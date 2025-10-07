What is creatine, and should I be taking it?

Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements, and is commonly used to support athletic performance by increasing muscle mass and aiding recovery.

But beyond its traditional use in the fitness world, creatine is now being marketed for a wide range of other health claims, including improving brain function and memory, reducing symptoms of depression, helping with age-related muscle loss and bone health, and even as a topical treatment for ageing skin.

Are these claims justified? And who might benefit from taking it?

We dive into the science behind creatine to help you find the facts on the most effective ways to take it, recommended dosages and what to watch out for – to help you decide if it's right for you.

What is creatine and what is it good for?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound produced in the liver, kidney and pancreas. It’s also found in small amounts in animal proteins such as red meat and fish.

It acts as a fuel source for muscles, specifically for high-intensity, short-burst activities – such as sprinting, or lifting weights. To perform high-intensity exercises, your muscles need a fast-acting supply of energy. They get this from a molecule called adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. During intense exercise, ATP is rapidly broken down to release energy. Creatine helps regenerate ATP quickly, allowing muscles to sustain their high power output for longer.

A sprinter or weightlifter might therefore take creatine to improve this process. Due to its connection with sports performance, it is one of the most extensively studied and tested supplements available.

However, more recently creatine has been linked to other benefits, including helping to ease menopause symptoms such as brain fog and slowing age-related decline in brain function.

Does creatine really work?

There's solid evidence that creatine supplementation, when combined with resistance training, helps to build muscle mass – and this is the case for older adults as well as young athletes. To this effect, it has two authorised health claims in the UK (on the Great Britain Nutrition and Health Claims Register ):

Increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise for adults Daily consumption can enhance the effect of resistance training on muscle strength in adults over the age of 55

As we age, we lose muscle mass, and studies have shown that creatine can help maintain muscle mass, strength and bone density, so it may well be beneficial as we grow older.

However, creatine doesn't build muscle by itself – you have to put the work in. Creatine can deliver increased strength and power to your muscles during a workout, allowing you to work harder, and this is what builds more muscle.

As for the many other claims made for creatine, the evidence is less well established. The Health Claims Register, for instance, does not recognise the claim that creatine 'improves mental attentiveness' or 'assists in mental performance'. The scientific committee that assessed the available evidence for this found that the link is not yet established.

Some studies do seem to show that creatine supplementation can help during menopause, not just with loss of muscle mass but also with the cognitive changes like brain fog. This may be because, by providing cellular energy and reducing oxidative stress, creatine has a powerful antioxidant effect. However, there is still relatively little research in these areas, particularly on the potential impact of creatine supplementation on women.

Recent research suggests that because creatine plays a significant role in supplying energy to the brain, it may best benefit those who are already mentally fatigued, sleep deprived or who lack creatine because it is not present in their diet (vegans or vegetarians). It may be less useful in an already healthy individual who eats animal proteins.

As Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth explains: 'The benefits of creatine in muscle building are well established, but while it may seem promising in other areas, more research needs to be done.'

What's the best type of creatine to take?

The most popular type of creatine supplement – and also the most widely researched – is creatine monohydrate.

Other forms of creatine include creatine ethyl ester and creatine hydrochloride, but creatine monohydrate is generally considered the most effective and cost-efficient option. None of the other forms have been shown to offer any advantage.

As the most commonly tested version, creatine monohydrate has been proven as safe to consume, with no serious side effects noted.

Creatine monohydrate is often taken in powder form, which is generally the cheapest option, though tablets and capsules are also available. The powder can be mixed into water or other drinks.

Creatine is also sold in gummy form, but there's reason to be wary of these. US health tech startup SuppCo recently tested some of the most popular brands in independent labs and found that four of the six gummies tested contained almost no creatine at all.

How much creatine should I take?

There isn't an official recommended dosage for creatine supplementation as it is not an essential daily nutrient covered by NRV (nutrient reference value) guidelines, which focus on vitamins and minerals.

However, the general consensus is that a daily intake of 3-5g per day is enough to achieve the beneficial effects on muscle, and potentially also cognitive function. Those taking it for athletic purposes may sometimes take higher dosages, but for general supplementation this is not considered necessary, and may put more stress on your kidneys.

In the fitness world, and particularly among brands that sell creatine, it is often suggested that you start taking creatine with a higher dose for a period of a few days or a week, before reducing to a daily ‘maintenance’ dose. This is called 'loading' and the theory is that this will lead to faster benefits by saturating the muscles' creatine stores more quickly.

However, for most people considering creatine, a slow and steady approach may be more sensible and present a lower risk of side effects than loading (typically minor digestive issues).

Is there anything I should know before taking creatine?

Creatine isn't recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women or those under 18, as there is a lack of safety research for these groups.

People with pre-existing conditions – especially those with kidney issues – should not take creatine without consulting a health professional.

The most common side effects of taking creatine are stomach upsets, muscle cramps and weight gain.

This is not caused by gaining fat, but from water retention, as the creatine pulls more water into your cells. This can put people off, but most people find that their weight naturally stabilises over a few weeks.

Serious side effects are rare, but as always, if you have a pre-existing condition or take medication, consult a medical professional to ensure it's safe for you.

Where to buy creatine supplements and costs

Creatine is widely available in all major retailers, including:

500g tubs of creatine monohydrate powder cost around £10-£25, depending on the brand. A £15 tub, at a dosage of 5g per day, would equate to 15p per dose. Buying in larger quantities or making use of multi-buy offers can bring the cost down.

If buying online, take extra care. Be wary of unknown brands promising you the world on social media, or buying from sites or online marketplaces where you might not be able to verify a product's provenance.

It's best to stick with brands that are sold in mainstream retailers, and always check they have a legitimate website, and for reviews outside of their own site.

Below is a round-up of some popular supplements and prices. Please note, we have not reviewed these products yet, and we are not able to list every retailer and price.