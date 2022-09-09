Which? Money podcast: Can a new PM solve the cost of living crisis?

We explore what Liz Truss' appointment as the UK's next Prime Minister means for our finances and what her support package - aimed at lessening the impact of the cost of living crisis - actually means for the rocketing energy bills, as well as hearing what the impact could be on the economy.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? Money deputy editor Sam Richardson and sustainability editor Emily Seymour.

