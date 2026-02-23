Amazon Spring Sale 2026: what to expect

Amazon Spring Deal Days take place every year with thousands of discounts across the site.

In March, Amazon usually holds a sale with discounts on all sorts of products, from air fryers and kettles to TVs and laptops. The 2026 event is yet to be confirmed, but we suspect that it's just around the corner.

If you're thinking about making a big household purchase or need to stock up on everyday essentials, such as detergent and dishwasher tablets, it might be a good idea to wait for the sale to kick off.

The best part? You won't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the price drops, as past sales have been open to all Amazon shoppers.

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check them first? We don't just take retailers' word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Since March 2022, Amazon has held an annual sale with discounts across all its departments, including tech, homeware and more. It's officially known as Amazon Spring Deal Days.

Unlike Amazon's Prime Day sale, this one is open to all shoppers, not just Prime members.

For access to exclusive deals, find out how to get Amazon Prime for free.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2026?

Amazon hasn't announced the dates for its spring sale in 2026, but based on previous years, we are expecting it to launch sometime in mid-March.

Amazon spring sale 2024: from 20-25 March

Amazon spring sale 2025: from 25-31 March

How long will the sale last?

We don't know yet how long the spring sale will last. In 2025, it took place over seven days, so we are expecting it to be similar in 2026.

What were the most popular deals last year?

In 2025, Amazon offered bundled deals across its services, including Kindle and Audible, as well as discounts on electronics , video games and accessories , kitchen appliances , home & garden products , and health & personal care products.

Some of the best deals in Amazon's spring sale (or any Amazon sale) can typically be found on Amazon's own-brand products such as its smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks.

Last year, these were the top five products with Which? members during the event:

1. Fairy Platinum Dishwasher tablets

Lemon scented

Pack of 125 tablets

We like: Bulk buy to save money

We don't like: Made using substances not considered to be readily biodegradable

These Fairy tablets are designed to tackle stubborn food stains and prevent limescale. As part of Amazon's sale, the price for this pack dropped below £20.

To see whether you should grab these tablets, we’ve rated them for how well they prevent filming and cloudiness, plus their cleaning power when dealing with tea stains, milk and grease.

Read our Fairy Platinum Plus Anti-Dull review.

2. Philips Sonicare 4100 Series

Oscillates to the right and left

Battery level indicator

Bundled with travel case

We like: It has some useful features

We don't like: No smartphone connectivity

This mid-range electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare comes with two brush modes – a standard ‘clean’ mode and one for sensitive teeth.

If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush gives feedback with a change in vibration.

Read our Philips Sonicare 4100 Series review.

3. Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen)

Mains powered

1080p HD video

Colour night vision

We like: Easy to set up, privacy cover

We don't like: Video storage requires a subscription

This simple indoor security camera from Ring can be placed on a shelf or table to monitor your home while you're away. It's available in a range of colours.

From the Ring smartphone app, you can see a live view of the camera and talk through it if needed. This camera also has a privacy shield to cover the camera and turn off the microphone when you don't want it watching over the room.

See our Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) review.

4. Karcher WV1 Cordless Handheld Window Cleaner

100ml water tank

25cm squeegee

Battery-operated

We like: Cheap for a window vac

We don’t like: Accessories sold separately

Last year, you could pick up this already budget-friendly window vac for even cheaper during the spring sale.

It was one of the lightest window vacs we tested, weighing just 500g, but you’ll need to read our full review to see how they compared on battery life.

See our Karcher WV1 Cordless Handheld Window Cleaner review.

5. Lenovo Tab M11 with Folio Case

11-inch Full HD display

128GB of expandable storage

Charges via USB-C

We like: Comes with stylus, simple to use

We don't like: Cameras aren't the best we've seen

This 11-inch tablet from Lenovo comes bundled with the brand's Folio Case and smart pen. It runs Android which is an accomplished and easy-to-use operating system.

It uses the Helio G88 processor, which has eight cores – this sounds like a lot, but it’s typical for tablets. Having more cores helps tablets multitask by using certain cores for certain tasks.

Read our Lenovo Tab M11 review.

Shopping for a streaming device? Here's what an Amazon Fire Stick adds to your TV.

Does Amazon offer any guarantees?

Depending on how you shop through Amazon over the sale period, you're covered by one of the retailer's guarantee schemes.

Amazon A-to-Z guarantee This offers protection if you purchase an item sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers the delivery and condition of your items, plus any problems with returns. Amazon says you're within your rights to request a refund if you haven't received your package and three days have passed since the latest estimated delivery date.

Amazon Renewed guarantee If you've purchased a refurbished, pre-owned or open-box product, you're covered by the Amazon Renewed guarantee. The retailer says this gives you 'the same standard return policy as on most purchases on Amazon'. You can claim a replacement or refund if the product is faulty or 'does not work as expected' for a period of one year from delivery.

Amazon Spring Deal Days shopping tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's free mobile app is worth a look if you want to browse Amazon Spring Sale deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live. To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

2. Bookmark this page

As Amazon continues to update its deals during the event, our experts will be sifting through thousands of offers to highlight the best.

Remember that even if you spot a particularly big price drop, that product might not be at its lowest ever price. For the deals we spotlight, we'll note whether or not it's the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Bookmark this page on your computer, phone or tablet and keep checking back as we update it.

3. Download the Which? Reviews app

Which? members have full access to the Which? Reviews app, which puts all of our expert reviews in the palm of your hand. If you spot a tempting deal during Amazon's Spring Sale, you can open up the Which? Reviews app to find out how the product fared in our test lab.

From the Which? Reviews app, you can also create a shortlist of products to keep an eye on for the Amazon Spring Sale. Our Compare tool will let you see test results side by side.

4. Check you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether or not to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall rating of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

Paul Lester, Which? tech editor, says:

'A 2023 investigation by Which? * showed that one in 10 Amazon customers could have been offered an incentive in exchange for a five-star review of an Amazon product. We found that some brands or sellers on Amazon offer rewards or incentives to buyers in an attempt to manipulate reviews and star ratings.

'When shopping for products on Amazon, it's best to read independent reviews from a variety of sources before you part with your cash.'

* Our nationally representative survey of 1,556 people ran in August 2023.

Find out more about your rights when you shop for products on sale

How to return items bought on Amazon

If you buy a product during the Amazon Spring Sale and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Act, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Amazon Spring Sale purchase doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some ageing technology by shopping the Amazon Spring Sale, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused devices, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.