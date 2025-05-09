Improve your sleep setup, plus take advantage of our member-exclusive offer

As we head into the shortest nights of the year, you might be looking to improve your sleep setup.

If you're a Which? member, you could save money and access exclusive offers as we team up with Simba in May and June.

From 9 May until 20 June, Which? members can access deals on Simba's most popular products, including pillows and duvets, and any Simba mattress.

Exclusive Simba offer for Which? members

Buy 1 get 1 free on Simba Hybrid™ Pillows

The offer: If you buy one Simba Hybrid™ Pillow, you get a second for free.

Simba Hybrid Pillows are filled with memory foam cubes, which can be taken out to adjust to your preferred height and softness.

The cover is machine washable and there's a 30-night trial period, so if you don't like it, you can send it back.

Read our review of the Simba Pillow.

Buy 1 get 1 free on Simba Hybrid™ 3-in-1 Duvet

The offer: If you buy one Simba Hybrid™ 3-in-1 Duvet, you get a second for free

The Simba Hybrid Duvet is an all-season duvet that can be customised depending on the time of year or how thick you like your duvet.

The set comes with a 7 tog and 3.5 tog duvet that can be combined to achieve 10.5 tog. It's also machine washable at 40°C.

Read our review of the Hybrid™ 3-in-1 Duvet.

Free Hybrid™ Pillows when you buy a Simba Essential Mattress Topper

The offer If you buy a Simba Essential Topper (double or above), Which? members will receive a pair free Hybrid™ pillows (two free pillows for double or above, one free pillow for a single-sized topper)

The Simba Essential Mattress Topper is a mixture of memory foam and springs and is designed to make your bed more comfortable.

The topper has a removable, machine-washable cover and has corner straps which help keep it in place on your bed.

Read our review of the Simba Essential Hybrid Mattress Topper.

Free Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet when you buy any Simba mattress

The offer If you're a Which? member and you buy any Simba mattress, you'll receive a free Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet (one duvet per mattress)

We've put Simba's range of mattresses to the test in our labs. Unlike other publications, we don't accept freebies and have bought every Simba mattress we have tested.

We put each mattress through a rigorous series of tests, including specially designed humidity chambers to see how much moisture passes through, and running heavy barrels over them to simulate 10 years of sleep. Find out more about how we test mattresses.

Read our reviews of Simba's mattresses to see which models came out top.

