Which? Money podcast: rental scams & landlord struggles

With fewer rental properties on the market, we ask whether renters are feeling the brunt of new laws aimed at restoring trust in private landlords.

We also hear more about the scams targeting would-be tennants, and how you can avoid falling victim to this fraudulent behaviour.



This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? experts Joe Wright and Hannah Downes.

