Which? Investigates podcast: is our food safe to eat?

Everytime you head to the supermarket, take a trip to your local restaurant, or simply open the fridge, you should be confident that the food you’re about to eat is safe to consume. But 10 years since horse meat was found ready meals in the UK, our high food standards are increasingly at risk and being taken for granted.

In this week’s Which? Investigates we take a look at why we’re concerned about the future of food safety, with us calling on the government to ensure our vital food laws are maintained well into the future.

You can find out more about the research we've used and read more about this topic in this episode's show notes .

Which? Investigates podcast

After two chart-topping seasons, the Which? Investigates podcast is back.

Listen to our team of experts investigating the consumer issues that impact your everyday life. We’ll have new episodes every fortnight, as we uncover the truth about the products and services you use and the consumer stories hitting the headlines. Get behind the claims to find out exactly what you need to know.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Investigates to find us in your favourite podcast app.