We’ve just tested our new joint highest-scoring Windows laptop

Laptops used to be about compromise: choose a lean portable one and accept it’s not the speediest, or lug a hulking brick that’ll beat a chess Grandmaster. The good news is those days are long gone – and our latest innovative top-scorer takes portability to a whole other level.

It’s a laptop with a footprint smaller than an A4 sheet of paper and just 13mm thick, but with the speed and long 15-hour battery life you’d expect of a premium laptop.

What’s more, it even has a touchscreen and 2-in-1 design so you can use it like a tablet on the sofa.

Find out why this laptop’s aced our tests across the board.

The joint best Windows laptops we’ve tested





When we say this laptop is one of the finest we’ve ever tested, that really is saying something.

Five experts assess every laptop we test in our lab, giving each model meticulous attention, so we can tell you exactly which ones are worth your money.

Our tests include examining the laptop’s battery life and speed of charging (no less than six measurements), screen performance (10 measurements), but also more than 30 subjective ratings of every aspect of the laptop you could think of – from using the keyboard and touchpad, to how easy it is to open the lid with one hand.

Plus, we can really say it how it is. We buy every laptop we test, so we don't need manufacturers to keep giving us free laptops to review.

Our rigorous tests show that this highly portable laptop has the power to complete everyday tasks, such as web browsing and email, with ease, even while running multiple apps simultaneously.

Plus even if you binge Stranger Things on Netflix all night long, it’ll carry on without a sweat thanks to its 15 hours of video playback or web browsing. When it does eventually run out of juice, a quick 30-minute charge will get you back up to 40% to carry on going, no problem.

Do you need a Copilot+ laptop?

Copilot+ is a set of hardware requirements that a computer must meet to be eligible to perform Windows 11-exclusive AI features on a laptop without requiring an internet connection. It's commonly confused with Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot, but Copilot+ is completely different.

However, Copilot+ AI features probably aren’t something to buy a laptop for in its own right. They let you perform AI tasks, such as generating images, locally on your laptop. But you could simply use free online AI services to do this instead – on almost any computer.

Many processors for Copilot+ PCs are also Arm-based – be aware some software programs and older devices (such as printers) might not be compatible with Arm. You can check before you buy on this Windows on Arm Ready Software website . Copilot+ PCs with traditional x86-based Intel and AMD processors are available, too.

Copilot+ laptops on test

These are three of the latest Copilot+ laptops we’ve tested. You can compare prices, below:

