What summer skin rash has your child got?

Whether it's from sun exposure, heightened humidity, spending more time outdoors or playing in water, experts say children become more prone to developing rashes when the weather is warmer.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, says: 'It's really important to ensure that children remain adequately cooled, well hydrated and shielded with sunscreen to reduce the likelihood of rashes linked to the summer season.'

So here's a round-up of rashes that crop up when the temperature is warmer, and what you can do about them.

For ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy and healthy, get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly

Chickenpox

What it looks like

Small red spots (usually after a fever) that become itchy, fluid-filled blisters before scabbing over.

How summer affects chickenpox

It often peaks between March and May, but Professor Anderson says more social interactions and longer periods spent in water over the summer can spread it, too.

What to do about it

Tempting though it may be to let little ones splash about in a communal pool or waterpark in hot weather, they should avoid this until their spots have crusted over and they are no longer deemed contagious.

Keep them well hydrated (try ice lollies if your little one won't drink), soothe the itch with a cooling cream or gel and by bathing them in colloidal (finely milled) oatmeal, and relieve fever with paracetamol.

9 things every parent needs to know about chickenpox - including best treatment and whether you can fly with it

Eczema

What it looks like

Itchy patches of raised, bumpy skin that are mostly found on the hands, elbows, face, scalp and behind the knees.

How summer affects eczema

Everyone with eczema is affected by heat in some way. Sometimes the sunlight helps dampen the inflammatory immune response, but it can worsen symptoms too, as with photosensitive eczema. For some people, pollen can cause irritation.

Hot weather can also dry out skin, and sweat can pool in areas like elbow creases and armpits, causing skin irritation.

What to do about it

Find a sunscreen of at least SPF30 that doesn't irritate your child's skin, protect the skin with clothing (including a hat, T-shirt or rash vest, and sunglasses) and keep them out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

Use emollients to stop skin drying out, wet wraps to cool the skin, and give them an anthistamine to relieve the itch.

Best sun creams for 2023: see our Which? Best Buys and Great Value recommendations

What it looks like

A raised rash of pink, red or darker spots on the hands and feet, followed by grey or light-coloured blisters, depending on skin tone.

How summer affects hand, foot and mouth disease

HFMD is most common in the UK in the late summer and early autumn.

Studies have shown that the virus thrives when both temperature and relative humidity are high - in other words, a typical British summer when it's warm, with the possibility of rain.

What to do about it

This viral infection should get better by itself in 7-10 days. But in the meantime give your child non-acidic fluids to prevent dehydration and soft foods like soup, yoghurt or mashed potato.

Your pharmacist can help with mouth ulcer gels, sprays and mouthwashes, as well as painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen to ease a sore throat or mouth.

Calpol and other infant paracetamol pain relief - what they cost, what's in them and how long they take to work

Heat rash (prickly heat or sweat rash)

What it looks like

Look out for small red spots, particularly in areas where sweat gathers such as at knee and elbow joints, in the armpits and groin, and on the back and chest.

How summer affects heat rash

Professor Anderson says: 'Hotter weather and heightened humidity levels can result in the accumulation of sweat, leading to discomfort and the emergence of heat rashes.'

What to do about it

Keep your child's skin cool with a damp flannel or cloth, dress them in loose clothing and give them cooling showers or baths.

Too much sun? How to spot, treat and prevent heat rash, sun stroke and more

Hives (urticaria or nettle rash)

What it looks like

Highly itchy, raised skin bumps or 'wheals', which can be round or ring-shaped and may even join together to form bigger patches.

How summer affects hives

A hives rash is caused by high levels of histamine and other chemicals being released into the skin in response to a 'trigger'.

Summertime triggers can include skin getting hot and sweaty, being stung or bitten by an insect, contact with certain plants and, in some rare cases, contact with water or sunlight.

What to do about it

Hives usually disappear within 24 hours and can be treated with damp compresses and cooling baths. Plus, you can also talk to a pharmacist or GP about antihistamines that are suitable for children.

Find the cheapest antihistamines for hay fever, hives and other conditions

Giant hogweed rash

What it looks like

Raised, red welts that appear in as little as as 15 minutes after contact with sap, followed by blistering of the skin if it's exposed to sunlight or UV light.

How summer affects giant hogweed rash

Children may encounter this non-native plant if they're playing in the UK countryside this summer, especially by streams and rivers - possibly thinking it's harmless cow parsley or common hogweed rather than something harmful.

The white sap contains high levels of photosensitising furanocoumarin chemicals that make the skin unable to protect itself from UV light. So when the sun comes out, it can cause skin burning and blistering that not only hurts in the short term, but can also last for several years afterwards.

What to do about it

Exposed skin should be washed thoroughly and immediately with soap and cool water (although don't burst any blisters), the eyes flushed with plenty of water as a precautionary measure, and any clothing removed and washed.

Keep them out of sunlight immediately, and for at least another 48 hours, and get medical advice as soon as you can.

Find out more about giant hogweed rash, including causes, symptoms and treatment

Mosquito bite

What it looks like

Small red lumps on your skin that may develop into fluid-filled blisters.

How summer affects mosquito bite

Mosquitoes like warm, damp conditions, so they start to breed in April and carry on through to September or October. They seek out standing, stagnant or slow-moving water to lay their eggs in, such as a paddling pool or garden pond.

In the UK, the main risk from mosquitoes is skin irritation - it's rare for mosquitoes to transmit disease, as they do in some countries.

What to do about it

If your child has a mosquito bite, use a cold compress or cloth to reduce swelling, use an antihistamine cream (or tablets, especially if there are multiple bites) and discourage scratching, as this could lead to infection.

To prevent further bites, use a good-quality insect repellent and apply it regularly and thoroughly - mosquitoes are good at finding that tiny patch of skin you missed.

How to find cheap insect repellent that works - deter mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects for less

Impetigo

What it looks like

Red, pus-filled blisters that form yellow or brownish scabs - sometimes likened to a cornflake - when the blisters burst.

How summer affects impetigo

The British Skin Foundation says this infectious bacterial skin condition is more common in warm, humid weather.

Children who have impetigo shouldn't share towels, flannels, play equipment or eating/drinking utensils - something they may have more opportunity to do so during the summer holidays.

What to do about it

Gently wash their scabs and use an antibiotic and/or hydrogen peroxide cream prescribed by a doctor. Also, dress them in loose cotton clothes and keep their fingernails short to reduce the risk of them picking at scabs.

The British Association of Dermatologists advises parents to prevent the spread of bacteria by washing children's towels, pillowcases and sheets at 60 degrees or higher, and adding laundry bleach too. They should do this daily for the first few days of treatment.

Best digital thermometers 2023: Which? Best Buys and expert buying advice

Ringworm and other fungal infections

What it looks like

This rash can appear in a red or silvery circular pattern (hence ‘ring’) and may also be scaly, dry, itchy or swollen.

Ringworm - which is actually caused by a fungal infection and has nothing to do with worms - can appear anywhere on the body, including the feet (athlete's foot), groin (jock itch) or scalp (tinea capitis).

How summer affects ringworm

Fungal infections love nothing better than heat and humidity. So it's common for incidence of ringworm and other fungal infections to increase during the summer in places like indoor pools and damp changing rooms.

What to do about it

Good hygiene is essential, so wash your hands after touching the ringworm or athlete's foot area you're treating, and use another clean towel to dry other parts of the body.

Wear flip-flops or sliders at swimming pools to prevent passing it on, but also to protect yourself if someone else has it.

A pharmacist can help you with an antifungal preparation such as a cream, gel or shampoo to treat ringworm at home. They will tell you if they think your child should see a doctor.

Keep your baby safe during the warmer months - 11 summer safety hazards every parent needs to know about

Tips for dealing with summertime childhood rashes