even install malware on your device.

The postcard claims that you’ll need to purchase the product and then email a private Gmail or Outlook email address, which will give even more of your information to a scammer.

How to spot and avoid Amazon scams

Amazon confirmed that these postcards are not from Amazon. It also said: 'Scammers that attempt to impersonate Amazon put consumers at risk, and we will continue to invest in protecting consumers and educating the public on scam avoidance.

'We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement to help keep consumers safe. This is not an Amazon offer.'

Some signs that you’ve been targeted by an Amazon impersonation scam are:

urgent requests for details or payment – if you’re told that you have to do something very quickly, such as verify your bank details in the case of fraud, it could be a scam

personal information requests – fraudsters will try to convince you to hand over your personal data under false pretences

sending money outside of Amazon – scammers might ask you to use a different payment method; this is a red flag

gift card purchases – fraudsters sometimes ask you to make a payment using a gift card, which they may ask you to buy first and then pass the details on to them. Gift cards are commonly used in scams, as the money is usually spent quickly and is impossible to recover

unexpected orders – this is known as 'brushing' and involves receiving orders you aren’t expecting. Typically, these are illegitimate sellers on Amazon artificially inflating their sales, but there are other motives behind brushing scams. These scams should be reported to Amazon and the police.

If you lose any money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card. You should also report it to Report Fraud (formerly known as Action Fraud), or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.