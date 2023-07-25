What Which? members loved this week: the Ninja Foodi MAX air fryer

In this week's member-favourite round-up, this popular air fryer and grill from Ninja was viewed most by our members.

'Most popular' is a term we like to use at Which?, but our testing often shows that just because something is popular, it doesn't mean it's the best option for you. Read our air fryer reviews to make sure you get one that makes perfect chips and great roast chicken.

What is it?

This air fryer from Ninja uses 'Cyclonic Air Technology' to cook food evenly by circulating hot air around the grilling chamber with a fan. Sound familiar? That's because fan ovens do that, too.

Like all air fryers, it's essentially a tiny oven: it can bake cakes, roast veggies, 'fry' oven chips – however, it heats up faster than a normal oven and can heat up food more efficiently.

What did we think of it?

If you're looking for an appliance that's more energy-efficient, or if you live in a flat without an oven, the Ninja Foodi MAX is a good choice.

We liked that it comes with a digital probe so you don't have to rely solely on the built-in cooking programs. There are several options to choose from, including being able to dehydrate food. Plus, most of the machine is dishwasher-safe.

We didn't love its price, however. It costs nearly twice as much as most of the air fryers we've tested. It's also quite heavy and bulky.

Is it worth the price? Read our full Ninja Foodi MAX review to find out whether it made delicious dishes or spoiled our appetite.

How much does it cost and where can I buy one?

You can currently find it for £199 at Donaghy Bros , which is nearly £20 cheaper than its typical £219 price.

You can also compare prices from major online retailers below:

What should I consider when buying an air fryer?

In our tests, we found some pretty stark differences between several air fryers, and paying more didn't necessarily get the best results. With so many different options, we spoke to our air fryers writer and researcher, Manca Virant, to see what's most important to look for when buying one.

'If you're shopping for an air fryer with the intention of saving money on your electricity bills, it's important to choose one that's the right size for your needs. To maximise the energy efficiency benefits, pick a model that's big enough to accommodate your portions without needing to cook in batches.

'Take a look at our air fryer reviews and play around with the recently added "capacity" filter to find the perfect size for you.'

Other popular alternatives

The Foodi MAX is on the pricey side. Below, we've rounded up some other popular – and cheaper – alternatives that we've also tested. As always, we'd recommend reading our reviews first so you get the best model for your needs.