Which? Money podcast: will food prices come down soon?

As inflation falls, we ask if supermarket groceries could follow suit or whether they’re likely to remain higher than we’d come to expect.

We also discuss a big campaign win for us here at Which? that could make it easier for you to reduce your shopping bill.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Senior Editor (Money & Shopping) Ele Clark and Which? Senior Researcher/Writer Ellie Simmonds.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.

Please note that the information in this article and podcast is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. Please refer to the particular terms and conditions of a credit card provider before committing to any financial products.