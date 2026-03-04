Which Amazon own-brand products are actually worth your money?

With Amazon’s spring sale on the way, it’s worth seeing which own-brand products we rate highly, whether you’re considering an Echo speaker, Ring doorbell or smart home upgrade.



Our experts can help you steer clear of tempting deals on dud products that might end up being returned soon after they arrive. After all, it’s not a good deal if the product isn’t up to scratch.

On this page, we’ve pulled together the results of some of our rigorous lab tests covering Amazon’s own-brand offerings. Use the links below to get started and, if you’re likely to shop with Amazon, add products to your basket now and review prices again when the sale begins.

Jump to: Amazon Echo speakers | Amazon Fire Tablets | Amazon Fire TV | Kindle ebook readers | Blink security cameras | Eero wi-fi systems | Ring video doorbells and security cameras

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Since March 2022, Amazon has held an annual sale with discounts across everything from tech to home products and more. It’s officially known as Amazon Spring Deal Days.

Unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, this event is open to all shoppers rather than being limited to Prime members.

We expect to see discounts across Amazon's own-brand products, including Echo speakers, Kindle ebook readers and Ring video doorbells. To stay on top of the best deals when the tech giant's event begins, bookmark our page on the Amazon spring sale.

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s Echo devices work as regular music speakers, but they can do much more. Powered by the Alexa voice assistant, they let you set timers and reminders, check the weather, stream radio and music services, control compatible smart home devices and get answers to everyday questions. Our highest-scoring Echo speaker on test is both a Which? Best Buy and Great Value product.

While some Echo models are simple speakers without a screen, others have displays. Opting for an Echo with a screen means you can make video calls, stream shows and follow on-screen instructions if you're tackling a new recipe in the kitchen.

If you're shopping for an Amazon Echo smart speaker, our tests show these models are worth considering:

Product Which? test score Previous spring sale price Our verdict Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 78%

(Best Buy, Great Value) 70%

(Best Buy, Great Value)

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in

Note that there is no guarantee the previous spring sale prices will be replicated in the 2026 sale.

You can join Which? to see the models above and unlock our guide to the best Bluetooth and wireless speakers.



Kindle

For catching up with your favourite books on the morning commute or during an annoyingly long flight, the Kindle is a lightweight and travel-friendly companion. We've seen these e-readers regularly discounted during Amazon’s sales events, so expect to see price drops again this time around. The best we've tested boasts excellent screen quality and a rock-solid build.

Prices will also vary depending on whether you choose a Kindle with lockscreen ads. If you’re willing to put up with ads when the device is idle, you’ll usually pay less upfront.

If you're shopping for a Kindle, our tests show these models are worth considering:

Product Which? test score Previous spring sale price Our verdict Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 74%

(Best Buy) 71%

(Great Value)

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in

Note that there is no guarantee the previous spring sale prices will be replicated in the 2026 sale.

You can join Which? to see the models above and unlock our guide to the best e-readers.

Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablets are budget-friendly devices designed for simple tasks such as streaming TV shows, browsing the web and catching up on emails. While you won’t get the same level of performance as you would with pricier Apple or Samsung tablets, they can be a valid alternative – one of them is a Which? Great Value pick.

The tablets run on Fire OS, which is Amazon’s version of Android. It looks different from standard Android and is closely integrated with the brand's services, with pre-installed apps such as Kindle, Prime Video and Amazon Music.

If you're shopping for a Fire Tablet, our tests show these models are worth considering:

Product Which? test score Previous spring sale price Our verdict Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 71%

(Great Value) 69%



Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in

Note that there is no guarantee the previous spring sale prices will be replicated in the 2026 sale.

You can join Which? to see the models above and unlock our guide to the best tablets.

Ring

Ring’s expansive range of products is designed to help keep your home safe when you’re away, with the brand offering a variety of video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor security cameras to act as extra eyes and ears. Last year’s spring sale brought plenty of discounts on Ring products.

As part of our rigorous tests of video doorbells and security cameras, we assess everything from video quality and motion detection to ease of use and data security. The highest-scoring Ring video doorbell we’ve tested is a clear Best Buy and easy to use, even if you don’t consider yourself particularly tech-savvy.

If you're shopping for Ring devices, our tests show these models are worth considering:

Product Which? test score Previous spring sale price Our verdict Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 81%

(Best Buy) 76%

(Best Buy) 70%

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital first month £5, then £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in

Note that there is no guarantee the previous spring sale prices will be replicated in the 2026 sale.

You can join Which? to see the models above and unlock our guides to the best indoor security cameras, best video doorbells and best outdoor security cameras.

More Amazon products

Blink

Amazon also sells security cameras under the Blink brand, and they'll likely feature in the upcoming spring sale.

We’ve tested the Blink Mini 2 , a compact indoor camera that records in 1080p HD and offers two-way audio. SQUIRREL_TEXT_50019100. Typical price is around £30, but last year it dropped down to an eyebrow-raising £17.99.

Eero

Eero makes mesh wi-fi systems designed to improve coverage throughout your home. Instead of relying on a single router, mesh systems use several units placed around the house.

We’ve tested several Eero systems, including the Eero Pro 6E, which is aimed at busy households with lots of connected devices. SQUIRREL_TEXT_50013297. During the last sale, we saw the price drop to around £369.99.

Amazon Fire TV

Although we don't test Fire Sticks, keep an eye on Amazon's site during the event – we expect they'll go on sale like they did last year. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD , for example, dropped from £39.99 to £24.99.

Alexa-powered voice control is a really helpful feature to look out for. It makes it easy to search for movies and TV shows, control playback, and even smart home devices with a spoken command.

See also: Do I need a Fire Stick? What it actually adds to your TV

Become a Which? member

A Which? membership offers far more than you might expect – from personalised expert advice to Great Value and eco-friendly recommendations.

Product reviews you can trust All our test results, reviews and recommendations are our own. We buy every product that we test.

All our test results, reviews and recommendations are our own. We buy every product that we test. Ask Which? for buying advice Chat online with us for personalised one-to-one buying advice on any product we’ve tested.

Chat online with us for personalised one-to-one buying advice on any product we’ve tested. We’re not-for-profit Every member subscription helps fund our charity’s campaigns to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone.

Every member subscription helps fund our charity’s campaigns to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone. Which? magazine on your doorstep Your monthly read for expert consumer advice, investigations, articles, news, views and more.

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can join Which? for access to the benefits above.