We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
The Easter bunny is on the way (Sunday 17 April), but before you head to the shops it's worth checking where to buy your favourite chocolate eggs for less.
Which? has analysed the prices of seven popular branded eggs at the supermarkets and reveals where you can buy them at the cheapest price - whether you're a Cadbury or a Ferrero Rocher fan.
We checked the average prices of seven popular branded eggs from 21 March until 3 April.
These included:
Not all of the Easter eggs were available at all supermarkets during the period our analysis looked at, with discounters Aldi and Lidl stocking fewer branded products than traditional supermarkets.
Our analysis is based on independent data and includes discounts but not multi-buys. The cheapest prices we found are in bold in the table below.
|Aldi
|Asda
|Lidl
|Morrisons
|Ocado
|Sainsbury's
|Tesco
|Waitrose
|Cadbury Buttons (128g)
|£0.99
|£0.99
|£1.21
|£1.50
|£1
|£1.57
|Cadbury Creme Egg (138g)
|£0.99
|£0.99
|£0.99
|£1.21
|£1.50
|£1.25
|£1
|£1.57
|Cadbury Crunchie Giant Egg (570g)
|£8.43
|£10
|£12
|£10.71
|£12
|£10.14
|Cadbury Dairy Milk (515g)
|£8
|£8.50
|£8.71
|£10
|£8.14
|Cadbury Dairy Milk With Oreo (31g)
|£0.47
|£0.60
|£0.64
|£0.40
|£0.50
|£0.60
|Cadbury Mini Eggs (455g)
|£8
|£8.50
|£8.71
|£10
|£8.14
|Ferrero Rocher (275g)
|£10
|£10
|£12
|£13
|£10
Asda was cheaper or the same price for four eggs, while Morrisons was cheaper or the same price for three eggs.
Ocado and Waitrose weren't the cheapest for any of the eggs in our Easter basket.
The biggest differences in cost were for the Cadbury Buttons and Cadbury Creme Eggs, with both 59% more expensive at Waitrose compared with the cheapest supermarkets.
For those looking to buy a giant Easter egg, the Cadbury Crunchie Giant Egg was £3.57 more at Ocado and Tesco compared to Asda (£8.43).
Cadbury is one of the UK's most popular chocolate brands, and according to the firm, Creme Eggs are its biggest-selling Easter product.
Our research found the best price for the Cadbury Creme Egg Easter egg (138g) was 99p at Aldi, Asda and Lidl, with Tesco just 1p behind. At high-end supermarket Waitrose it was 59% more expensive (£1.57).
Kinder Egg recall
Kinder eggs are another popular option for Easter, but some batches of products from Ferrero (which makes Kinder) have been recalled in the UK after being linked to 100 reported cases of salmonella.
The list of recalled products as of 7 April was:
A voluntary product recall issued by the company urges the public not to eat the affected products.