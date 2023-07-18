Which ebook readers will survive a dip in the pool?

If you’re heading on a beach or pool holiday this summer, you’ll want to make sure your tech – including ebook readers – can survive an accidental splash or even a dunk in the pool.

Keep reading to find out if our tests confirmed or disputed manufacturers' waterproof claims.

What does waterproof mean for ebook readers?

Although 'waterproof' is the term used to described ebook readers able to withstand short-term water immersion, that means they're only water-resistant. They're not actually intended for underwater use.

Waterproof means models meet the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard, and can withstand immersion in up to 2 metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes and 0.25 metres of seawater for 3 minutes, when tested in laboratory conditions. When they successfully pass this test, ebook readers that claim to be waterproof are given a rating of IPX8.

How do we test waterproof claims?

All ebook readers that claim to be waterproof have to successfully pass our water-protection assessment, which is part of our ease-of-use tests.

In order to perform the test, our experts follow the user manual instructions to determine what type of water protection each device claims to have. Since all waterproof ebook readers we've tested so far are IPX8 certified, we test those claims by submerging each device in 2 metres of water for 60 minutes.

We only recommend ebook readers that successfully pass the test.

Are Kindle ebook readers waterproof?

Out of four Amazon Kindle ebook readers we've tested, Amazon claims that three are waterproof:

Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation and above)

Amazon's mid-range ebook reader comes with a 6.8-inch anti-glare e-ink display and 5.97GB of usable internal memory.

This model’s 17-LED front light provides an even level of illumination across the screen when reading at night. The light can be manually adjusted from a bluer white to a warm amber glow, or set on a schedule. It’s water-resistant to IPX8 standards – which means that it can withstand continuous immersion in water.

Another mid-range ebook reader from Amazon, with a 6.8-inch, anti-glare, e-ink display.

The Signature Edition differs from the base version of the Paperwhite in that it comes with 27GB of available internal storage and wireless charging. It also has an auto-adjusting 17-LED front light, which can adapt the colour temperature of its illumination automatically, according to ambient lighting conditions. Like Kindle Paperwhite, the Signature Edition Kindle is IPX8 certified.

Kindle Oasis (9th Generation and above)

This is a top-of-the-range ebook reader from Amazon with a 7-inch e-ink display.

It has a screen with an LED front light for easy reading at night. It’s made up of 25 separate LEDs, designed to create a smooth, consistent brightness all the way around the screen.

Amazon says Kindle devices are not intended for underwater use and may experience temporary effects from exposure to water. However, all three Kindles have been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water under certain conditions that meet the IPX8 crieria.

Are any Kindles not waterproof?

The Amazon Kindle 2022 is not waterproof. This may not be a dealbreaker for you – particularly as this is the cheapest in the current Kindle range, at around £95. It's also the lightest Kindle, at only 155g.

Are Kobo ebook readers waterproof?

We've tested three Kobo ebook readers described as waterproof:

Kobo's mid-range model has a 6-inch, e-ink touchscreen with ComfortLight PRO lighting, which adjusts brightness and colour temperature automatically.

It comes with 16GB of internal storage and, as with other Kobo ebook readers, this one allows you to borrow ebooks from your local library free of charge. It's waterproof to a IPX8 standard.

Kobo Sage (Model Number: N778 & N778K)

This is a high-end ebook reader from Kobo, with a large 8-inch e-ink display, wi-fi connectivity and 28.3GB of usable internal storage.

It's IPX8 certified and comes with several extra features you don’t get on lower-end Kobo models, including support for audiobook playback. The Sage allows you to borrow books free of charge from your local library, via Libby.

Kobo Libra 2 has a 7-inch, e-ink display with auto-adjusting front light and a roomy 28.3GB of usable storage.

The Libra 2 supports wi-fi connections and is waterproof for up to 60 minutes in up to 2 metres of water. As with other Kobo models, the Libra 2 comes with integrated support for the Libby lending library system, allowing you to borrow books from your local library free of charge.

All three waterproof Kobo's are IPX8 certified, however Kobo says that for the best reading experience, your ebook reader's screen and your hands should be dry.

Which Kobos aren't waterproof?

Kobo Elipsa, Kobo Clara HD and Kobo Nia are not waterproof.

What should I do if my ebook reader gets wet?

If your device gets splashed with water or is used while wet, the screen might not respond as expected.

The best way of making sure your ebook reader continues to work is to immediately wipe it off with a soft cloth and dry it completely before continuing to use it.

If your device is immersed in fresh water, remove its cover, make sure no cables are plugged into the device, and do not attempt to charge it until it's completely dry.

If your ereader is immersed in salt water, soapy water, or any other type of liquid other than fresh water, make sure you rinse that liquid out of the device with fresh water (such as cold tap water) and then dry it completely.

