What are QR codes and are they safe to use?

QR (or Quick Response) codes are now commonly used for a range of purposes, from viewing menus at restaurants and cafes, to product packaging and returns.

The technology isn't exactly new (these barcodes have been around since 1994), but what are they used for, and are they safe? We explain more about the technology and link to some free QR scanner apps you might want to try out.

What are QR codes?

Quick Response Codes (more commonly known as QR codes) are two-dimensional barcodes that can point you to an online destination such as a website or download link. They're essentially hyperlinks in image form.

To interact with a QR code, you point your phone camera at the shape so your device can act as a scanner. A message with a clickable link will pop up on your mobile, allowing you quick access to a website with more information.

Anybody can create and share a QR code using a mobile app or website. For example, scan the QR code below and your smartphone or tablet will point you towards the Which? website.

QR codes can be used for a wide range of purposes. During the coronavirus pandemic they helped with social distancing restrictions, as QR codes appeared outside venues so you could 'check in'. Many restaurants have kept QR codes since to allow diners to view menus. Elsewhere, online retailers use them to facilitate returns, companies use them for quick access to marketing or promotional materials, or to facilitate feedback, and they can also be used to share content between individuals.

Are QR codes safe to use?

Not all QR codes are safe. Considering anybody can create a QR code and have it point to any online destination they want to, there's room for scammers to take advantage of the technology.

For example, a poster on the side of a building might encourage you to scan a code and fill out a form for a reward, but in actual fact, you could be handing over personal information to sinister third parties. QR codes can also be configured to download a file to your smartphone without you giving the thumbs up - data-grabbing apps running in the background may be able to collect and sell your personal data.

In other words, there's nothing stopping somebody printing out a malicious QR code and planting it somewhere where it will catch some attention.

With this in mind, make sure any QR code you're about to scan is being presented to you by a reputable source. A QR code you spot at the entrance of a well-known restaurant is safer than an unmarked code you spot on a window at a bus stop, for example.

How do I scan QR codes?

Most modern Android smartphones will have a QR scanner built into the operating system. If not, you can easily download a QR scanner from the Google Play Store – there are countless options to choose from. Crucially, if you're downloading a QR app, make sure it's backed by positive user reviews and pick an app from a brand or developer you recognise.

On an iPhone, support for scanning QR codes is built into the default camera app. Once you open the Camera app, select the rear-facing camera and hold your device in front of a QR code. Your smartphone will automatically recognise what it's staring at and generate a notification. Tapping that alert will send you to the website the QR code is linked to.

Best free apps to scan QR codes

There are loads of QR code scanning apps on the app stores of Android and Apple devices. Most are free, but many contain ads, and sometimes this can make it difficult to choose the correct link from results after you scan a code. Here are two options from reputable antivirus companies that shouldn't disappoint.

Trend Micro QR Scanner

Available on Android

Antivirus maker Trend Micro has its own QR scanner app on Android. You point your camera at a code and line it up with the markers on-screen.

Unlike some other QR scanner apps, Trend Micro QR Scanner will display a preview of the URL generated by the code - you need to click 'Open' before you can be redirected. If the app spots a URL that could potentially point you to a malware-ridden website, you'll get a warning.

A history of the QR codes you've scanned is stored on the app, so you can revisit old links in just a couple of taps.

Kaspersky QR Scanner

Available on Android and iOS

This QR scanner app works for both iOS and Android gadgets. If you scan a QR code within the app that looks harmful, a message appears that says: 'We've protected you against a dangerous link. This QR code contains a phishing link or malicious link'.

If you scan a QR code on a business card, the app will let you store contact details straight to your smartphone with the 'create contact' option.

