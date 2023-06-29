Which?'s 10 best seaside picks (and 3 sunny beaches where you can enjoy them)

There's nothing quite like a day on a British beach when the sun is shining. But what you pack can be just as essential as location – luckily, we've covered both parts.

Swimsuits, towels, a bucket and spade, snacks, folding chairs, sun cream and water are just the start. To make things easier, we've put together the 10 tested products we'd have on our packing lists – and our top beaches to visit.

Which?-tested top beach picks

Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion, SPF30: (typical price: £4)

SPF30

200ml

Lotion

We like: Cheap

We don't like: Lotions aren't always the easiest to apply

It's no shock that the first item on this list is a bottle of sun cream. Sitting in the sun and splashing in the sea can all expose your skin to UV rays, causing nasty sunburn if you're not careful.

This budget sun cream will protect your skin and help prevent it from burning – and it has recently been tested by Which?'s lab. Read the full article below to see which creams passed our tests and which didn't.

Read our full Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise lotion review to see if it's pleasant to put on, or if it leaves you feeling slippery.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Read our guide on the best sun creams to protect yourself from harmful UV rays

Thermos Hydration Water Bottle: (typical price: £10)

710ml

BPA-free plastic

Non-insulated

We like: Built-in meter to help keep track of how much water you've drunk

We don't like: Can't buy replacement parts

Staying hydrated while out in the sun is extremely important, even when not on the beach. A reusable water bottle makes it easier to get enough liquids without all the waste or weight of lugging around plastic water bottles.

With its built-in meter, it's easy to keep track of how many bottles you've drunk.

It might not be insulated or the most stylish water bottle, but it has a high capacity, is lightweight, and pretty cheap.

Can water bottles really be all that different? You'd be surprised. Read our guide on the best reusable water bottles.

You can buy it direct from Thermos , or compare prices from other retailers below:

Nerf Super Soaker Twin Tide: (typical price: £13.99)

Range: ~7.2m

300ml capacity

Recommended age: 6+

We like: Dual-nozzle firepower

We don't like: Among the lowest capacity we tested

Water guns can be a great beach activity for young kids and adults alike, and the Nerf Super Soaker Twin Tide is good fun without being too pricey.

Just be sure not to catch any unsuspecting beachgoers in the crossfire.

Read our best water guns review to see which models under £20 were the most fun.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Chilly's Bottles: (typical price: £20)

500ml capacity

Stainless steel

Insulated

We like: Several styles to choose from, easily replaceable parts

We don't like: Can be heavy when full

We cannot stress enough how important staying hydrated in the sun is, which is why we're featuring a second water bottle is on this list.

While this bottle isn't as high-capacity as the other one, it is insulated so will keep your drink colder (or hotter, if you enjoy drinking a piping hot cuppa in the sun) for longer. It comes in a variety of sizes and colours.

Read our guide on the best reusable water bottles.

You buy it direct from Chilly's , or compare prices from other retailers below:

Halfords Premium folding chair: (typical price: £30)

Maximum user weight: 100kg

Seat dimensions: 60 x 60 x 45cm (H x W x D)

Folded dimensions: 98 x 18 x 17cm (H x W x D)

We like: Built-in insulated cup holder

We don't like: Longer than other models when folded up

UK beaches aren't always sandy – sometimes they're covered in pebbles or rocks, which can be uncomfortable to sit on for long periods of time. Even on the softest sandy beaches, a camping chair is a must-have.

At 3.8kg, it's not the lightest chair we've tested, but with an included carry bag it shouldn't be too difficult to lug around. The maximum user weight is 100kg, which is among the lowest we tested.

See how it measures up to other camping chairs in our tests.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Hi Gear Self Inflating Cooler: (typical price: £30)

30L capacity: we could fit 45 330ml cans

41 x 44 x 26cm (HxWxD)

Shoulder strap for easy carrying

We like: Self inflates with lots of padding

We don't like: No extra pockets or compartments

Having something to keep snacks, meals, water and other drinks cold is great for any seaside trip. This cooler bag from Hi Gear is large enough to tote food and drink for the entire family, and can be folded down to save space once you're done with your picnic.

If 30L sounds like it'd be too heavy to carry, you can also get it in a smaller size: 20 or 25 litres.

Read our Hi Gear Self Inflating Cooler review to see how cool it keeps your picnic and how comfortable it is to carry.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Weber Smokey Joe Premium portable barbecue: (typical price: £102.99)

35cm grilling area

2kg

53x42x43cm (HxWxD)

We like: Lightweight and very portable

We don't like: Not the biggest grilling area

Now that disposable barbecues are banned from beaches, you'll have to pick up a portable one if you want to enjoy burgers and sausages near the sea. This portable charcoal barbecue from Weber shouldn't break the bank, although you will need to bring charcoal.

It has a wire that holds the lid open, so you don't need to place it in the sand – helping prevent gritty, sandy burgers.

Read our Weber Smokey Joe Premium portable barbecue review to see how well it cooks.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Looking for a barbecue this summer? Read our picks for 7 cheap barbecues.

Charles Bentley Pop-Up Gazebo: (typical price: £125)

3 x 3m pop-up canopy

Comes with carry bag, weighs 15kg when collapsed

Removable side walls

We like: Removable side walls

We don't like: Non-adjustable legs, heavy

As with hydration, being able to get out of the sun is important when you're at the seaside.

While you could bring a parasol, if you're with your family or a larger group it might be better to bring a pop-up canopy instead. This option from Charles Bentley comes with a carry-bag, guy ropes, pegs, and removable sides.

We'd recommend setting it up without the sides so you can get the most out of any nice sea breezes.

Read our Charles Bently pop-up gazebo review to see how well it lasts in blustery winds.

You can buy it direct from Charles Bently for £125 , or from Wilko for £115 .

Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider inflatable paddleboard (typical price: £305)

10 feet, six inches long

Backpack with everything weighs 9.6kg

Weight capacity: 110kg

We like: All-inclusive piece of kit: comes with pump, paddle, and backpack

We don't like: Accessories could be better

One of the hottest items for the summer, an inflatable paddleboard can be a great activity on the beach – provided the waters are calm.

This paddleboard comes bundled with a pump, carry bag and paddle. All you'll need is a beginner's lesson, a life jacket, and you'll be good to go.

Read our Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider review to see how much fun our testers had with it.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

At time of writing, Amazon has this paddleboard cheaper than any other major retailer. Read our article on whether this is a deal worth your pounds

Aqua Marina Betta 2 Person inflatable kayak: (typical price: £350)

Made of reinforced PVC

412cm long, 80cm wide when inflated

Comes with two paddles, foot pump, puncture repair patches, and fins

We like: Can fit two people and a backpack easily

We don't like: Some might prefer to use a hand pump

Kayaking up and down the coast can be a fabulous way to explore the beaches, coves and bays of the UK – and it's especially fun with a partner. This inflatable kayak from Aqua Marina is worth consideration if you're short on storage space or a don't have a car to transport a boat around.

Everything packed away weighs 15.45kg, which can be a pain if you're lugging it a long distance. It comes with everything you need, except a life jacket. When kayaking on the sea, always be sure to check local conditions.

If it's a solo adventure you're after, there's also a one-person model available – which we've also tested.

Read our best inflatable kayaks review to see how much fun our testers had with both models.

You can compare prices for both the one and two-person kayaks from retailers below:

Three great beaches to head to this summer

While the UK has a reputation for inclement weather, some areas are sunnier than others – several happen to be on the coast.

Based on our findings from our guide on the UK's sunniest places, here are three sunny beaches that are perfect for our beach picks.

Tenby: Wales

This idyllic medieval town in south-west Wales is perfect if you want to relax on the beach between excursions to the nearby ruined Norman castle, the Victorian fort at Saint Catherine's Island, the abbey at Caldey Island, or along the cliffside walks on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. With an average peak temperature of 17°C in June, it shouldn't be too hot in the seven hours of sunshine the town gets daily during the month.

This is a great destination to try out a kayak or paddleboard, although it's not recommended to go for a paddle between the South beach and Cadley Island due to a strong rip tide.

Visitors who partook in our survey on the best and worst seaside towns gave Tenby's beaches full marks, while scenery and attractions managed four of out five stars.

Check with booking.com to compare and find deals on accommodation in Tenby.

Read our travel advice, guides and reviews

Southwold: East Anglia

Crowned by a lighthouse overlooking miles of sand up and down the Suffolk coast, Southwold is home to some of East Anglia's best beaches according to our survey participants. You can walk along the long coastline, visit the Edwardian pier and its arcades, or rent one of the iconic pastel beach huts for a week.

With average highs of 18°C and seven hours of bright sunshine daily in June, you can expect long, lovely days by the ocean.

Our survey participants rated Southwold as the best seaside town in East Anglia, with the pier and waterfront scoring full marks, and beaches, accommodation, food, and scenery all scoring four stars.

Check with booking.com to compare prices and deals on accommodation in Southwold.

Ventnor: Isle of Wight

Situated on the Channel coast of the Isle of Wight, Ventnor is home to cliffside walks, sand and rock beaches, and lush gardens with tropical plants. The rest of the Isle of Wight is easily reachable from Ventnor, by bus or car.

In June, you can expect an average peak temperature of 19°C and nearly seven and a half hours of bright sunshine daily. And on a clear day, you might even be able to see France.

This seaside town scored four out of five stars for beaches, value for money, scenery, and food in our survey.

Check with booking.com to find accommodations in Ventnor.

If none of these beaches are nearby, you can view our full guide on the best and worst seaside towns to find the best beaches in your region.