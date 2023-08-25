Which? Money podcast: why are car insurance rates rocketing?

With data from the Association of British Insurers showing the average car insurance renewal cost has increased by 21% year on year, we aim to get to the bottom of these higher bills.

We explain why we’re being charged more, as well as the things we can do to try to bring down the price of our premiums.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Senior Researcher/Writer Dean Sobers, and Motor Insurance expert at Confused.com, Louise Thomas.

