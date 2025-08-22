We’ve just tested our highest-scoring vacuum cleaner

Would you spend £1,000 on a vacuum cleaner? No, it’s not gold plated, autographed by a celebrity or encrusted with diamonds.

What it is, though, is the most feature-packed, function-rich and technically innovative vacuum we’ve ever tested – and it’ll do an outstanding job of cleaning your home.

With Best Buy models available at a fraction of the price, however, find out why you might blow the budget to buy this top-scoring vacuum cleaner.

The best cordless vacuum we've tested

This cordless handstick vacuum cleaner is one of a new generation of vacuums with some variation of ‘AI cleaning’ – effectively, this involves the vacuum adjusting the suction power and brush speed depending on the surface and type of debris it’s cleaning.

It’s also an easy vacuum to use. With plenty of attachments and options, you’ll have no trouble getting into tight corners or cleaning upholstery.

The dust container’s capacity is only 0.6 litres, but you dock it into the cradle and the automatic emptying system ejects the mess into a container. You then just have to empty this periodically into the bin.

Dual batteries are supplied with the vac – you get a smaller one for short-stint cleans, and a larger battery for full house spruce-ups.

Should you buy a smart vacuum cleaner?

Compared to other areas, such as dishwashers and washing machines, we don’t test too many smart vacuum cleaners. Typically, smart vacs enable you to download an Android or iOS app and connect the machine to your home wi-fi internet.

Depending on the manufacturer, you can then customise vacuum cleaner settings, see your recent cleaning history and get tips on maintenance, among other features.

Some models also come with what’s claimed to be ‘AI-powered’ cleaning systems. These tend to just use sensors to detect the surface and dirt you are cleaning, and then adjust the power and suction accordingly.

The idea here is a supposedly more efficient clean, but also the most optimised use of the vacuum’s battery.

While it’s hard to buy tech products that aren’t internet-connected or smart these days, it’s currently far from a must-have in home appliance areas – and that's definitely true for vacuum cleaners. Step counters and cleaning histories are hardly essential functions, so you can go for a standard, non-smart vac and not feel that you're missing out. Andy Laughlin Which? principal researcher

Is a self-emptying model a time and mess saver?

While smart functionality is possibly not that desirable a feature in a cordless vac, a self-emptying function is worth considering if you're in the market.

Emptying a cordless vacuum is generally a tedious, and occasionally messy and unhygienic, process. So, why not let the vac empty itself?

Samsung, Beko, Shark and other brands have introduced models with some sort of self-emptying solution. This generally involves a mechanism that automatically opens the dust container into a larger receptacle when you put the vac onto its docking/charging stand.

That means you only have to empty the docking station container periodically. Some brands state this can be left for over a month, depending on how frequently you clean.

Self-emptying stations are typically only available on more expensive cordless vacs, but we have tested a more affordable model at around £200.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaners

We test around 30 cordless vacuum cleaners every year from the biggest brands, including Dyson, Samsung, Shark and Bosch.

Alongside assessing their features and functions, our lab puts all these vacs through their paces for how well they clean, how easy they are to use and whether their battery will last long enough to fully clean your home.

Cleaning: Our tests assess three different flooring types – carpet, floorboards and laminate – and include a wide range of different dirt, from fine dust to spilt cereal to pet hair. We see how well the nozzles and floor heads effectively pick up dust and debris.

Our tests assess three different flooring types – carpet, floorboards and laminate – and include a wide range of different dirt, from fine dust to spilt cereal to pet hair. We see how well the nozzles and floor heads effectively pick up dust and debris. Usability: A vacuum cleaner is no good if it's a pain to use, empty and manoeuvre. We rate how smooth and easy it is to vacuum on Wilton carpet, hard floors, stairs, upholstery and uneven surfaces, making a note of how heavy it feels, whether it's uncomfortable to hold and how easy it is to push and turn.

A vacuum cleaner is no good if it's a pain to use, empty and manoeuvre. We rate how smooth and easy it is to vacuum on Wilton carpet, hard floors, stairs, upholstery and uneven surfaces, making a note of how heavy it feels, whether it's uncomfortable to hold and how easy it is to push and turn. Battery: Whether on low or maximum power, there are huge differences in run time between the best and worst models. We look beyond manufacturer claims, and see how long a cordless vacuum’s battery will last in the real world.

Get the full lowdown on how we test cordless vacuum cleaners